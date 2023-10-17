The Best Bollywood Cricket Movies To Watch If You Bleed Blue

In a nation like India where cricket isn’t viewed as just a sport, but revered as an emotion that resonates with the sentiments of the majority population, it’s easy to see why Bollywood cricket movies strike a chord like no other. A good Hindi film or show based on cricket can get almost as electrifying as an on-field India vs. Pakistan match at the ICC World Cup.

The love for a fictional movie or thrilling documentary based on the sport generates much excitement. These cinematic gems have the power to evoke strong emotions, showcasing the sheer passion and drama of cricket in a larger-than-life experience. The inspirational journeys, nail-biting climaxes and rise of the underdog tropes never fail to move audiences.

Join us on a journey as we present a carefully curated list of the top 10 cricket movies ever made in Bollywood, each of them capturing the spirit, the camaraderie and the love for the game.

Best cricket movies ever made in Bollywood

If you are someone who bleeds blue, watch these movies made on cricket and listed in descending order of their IMDb ratings.

1. Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017)

Directed by: James Erskine

Cast: Sachin Tendulkar, Mikail Gandhi, Anjali Tendulkar

IMDb rating: 8.5

This emotional documentary offers a heartfelt glimpse into the life of the legend Sachin Tendulkar. It documents Tendulkar’s journey from his childhood to becoming India’s cricket icon, highlighting his triumphs and struggles.

Featuring real-life footage and interviews with the cricketer, his family and friends, it provides an authentic portrayal of his life. Sachin distinguishes itself from other cricketers’ biopics with its factual approach and offers a unique perspective on one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket.

2. Kaun Pravin Tambe? (2022)

Directed by: Jayprad Desai

Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Gaurav Kamble, Arif Zakaria

IMDb rating: 8.3

Kaun Pravin Tambe? narrates the inspiring journey of Pravin Tambe, an Indian cricketer who defied all odds and made his international debut in his 40s. The film emphasises the power of belief and determination as it showcases Tambe’s struggles and triumphs. While it captures the player’s journey with finesse, it also delves into the complexity of his character.

Shreyas Talpade’s performance shines through in the film, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ashish Vidyarthi deliver commendable portrayals that add depth to the narrative. Despite a few imperfections, the film is a motivating watch that encourages viewers to pursue their dreams.

3. Iqbal (2005)

Directed by: Nagesh Kukunoor

Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad

IMDb rating: 8.1

Among the best cricket movies ever made in Bollywood, Iqbal stands out as a timeless classic. It takes us on a journey through the passion and struggles of a deaf-mute boy named Iqbal, who aspires to be a professional cricketer. Another acting feat by Talpade, his performance beautifully portrays Iqbal’s determination as he overcomes challenges with the support of his sister Khadija.

The film delves into his journey, from practising on a small piece of land to getting trained at a cricket academy under the guidance of a broken ex-cricketer, Mohit, portrayed poignantly by Naseeruddin Shah. Iqbal is a masterpiece that explores themes of poverty, family dynamics and disability, all while showcasing resilience and hope.

4. Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001)

Directed by: Ashutosh Gowariker

Cast: Aamir Khan, Raghubir Yadav, Gracy Singh

IMDb rating: 8.1

No list of best cricket movies can be complete without the legendary Bollywood masterpiece, Lagaan. Starring Aamir Khan, it is a cinematic gem that weaves together cricket and the magic of Indian cinema, creating a narrative that resonates deeply with every citizen of the country. Depicting the struggle of an inexperienced village team learning to beat the British at their own sport to survive an oppressive tax regime, the story symbolises India’s unwavering spirit during the colonial era.

Beyond its cinematic brilliance, Lagaan mirrors the historical significance of cricket in India, from its colonial beginnings to a symbol of national pride. The movie embodies themes of determination, unity, and triumph against all odds, making it a treasured piece in the history of Indian cinema.

5. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Directed by: Mathur Goswami, Neeraj Pandey

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher

IMDb rating: 8

This stirring biopic takes us through the extraordinary journey of India’s beloved Captain Cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, portrayed brilliantly by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. It’s a tribute to the unwavering support of Dhoni’s friends and family as he evolves from a budding cricketer in Ranchi to the successful captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

The film opens with the adrenaline-pumping ICC Cricket World Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where Sushant’s portrayal of Dhoni takes centre stage. The narrative retells his early life, love, struggles and the determination that allowed him to conquer personal and professional challenges.

6. 83 (2021)

Directed by: Kabir Khan

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem

IMDb rating: 7.5

Released in 2021, 83 is one cricket film that has created the most buzz in recent times, all thanks to the ensemble cast that stars the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, amongst others. Each one of them commanded their own fan following, which coupled with the craze around former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, made the film a sensation.

The biographical sports film takes us on a thrilling journey through the glorious victory of the Indian national cricket team at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. This cinematic beauty brings to life a world that had lost hope in Team India, only to witness a historic turnaround on the cricket field. It’s a story of grit, determination and a belief in the impossible.

7. Jersey (2022)

Directed by: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur

IMDb rating: 7.3

Jersey is a sports drama that marked a remarkable debut for director Gowtam Tinnanuri in Bollywood and is a Hindi remake of his 2019 Telugu-language film of the same title starring South superstar Nani.

The Hindi remake follows Shahid Kapoor as he steps into the shoes of a former cricketer going through a financial crisis, who makes an extraordinary comeback to the sport, all in pursuit of his son’s dream of owning a cherished jersey. This heartwarming story is a testament to the power of dreams, second chances and the lengths to which a person goes for their family. A sweet watch indeed!

8. Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)

Directed by: Rajesh Mapuskar

Cast: Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Ritvik Sahore

IMDb rating: 6.4

Ferrari Ki Sawaari is a heartwarming, non-serious Bollywood film that tells the story of Rusy a man, who goes to great lengths to fulfil his son’s dream of playing at Lord’s Cricket Ground. In the pursuit, he ends up stealing a Ferrari. The film takes a delightful twist when they discover the stolen car belongs to none other than the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. This feel-goAod film is bound to leave you feeling uplifted.

9. Azhar (2016)

Directed by: Anthony D’Souza

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nargis Fakhri, Prachi Desai

IMDb rating: 5.7

The Bollywood biopic delves into the life of Mohammad Azharuddin, the former captain of the Indian cricket team. Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of Azharuddin, portraying the highs and lows of his cricketing career.

This well-made film provides a realistic look at the life of a professional cricketer, showcasing the complexities and challenges that come with the territory. While the film was critically acclaimed, it received a lukewarm response at the box office.

10. Shabaash Mithu (2022)

Directed by: Srijit Mukherji

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Raaz, Richard Bhakti Klein

IMDb rating: 5.5

Shabaash Mithu is another biographical sports drama that presents the remarkable life of Mithali Raj, the former Test and ODI captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team. Taapsee Pannu delivers a compelling performance in the titular role, chronicling Mithali’s journey, including her ups and downs, and moments of glory in women’s cricket.

The film, although not a commercial success, shines a much-needed spotlight on women’s cricket.

There you have it, the top 10 cricket movies from Bollywood, each with its own unique flavour and story, perfect for anyone who lives for the thrill of cricket.

(Hero and feature image courtesy: IMDb/83)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best Bollywood movie based on cricket?

Many movies, from biopics to fiction, have been made on cricket in Bollywood. However, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India is one movie that’s widely regarded as one of the best Bollywood movies based on cricket as it resonates deeply with audiences and showcases the sport’s historical and cultural significance.

– Which is the best cricket biopic movie?

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story stands out as one of the best cricket biopic movies, offering a compelling portrayal of the life and journey of India’s beloved former cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

– Which is the best Bollywood cricket movie according to IMDb?

According to IMDb ratings, Sachin: A Billion Dreams holds the top spot among Bollywood cricket movies with an IMDb rating of 8.5. However, the film actually is a documentary sports film.