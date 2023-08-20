‘Sketch’ To ‘Rain Or Shine’: 10 Best Hindi-Dubbed K-Dramas On Disney+Hotstar

There probably aren’t enough adjectives in the English language to describe how amazing the experience of watching K-dramas can be. Heart-fluttering romance, nail-biting suspense and side-splitting comedy collide in a delightful dance of emotions. It’s like a treasure hunt for your feels, with each episode leaving you both gasping for breath and craving for more.

From the addictive rollercoaster of Snowdrop where star-crossed lovers navigate love and danger across North-South borders, to the charming time-travel twist of My Love from the Star, where an alien heartthrob lands in Seoul and sweeps us off our feet, K-dramas wield an irresistible magic that hooks you right from the opening credits. The real question is, why do we gobble them up like a box of freshly baked pastries? Is it the impossibly dreamy oppas and unnies who make our hearts skip beats? Or the meticulously woven plots that effortlessly switch between heart-melting romance and spine-tingling suspense? Whatever the reason, one thing’s for sure: once you start a K-drama, hitting pause becomes an unimaginable feat.

With the ever-growing love for K-dramas in India, OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema and many others have introduced a slew of some of the best Hindi-dubbed K-dramas for Indian audiences.

So grab your popcorn, cuddle up in your cosiest blanket, and get ready to be swept off your feet as we take a look at the best K-dramas on Disney+ Hotstar that are dubbed in Hindi. Scroll away!

Ten Best Hindi-Dubbed K-dramas On Hotstar

Snowdrop

Set in the ’80s, Snowdrop sees the story of a university student who takes refuge in a women’s dormitory during a politically turbulent time. He hides his true identity as a North Korean while developing a romantic connection with a student at the same university. As their relationship deepens, secrets are unveiled that reveal the complexities of love, loyalty and political intrigue. Amid the backdrop of political turmoil, their journey together evolves and leads to a star-crossed romance between the two characters.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Rain or Shine

Rain or Shine follows the employees at a struggling small-town radio station as they undertake efforts to revive the station and help it regain its popularity amidst modern challenges posed by digital media. The story revolves around a diverse group of individuals, each with their own dreams and personal struggles, as they navigate professional rivalries, romantic entanglements and family dynamics. The station’s charismatic program director, a former K-pop idol, plays a vital role in uniting the team and inspiring them to overcome obstacles. As they collaborate to produce engaging content and connect with the local community, they discover the power of radio.

Bloody Heart

Love watching shows like Game Of Thrones or Vikings? Basically, anything related to the themes of power and royalty? If so, Bloody Heart is a K-drama on Hotstar that should be on your watchlist. This gripping series revolves around the events of King Seonjong’s rise to power as a result of a rebellion and the subsequent reign of King Lee Tae. The plot also follows the journey of Lee Tae, a monarch faced with the painful abandonment of the woman he loves for his own survival. Yoo Jeong, another main character, finds herself compelled to assume the position of Queen in order to secure her own existence. There is another character in the mix, Park Gye-won, the initial vice-premier who emerges as the true wielder of authority within the Joseon era, holding significant power and influence.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Sketch

If you are tired of watching cliched K-dramas from the rom-com genre, it’s a good idea to binge-watch the thriller Sketch.

As its name suggests, this Hindi-dubbed K-drama on Hotstar revolves around a talented police sketch artist, Kang Dong-soo, who possesses an uncanny ability to visualise crime scenes and suspects based on descriptions. Teaming up with expert detective Yoo Shi-hyun, the two form a unique crime-solving duo. Soon they uncover a web of corruption and conspiracy reaching high levels of government and society.

The K-drama offers a thrilling amalgamation of crime procedures and suspense, highlighting the power of artistry in solving crimes and exposing hidden truths.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Golden Spoon

Would you grab an opportunity to be someone else for a day or for a month? Well, that’s what The Golden Spoon is all about, it tells the tale of an opportunity to step into another person’s life, be it for a week, a month, a year or even an indefinite duration. Similarly, Lee Seung-cheon is a child born into a disadvantaged family and his destiny takes a dramatic turn when he exchanges fates with a friend born into a wealthy family, facilitated by a golden spoon. This shift results in Lee Seung-cheon gaining newfound affluence and becoming a recipient of the acquired gold spoon.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

When The Weather Is Nice

In When The Weather Is Nice, Mok Hae-won goes back to her rural hometown to escape the pressures of city life and heal from emotional scars. She reconnects with her childhood friend Im Eun-seob, a bookstore owner. As their bond deepens, they provide solace to each other, sharing stories and gradually opening up about their past traumas. The drama beautifully depicts the slow-burning romance between Hae-won and Eun-seob, set against the tranquil backdrop of the countryside. Together, they embark on a journey of healing from their past wounds, gradually finding themselves falling deeply in love.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Soundtrack #1

Soundtrack #1 is a K-drama around the world of music production and romance about two best friends. After sharing a bond of friendship for nearly two decades, the two best friends can no longer overlook the emotions emerging between them. They both decide to live together, which even increases their feelings towards each other, pushing them to confront the romantic aspects of their relationship that have been blossoming over the years.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Big Mouth

Big Mouth is a suspenseful thriller that follows the story of an unsuccessful lawyer who becomes entangled in a murder case. In a need to save his family and make sure of his own survival, he digs deep into a vast conspiracy that extends across the privileged upper classes. Unexpectedly, he finds himself accused of being the elusive and clever con artist known as ‘Big Mouse’.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Listen To Love

With a unique storyline, Listen to Love is about husbands who try to protect their marriage with the help of anonymous citizens. Do Hyun-woo, a seasoned producer with a decade of experience, finds himself suspecting that his wife, Jung Soo-yeon having an extramarital affair. Despite having been married for eight years in what he once perceived as a solid relationship, Hyun-woo starts noticing signs that suggest his wife’s potential infidelity. This revelation prompts him to seek advice from anonymous individuals on online social platforms, as he grapples with how to address the situation and save his marriage.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

One Dollar Lawyer

One Dollar Lawyer might be the next Suits but with a twist. Cheon Ji Hun is a brilliant yet struggling lawyer who takes on cases for a symbolic fee of just WON 1000. He takes on cases that pit him against the most expensive lawyers and their affluent clients who seek to bend the law to their advantage. On the other hand, Baek Ma Ri, armed with a diploma from the Judicial Research and Training Institute, serves as a prosecutor’s assistant. She operates within the well-known Baek Law Firm, overseen by her grandfather. However, Ma Ri’s life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Cheon Ji Hun, causing a shift in her world.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Soundtrack #1 and When The Weather Is Nice)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which is the best K drama to watch on Disney+ Hotstar?

K-dramas such as Snowdrop, Rain Or Shine, One Dollar Lawyer, Soundtrack #1 and many others are some of the best K-dramas to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

-Which are the best romantic K-dramas on Disney+ Hotstar?

Snowdrop, Rain Or Shine, When The Weather Is Nice, Soundtrack #1 and Listen To Love are some of the best romantic K-dramas on Disney+ Hotstar.

-Which are the best Hindi dubbed K-dramas on Disney+ Hotstar?

Big Mouth, Sketch, One Dollar Lawyer, Golden Spoon and others are some of the best Hindi-dubbed K-dramas on Disney+ Hotstar.