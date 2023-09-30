‘Baki Hanma’ To ‘Lookism’: 7 Best Hindi-Dubbed Anime Series On Netflix

Growing up in the 90s, anime series played a crucial role for young adults in India. The younger generation used to be glued to their TV sets, watching hit anime series like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Death Note and One Piece, among many others. Besides their interesting plots, one might assume what made these shows so popular in India were their Hindi-dubbed versions.

Unlike Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas that have become popular just recently, Hindi-dubbed cartoons and animes have been here for decades and have contributed to the ever-increasing demand for anime series in Hindi. So, in case you wish to reminiscence your childhood days, why not binge-watch anime series in Hindi? And the OTT platform of choice for this? Netflix! After all, from Blood of Zeus, Lookism and Baki Hanma to The Dragon Prince, Netflix is home to some of the best Hindi-dubbed anime series out there. Check them out.

Seven best Hindi-dubbed anime series on Netflix

Blood Of Zeus

Set in the Greek mythology universe, Blood Of Zeus sees an ordinary citizen named Heron discovering his true heritage as the child of Zeus. As the plot unfolds, he then understands his destiny, which is to rescue the world from a demonic army. Soon, he embarks on a journey to stop demons from overthrowing the gods and unleashing chaos and becomes a key player in the battle between gods and titans.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Baki Hanma

Baki Hanma follows the story of a teenager named Baki Hanma as he trains and tests his fighting skills against a variety of different opponents in deadly, no-rules hand-to-hand combat. In a quest to outshine his father Yujiro Hanma, who holds the title of the world’s most formidable fighter, Baki dedicates himself to rigorous training. On the other hand, a group consisting of five of the globe’s most savage and ruthless death row prisoners are assembling to confront Baki.

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

The Dragon Prince

Set in the enchanted world of Xadia, The Dragon Prince follows the story around three main characters: the human princes Callum and Ezran, and the Moonshadow Elf Rayla. In Xadia, magic originates from six primary sources: the sun, moon, stars, sky, earth and ocean. However, when human mages introduce a new form of magic known as dark magic, they begin imprisoning and extracting essential magical creatures as ingredients. This leads to a conflict between Xadia and the Human Kingdoms. Together, the young individuals embark on a quest to bring an end to a millennium-long feud between the human kingdoms and the elves. Additionally, their journey also involves the responsibility of caring for a young Sky Dragon, known as the Dragon Prince.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Lookism

Daniel Park, an innocent high-school student, finds himself a target of relentless bullying by Logan Lee. In a desperate attempt to stop this torture, he decides to transfer to Jae Won High School. However, an extraordinary twist occurs when he wakes up one day to discover that he now possesses a leaner, more attractive physique alongside his former chubby one. With his newfound appearance, he begins to form new friendships and gains a fresh perspective about the world and, perhaps more importantly, about himself.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Transformers: War For Cybertron: Earthrise

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise is the second part of the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy and falls within the world of the Transformers franchise. In this part, Megatron resorts to extreme measures to ensure the survival of the Decepticons and the Autobots engage in a relentless battle to protect the entirety of Cybertron, both on the planet’s surface and within the confines of the Ark.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Transformers: War For Cybertron: Seige

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege serves as the inaugural instalment of the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy and is succeeded by Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise and Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom. The story sees two legendary leaders rising to prominence in the origin story of the Transformers universe while a ruthless civil war is tearing their planet apart.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

Loved watching Detective Conan growing up? You are definitely going to love this spin-off anime series based on the popular detective. Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time focuses on Rei Furuya, a triple agent with multiple identities. The anime series provides a brief and generally light-hearted glimpse into how Rei navigates his various roles and responsibilities.

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which is the best Hindi-dubbed anime series on Netflix?

Lookism, Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time, Baki Hanma, Blood Of Zeus and others are some of the best Hindi-dubbed anime series on Netflix.

-Is Naruto in Hindi available to watch on Netflix?

Naruto is available to watch in Japanese and English on Netflix.

-Is Death Note available in Hindi on Netflix?

Death Note is available to watch on Netflix in Japanese and English.