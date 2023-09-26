The Best Ayushmann Khurrana Movies That Prove His Versatility As An Actor

From the beginning of his acting career, Ayushmann Khurrana ensured that his fans have a great time whenever they watch him on the big screen. There is a long list of Ayushmann Khurrana movies that generated a buzz on the internet, with the audience showering love for the actor. Not only does the actor work on engaging scripts, but has always offered something new every single time, which make him stand apart from the rest of the stars in the industry.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s entry into the film industry was written. Ayushmann had done several plays in Gaiety Theatre, Shimla while he was in college, so it was quite natural for him to shift his focus to films. He made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy Vicky Donor in 2012. The film instantly made everyone notice him as a nuanced actor and he soon became a bankable name in the industry.

The list of hit movies that featured Ayushmann Khurrana includes Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Badhaai Ho (2018), Dream Girl (2019), Bala (2019), Andhadhun (2018), Article 15 (2019), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the new movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana along with Ananya Panday titled Dream Girl 2 (2023).

Today, we take a look at some of his best films. How many of these have you watched yet?

List of Ayushmann Khurrana’s best movies