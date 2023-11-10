10 Anime Series Like ‘Attack On Titan’ To Watch If You’re Missing Eren And Company

After a successful decade-long run, the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s acclaimed manga, Attack on Titan, concluded in 2023. The finale, which premiered on 5 November, marked the end of an epic saga that commenced in 2013. Now, for those who enjoyed the dark fantasy, adrenaline-fueled action, and intricate storytelling of Attack on Titan anime, the pursuit of a new and immersive experience beckons.

The final episodes catapulted us years beyond the Rumbling, unveiling a plot devised by the protagonist, Eren Yaeger, to orchestrate a global genocide. The conclusion — a series of grotesque images and a cascade of heart-wrenching deaths cammed through unresolved plot points — painted a vivid yet gruesome picture of war, peace, shame and screams, leaving the legacy of the manga in a contemplative haze.

Naturally, true fans will now be on the quest for a worthy successor — another anime like Attack on Titan. Fortunately, the anime landscape is teeming with dark and enthralling alternatives, each presenting a solid blend of action, intricate plots and an exploration of the darker facets of human nature. Which brings us to…

10 anime series like ‘Attack on Titan’ to add to your watchlist

1. ‘Goblin Slayer’ (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Embark on a perilous journey with an inexperienced adventurer and a priestess whose contract job takes a nightmarish turn until they are saved by a mysterious Goblin Slayer whose mission is to wipe out the goblins and such creatures from the face of the earth.

This 2018 anime series, notorious for its gore and disturbing themes, mirrors the gripping intensity of Attack on Titan.

Available on: Crunchyroll, Funimation and Amazon Prime

2. ‘Hell’s Paradise’ (2023)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10



Welcome to the world of Gabimaru the Hollow, a death row criminal on a quest for the elixir of life amidst the dangers of Shinsenkyo. The latest addition to the Shonen Dark Trio, Hell’s Paradise, unfolds with bloodshed and battles akin to the Titan encounters, making it a compelling choice for dark fantasy enthusiasts.

Available on: Amazon Prime

3. ‘Death Parade’ (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10



While lacking the explosive action of Attack on Titan, Death Parade delves into the intricate labyrinth of the corrupted human psyche. Set in a realm between life and death, the anime series explores the judgment of departed souls through engaging and thought-provoking games held in a bar called Quindecim. In the centre of it all is the mysterious bar attendant Decim.

Available on: Hulu and Funimation

4. ‘Parasyte’ (2014-2015)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10



In a world besieged by exploitative creatures, follow Shinichi as he grapples with being a host to a parasitic organism. Parasyte offers a nuanced experience, combining gore, emotionally charged situations and a gripping narrative that resonates with the essence of AoT.

Available on: Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime

5. ‘Death Note’ (2006-2007)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10



While diverging from the action-packed and gory style of Attack on Titan, Death Note emerges as one of the darkest and most compelling anime. The captivating storyline of the anime follows Light Yagami’s descent into darkness as he wields a supernatural notebook, challenging societal norms and morality.

Available on: Netflix, HBO Max, Funimation and Crunchyroll

6. ‘Akame Ga Kill!’ (2014)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10



Akame Ga Kill! is another dark and mysterious anime like Attack on Titan. Trace Tatsumi’s journey from a humble village warrior to a prominent member of the ruthless revolutionary assassination organisation Nite Raid. The series mirrors the tragic elements and mysterious powers found in AoT.

Available on Netflix, Hulu and Crunchyroll

7. ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ (2014)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10



Much like Eren’s transformation, Tokyo Ghoul introduces Kaneki, a protagonist navigating a world where ghouls survive by consuming human flesh. Beyond the physical transformations, the anime explores themes of identity and acceptance, resonating with the core of any dark web show.

Available on: Amazon Prime

8. ‘Claymore’ (2007)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10



Set in a medieval world under siege by shape-shifting monsters, Claymore follows a group of half-monster, half-human women assassins wielding giant claymore swords. A perfect choice for fans seeking a blend of badassery and justice akin to Attack on Titan.

Available on: Netflix and Amazon Prime

9. ‘Castlevania’ (2017-2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10



Adapted from the ’80s video game series, Castlevania on Netflix introduces dark monsters and vampires. With Dracula as a formidable antagonist, the series weaves together fantastic action, tragedy and well-crafted characters. It’s a good choice for fans who dig the emotional depth in animes like Attack on Titan.

Available on: Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime

10. ‘Seraph Of The End’ (2015)

IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10



Beneath its gentle exterior, Seraph of the End unveils dark themes and relentless action. Set in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by vampires, the anime explores the sacrifices humans make in their struggle for survival, offering a compelling narrative.

Available on: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime

