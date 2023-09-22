‘Love O2O’ To ‘Sweet Sweet’: 10 Best Hindi-Dubbed Chinese Dramas On MX Player

Like K-dramas, Chinese dramas aka C-dramas can also be difficult to decipher since, for a vast majority of Indians, the language would be incomprehensible. And while subtitles are great, they can be difficult to read, especially for people with weaker eyesight. Fortunately, Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas exist to help you fully immerse yourself in their storylines.

On MX Payer, in particular, Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas like Love 020, Sweet Sweet, All I Want for Love Is You and Intense Love make for the perfect binge-watching options. So, in case you want to know about Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas that should be on your radar, we’ve got you covered.

Best Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas to add to your watchlist in 2023

Love O2O

Love O2O follows the story of two popular college students who discover love within the realms of an internet game. The story begins when, after her virtual breakup, Bei Wei Wei crosses paths with renowned gamer Xiao Nai, who goes by the name Yixiao Naihe. As the plot unfolds, the couple and their circle of friends embark on numerous adventures, both within the gaming universe and in their everyday lives.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Watch Here

Sweet Sweet

Tian Tian De is a recent design graduate skilled in crafting ice cream. Soon she crosses paths with Su Mu, a younger man who has a passion for aviation but struggles with aphasia due to a childhood accident. The duo’s fateful encounter happens when Su Mu unintentionally enters Tian Tian De’s home and tastes her homemade ice cream, leading to temporary relief from his speech impediment. Surprised by this magical remedy, Su Mu relocates closer to Tian Tian De and, as they grow closer, their shared love for ice cream unveils deeper connections and potential for romance that goes beyond frozen desserts.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Watch Here

My Girlfriend is an Alien

My Girlfriend is an Alien focuses on Chai Xiao Qi, an extraterrestrial girl who finds herself stranded on Earth. Her arrival on our planet coincides with another character, Fang Leng, losing consciousness after a car accident. In a selfless act, Xiao Qi intervenes to protect him and save his life. However, in doing so, she inadvertently loses a precious gem which would have helped her get back to her home planet. Now trapped on Earth, Xiao Qi must navigate the challenges of surviving in an alien world while also searching for a way to return to her home planet.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Watch Here

The Untamed

The Untamed revolves around Wei Wuxian, a reviled practitioner of dark and demonic arts. He returns sixteen years after his presumed death with a newfound determination to transform himself. During those sixteen years, Wei Wuxian, then a teenager, had undertaken training at Gusu Lan Sect, a place where he also encountered Lan Wangji, his soulmate. Lan Wangji, who comes from a noble family, was known for his reserved disposition and had always struggled to make connections, that was until Wei entered his life. The series explores the trajectory of their lives, while also focusing on the challenges they face and their personal transformations.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Watch Here

Poisoned Love

Poisoned Love revolves around Fang Yan, a gifted voice actor grappling with mental health issues. By chance, she crosses paths with Shi Meng, a film producer with the potential to aid in her recovery. However, a mix-up leads her to believe that she is actually interacting with Shi Meng’s brother, Shi Yi. As the three individuals navigate life’s ups and downs amid this misunderstanding, they embark on a journey of personal growth and letting go.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Watch Here

My Dear Brothers

In My Dear Brothers, Shi Xia has been on a relentless quest to find her missing brother, Shi Dong. However, her search takes an unexpected turn when she is suddenly teleported to a fantasy world. In this new realm, Hou Chi adopts her as his younger sister and then they go on to learn that Shi Dong has risen to become the feared leader of a group of demons. Fueled by their sibling bonds, the two brothers unite to safeguard their newfound little sister and confront the challenges that lie ahead.

Watch Here

Intense Love

Intense Love follows the love story between a skilled doctor and an actress.

The actress is Su Jin Bei and expectedly, she’s used to being the centre of attention. However, fame has its dark side as well and for Bei, that means being surrounded by controversies. To make matters worse, she’s been single her whole life. On the other hand, Zhou Shi Yun is a genius doctor who is rich and good-looking. He is also a perfectionist who likes to be in control.

When both of their parents arrange their marriage, the two choose to defy their parents’ wishes, firmly believing that their destinies hold something different for them. However, as the series progresses, you’ll realise that its plot appears to be a lot more intricate than it seemed at first glance.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Watch Here

Love Unexpected

Love Unexpected begins with Shu Nuo, who experiences the devastating loss of his mother in a tragic accident. This traumatic incident profoundly impacts Shu Nuo’s psyche, making him incapable of experiencing any emotions. Unable to feel guilt or remorse, Shu Nuo has evolved into a ruthless master of corporate mergers and acquisitions. While he’s renowned for accomplishing his objectives, his brutal methods have made him a target of many individuals.

As he looks for a bodyguard, he hires Ke Si Yi, an economics major who secretly wants to become a professional fighter. When Si Yi willingly puts herself in harm’s way to safeguard him, Xu Nuo’s long-dormant feelings gradually start to resurface, opening up a world of new possibilities as their relationship starts evolving.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Watch Here

All I Want For Love is You

Gu Xiao Man is a third-year high school student who also happens to be a skilled sanda fighter, consistently earning medals in the sport at the cost of her academic performance. Driven by her desire to remain in the same school as her idol, Zuo An, she decides to put the same level of dedication into her studies as she does into her sanda training. This decision marks a significant shift in her priorities as she strives to balance her passion for martial arts with her pursuit of academic excellence.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Watch Here

Dance of the Sky Empire

While Dance of the Sky Empire is set during the time of the thriving Tang Dynasty, it portrays a fantastical world, one where humans and demons coexist.

The Hindi-dubbed Chinese drama tells the story of Li Xuan and how his arrival disrupted peace and harmony in the world. You see, Xuan is a unique individual with both human and demon heritage. Things get more complicated when Li Xuan’s interactions with Su You Lian result in the development of a complex and intricate relationship.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Watch Here

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/LoveO2O and Sweet Sweet)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best Hindi-dubbed Chinese drama available on MX Player?

The Untamed, Poisoned Love, My Dear Brothers and Dance of the Sky Empire are some of the best Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas available on MX Player.

– Which is the best romantic Chinese drama available on MX Player?

Sweet Sweet, Love O2O, Intense Love, My Girlfriend is an Alien and Love Unexpected are the best romantic Chinese dramas available on MX Player.