10 Best Anime Series In Hindi To Watch On Crunchyroll, Netflix And Disney+Hotstar

Most anime series have held a special place in the hearts of Indian viewers, particularly during the nostalgic era of the 90s when youngsters eagerly tuned in to their TV sets for their daily dose of animated adventures. Shows like Dragon Ball Z, Digimon Adventure and Pokémon not only introduced Indian audiences to the colourful and captivating world of Japanese animation but also ignited a fervent passion for this unique form of storytelling.

Fast forward to 2023, and the love for anime in India has not only endured but also evolved. The legacy of those 90s classics continues to thrive, paving the way for a flourishing market of Hindi-dubbed anime series that cater to the diverse tastes of Indian audiences. This enduring fascination with anime showcases how a cultural phenomenon from another corner of the world can find a home and flourish in the hearts of a different culture, bridging geographical boundaries through the power of storytelling.

The Hindi dub of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is now available to watch on Crunchyroll! @DemonSlayerUSA ⚔️ WATCH: https://t.co/hzPucDC0nt pic.twitter.com/04kFTXQQws — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) May 8, 2023

Today, anime series like Death Note, Demon Slayer, Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and many more have become incredibly popular. Most of us do not comprehend Japanese, and although it would be wonderful to embark on the journey of learning a new language to savour these anime series in their original form, that’s not really a practical solution. This is where the aforementioned Hindi-dubbed versions become a godsend, emerging as a viable alternative that makes it easier to immerse ourselves in content that isn’t presented in our native language.

Thanks to their increasing demand, OTT platforms in India like Netflix, Crunchyroll and Disney+ Hotstar have introduced a plethora of exciting anime series in Hindi. So, without further ado, here are our top picks.

The ultimate guide to the best anime series to watch in Hindi

Demon Slayer

Set in Japan’s Taisho Era, Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro, a young man who witnesses the brutal massacre of his family at the hands of a demon. Adding to the tragedy, the sole survivor of the massacre, his younger sister Nezuko, transforms into a demon! Despite the heart-wrenching circumstances, Tanjiro is determined to embark on a path as a ‘demon slayer’, aiming to restore his sister to her human form and take revenge upon the demon responsible for the gruesome attack.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Watch Here

My Dress-Up Darling

Wakana Gojo, a high school student, aspires to become a kashirashi, a skilled artisan specialising in crafting traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Despite his strong enthusiasm for his craft, he lacks the knowledge of current trends and struggles to blend in with his classmates. The popular students, particularly a girl named Marin Kitagawa, seem like they live in a completely different universe from his own. However, everything takes a dramatic turn one day when Marin reveals an unexpected secret, leading Wakana to discover a new purpose in life.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Watch Here

ReLIFE

At the age of 27, Arata Kaizaki resigned from the job he had secured after his graduation. Presently, his parents are issuing ultimatums about discontinuing their financial support and urging him to return to his hometown. Isolated and lacking both friends and a romantic partner to confide in, Kaizaki pretty much hits rock bottom.

However, things take an interesting turn when a stranger named Ryo Yoake emerges on the scene and extends an invitation to Kaizaki to participate in a program aimed at rehabilitating NEETs, titled ReLIFE. This program uses a mysterious drug to reverse Kaizaki’s physical age, enabling him to appear younger and go back to high school for a full year.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Watch Here

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

At the heart of Toilet-bound Hanako-kun lies Kamome Academy, a place known for its rumoured mysteries involving a mischievous ghost known as Hanako-kun.

When Nene Yashiro, a high school student with a fascination for the occult, forms a connection with Hanako-kun, she stumbles upon a concealed world inhabited by supernatural entities. Together, they collaborate to maintain peace between the student population and supernatural beings, so long as they avoid getting into their own share of troubles.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Watch Here

Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga follows the story of a genuine warrior during an age of troubled times.

As the millennium neared its end, the Vikings, a formidable yet ruthless tribe, were wreaking havoc across vast territories. Thorfinn, the son of the most renowned warrior of his time, spent his early years amidst the chaos of the battlefield. He later goes on a quest to discover a promised land known as Vinland.

IMDb rating: 8.8./10

Watch Here

Summer Time Rendering

Shinpei is a teenager who previously lived in Hitogashima with the Kofune family after losing his parents. However, he shortly decided to relocate to Tokyo to be independent. When he returns to the island for a funeral, he unravels a series of hidden mysteries. During this unsettling journey, he also comes to realise an extraordinary ability he possesses – the power to reset time through death.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Watch Here

Aoashi

Aoashi follows the tale of Ashito Aoi, a young student in his third year at Ehime City Middle School, and his fateful encounter with football coach Tatsuya Fukuda. Ashito, despite his talent, proves to be a challenging and complex individual. However, Fukuda sees immense potential in him and invites him to join his personal team. As the story unfolds, Ashito’s potential to revolutionise Japanese football is unveiled.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Watch Here

Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall

In Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall, the year is 2062 and Earth lies in ruins after the catastrophic aftermath of an automation project gone wrong. The AI entity known as Artemis triggered a brutal conflict against humanity. Amid the chaos, two young explorers stumble upon a research laboratory and make a remarkable discovery. They encounter a girl named Empress who has just awakened but is burdened by the loss of most of her memories.

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

Watch Here

Lookism

Daniel Park, an innocent high-school student, finds himself becoming the target of relentless bullying by Logan Lee. In a desperate attempt to stop the torture, he decides to transfer to Jae Won High School. However, an extraordinary twist occurs when he wakes up one day to discover that he now possesses a leaner, more attractive physique alongside his former chubby self. With his newfound appearance, he begins to form new friendships and gains a fresh perspective on the world and, perhaps more importantly, himself.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Watch Here

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

Loved watching Detective Conan while growing up? If so, you are going to absolutely love this spin-off anime series based on the popular detective. Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time focuses on Rei Furuya, a triple agent with multiple identities. The anime series provides a brief and generally light-hearted glimpse into how Rei navigates his various roles and responsibilities.

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Watch Here

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Demon Slayer and My Dress-Up Darling)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best anime series dubbed in Hindi?

Demon Slayer, My Dress-Up Darling, Vinland Saga and Summer Time Rendering are some of the best anime series dubbed in Hindi.

– Which is the most thrilling anime series dubbed in Hindi?

Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga and Summer Time Rendering are some of the most thrilling anime series dubbed in Hindi.

– Where can I watch the best anime series dubbed in Hindi?

Hindi-dubbed anime series are available on OTT platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.