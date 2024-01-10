7 Free OTT Platforms To Tune In To For Your Next Binge-Fest: Crunchyroll, MX Player And More

In an age dominated by digital content, the emergence of OTT platforms has revolutionised the way audiences consume shows and movies. Among the various choices available to viewers, free OTT platforms stand out as a beacon of accessibility for on-demand content.

These streaming platforms offer different genres of movies, TV shows, documentaries and original series without any subscription fee, making top-tier entertainment available at the tap of a screen. In 2024, these free OTT platforms are even rarer, thanks to the radical changes underway across the streaming world.

Recently, Amazon Prime Video announced its decision to include a reduced number of ads within its digital content. These ads are to be integrated into existing pricing plans, although an ad-free version will be offered at an additional cost for users seeking an uninterrupted viewing experience.

Amazon Prime Video: I have just received this email for UK users.

Advertisements will start showing on Prime Video on February 5th.

So, if you are looking for other streaming options that allow you to binge away without any commitment, take a look at seven free online streaming platforms that are home to interesting content.

7 best OTT platforms where you can watch your favourite series and movies for free

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is a popular streaming service primarily focused on anime, manga and Asian dramas. It offers a vast library of anime titles, including classics and ongoing series such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family and One Piece. The platform provides both free and premium subscription options.

The free version allows users to watch content with ads and has limited access to the library. On the other hand, the premium subscription offers an ad-free experience, higher video quality and access to the entire catalogue of anime and manga available on Crunchyroll.

Additionally, the streaming giant often produces its original content and collaborates with other anime studios to bring exclusive series to its platform.

MX Player

Initially launched as a video player for Android devices, MX Player expanded to become a full-fledged video streaming platform offering a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows and web series. The platform hosts content across different languages and genres, catering to diverse audiences.

MX Player offers a vast range of free ad-supported content as well as a premium subscription-based package that provides an ad-free experience along with exclusive content and features. They have also ventured into producing original shows and movies, collaborating with different creators and production houses to offer unique and exclusive content on their platform.

TVF Play

TVF Play, also known as The Viral Fever, primarily focuses on creating and hosting original web series, sketches and shows catering to the Indian audience. It gained popularity for its fresh and innovative content, particularly in the short web series genre.

TVF Play offers a variety of shows across different genres, including comedy, drama, romance and more. Their content often resonates with younger audiences due to its relatable themes and realistic storytelling. Some of the most popular TVF web series include Pitchers, Permanent Roommates, Kota Factory and Tripling.

While TVF Play primarily focuses on original content, it also hosts some acquired content and collaborations with other creators. The platform offers both free and ad-supported content, along with a premium subscription model that allows users to access ad-free streaming and exclusive content.

Sony LIV

SonyLIV is a streaming service under Sony Pictures Networks India that boasts a broad spectrum of entertainment. The platform showcases content from the Sony Entertainment Network, presenting a rich array of programming from Sony TV, Sony SAB, Sony Max and other channels under the Sony network. Moreover, SonyLIV features an assortment of exclusive original web series crafted specifically for its platform.

An outstanding highlight of SonyLIV is its live sports streaming feature, allowing users to catch live sports events spanning cricket, football, WWE and tennis. Like many other streaming platforms, the platform has a dual model, providing both ad-supported free content and premium subscription packages.

Zee5

ZEE5 is a streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, offering a diverse range of content, including movies, TV shows, original web series and live TV channels. The platform hosts content from the Zee network, featuring shows and movies from various Zee-owned channels like Zee TV, &TV, Zee Cinema, Zee Marathi and Zee Bangla.

Additionally, ZEE5 produces and showcases its exclusive web series and original content catering to different genres and languages. It features content in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Except for premium content, ZEE5 offers all other content free of charge.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is a leading streaming platform in India that combines content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise alongside regional Indian content. It offers a wide range of entertainment options, including movies, TV shows, sports and original content called Hotstar Specials.

The streamer also offers content in multiple languages, catering to diverse audiences across India. It offers both free ad-supported content and subscription-based plans. Subscribers of premium plans get access to ad-free streaming, the latest releases, exclusive content and live sports coverage.

Tubi TV

Tubi TV is a popular subscription-free streaming platform that offers a wide array of movies and TV shows. Acquired by Fox Corporation, the platform provides a diverse range of content across various genres, including action, comedy, drama, thriller and documentaries. It hosts a substantial library of titles, featuring both well-known movies and TV series alongside hidden gems and niche content.

Users can access a mix of older classics and newer releases, although the availability of specific titles may vary based on region. The streaming platform operates on an ad-supported model, allowing viewers to watch content for free with occasional ad interruptions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best free OTT platform?

Crunchyroll, Tubi TV, Zee5, SonyLIV and MX Player are some of the best free OTT platforms in India.