The Best Hindi-Dubbed K-Dramas On Amazon Prime Video

By now, everyone knows the Korean wave is showing no signs of slowing down. From K-pop music and Korean movies to K-dramas, the Korean wave has all but engulfed our pop culture. While we aren’t taking anything away from the BTS ARMY and what they’ve done to make BTS a global phenomenon, the true credit for the success of the Korean wave lies with K-dramas.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone, considering Korean dramas are known for weaving intricate stories that blend romance, suspense and drama into an exciting concoction of emotions and storylines that are like thrilling roller coaster rides. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that these dramas have become more than just a genre of television, they have become a cultural bridge that connects diverse audiences through shared emotions.

Now it’s safe to assume that most Indians don’t know how to speak Korean, which means they can’t enjoy these K-dramas in their native language. Yes, subtitles exist but those can be a bit straining on the eyes, especially for people with a weaker eyesight. Fortunately, most OTT platforms have done us all a favour by adding Hindi-dubbed K-dramas to their library and one of those platforms is Amazon Prime Video.

From Your Honor and XX to Doctor Detective and Big Issue, the list of Hindi-dubbed K-dramas on Amazon Prime Video is quite extensive. Check it out!

Best Hindi-dubbed K-Dramas on Amazon Prime Video

Doctor Detective

Doctor Detective is one of the more interesting K-dramas on Amazon Prime Video, making it the ideal candidate for folks who want to kickstart their K-drama journey.

It follows the story of Dr. Do Joong Eun, a dedicated physician who turns into a medical detective. Struggling against a corrupt healthcare system, she teams up with an investigative journalist to unveil corporate wrongdoings and uncover medical injustices. Together, they expose scandals involving pharmaceutical companies and uncover dangerous cover-ups. Balancing medical expertise and investigative skills, they work to unveil the truth behind patients’ mysterious illnesses.

The series highlights the ethical dilemmas and challenges within the medical industry, shedding light on the pursuit of justice in a world driven by profit.

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Big Issue

Seok Joo, a celebrated photographer at one of the nation’s major newspapers, faces a devastating downfall. A single photo costs him his career, confidence and family. When he declines an evil pact to save his ailing daughter from a heart condition, guilt and alcohol start consuming him. Just when he believes all hope is lost, he encounters Soo Hyun, the editor-in-chief of Sunday Dispatch, a renowned paparazzi tabloid. Soo Hyun, who stops at nothing to uncover celebrity scandals, offers Seok Joo a chance at redemption.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Heart Surgeons

Park Tae Soo, a cardiac surgery fellow, faces a dire mission – to save his mother with a heart transplant. However, her fate rests in the hands of Choi Seok Han, the head of the Chest Surgery Department. Together at Taesan Hospital, their daily work resembles a constant battle. The department’s success determines the hospital’s reputation and residents’ capabilities are put to the test. Amidst this, skilled doctors lack authority, while powerful ones lack skill. This fuels an unsightly competition within the department, with patients’ lives hanging in the balance.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Cheer Up

Set within a prestigious boarding school, this Hindi-dubbed K-drama on Amazon Prime Video portrays the intense high school landscape in South Korea where students are trained to outshine and surpass their peers. When an unexpected event shakes the school’s dance club and a clique of privileged students, they are faced with a critical dilemma. To defy expectations, they must unite despite their differences, pooling their strengths together to demonstrate unity, strength and resilience.

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Switch: Change the World

Switch: Change the World revolves around Sa Do Chan, a brilliant con artist and Baek Joon Soo, a seasoned prosecutor. When their paths cross, Do Chan is tasked with impersonating Joon Soo to unveil corruption within the legal system. Joon Soo, impressed by Do Chan’s skills, proposes an unusual alliance. As they switch roles, Do Chan uses his cunning side to bring justice to those exploiting the law, while Joon Soo gains firsthand experience of the conman’s world. Together, they embark on a high-stakes journey to expose the truth and unravel a web of lies.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

XX

Na Na serves as the lead mixologist at the concealed establishment known as XX. Known for her stylish appearance and tactful communication skills, she effortlessly maintains the bar’s ambience. Na Na essentially runs the place, managing aspects like decor, the menu and even crafting the signature XX cocktail. Her aspiration involves amassing funds to, eventually, claim ownership of XX. Unexpectedly, the bar gets sold, introducing a fresh proprietor, Lee Roo Mi, who was once Na Na’s closest confidante but ultimately betrayed her.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Your Honor

One of the best Hindi-dubbed K-dramas on Amazon Prime Video, Your Honor revolves around identical twins, Han Soo Ho and Han Kang Ho, who share an uncanny resemblance yet follow different paths. Han Soo Ho, an upstanding judge, adheres strictly to the law, whereas Han Kang Ho has a criminal record and is a habitual wrongdoer. Following Han Soo Ho’s sudden disappearance, Han Kang Ho inadvertently steps into his brother’s shoes, adopting a fresh identity as a judge. This unexpected twist triggers a series of events as Han Kang Ho navigates a new life filled with challenges and complexities that, more often than not, blur the lines between right and wrong.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/The Witcher and Switch)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best Hindi-dubbed Korean drama on Amazon Prime?

XX, Switch, Big Issue and Doctor Detective are some of the best Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas on Amazon Prime Video.

– Which is the highest-rated Hindi-dubbed Korean drama on Amazon Prime?

Your Honor is the highest-rated Hindi-dubbed Korean drama on Amazon Prime.