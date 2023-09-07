Thanks to the unstoppable Korean wave (or Hallyu) sweeping the world of pop culture, Korean dramas have firmly secured their spot as an indispensable source of entertainment. This isn’t surprising because, let’s be honest, who doesn’t love watching a captivating and intriguing K-drama? After all, these series possess the magical knack of forging connections and whisking viewers away to enchanting alternate realms.

Now if you are new to Korean culture, you might find it difficult to understand a language that isn’t native to you (as we can safely assume would be the case for most Indians). Fortunately, OTT platforms have found an ingenious solution to the problem. Besides offering subtitles, OTT platforms in India such as Netflix, Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar have some of the best Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas in their content libraries. Sounds interesting, doesn’t it?

Whether you are looking for heartwarming romance, mind-bending mysteries or madcap humour, there is a Korean series out there that will deliver just what you’re looking for by making you laugh, cry and feel alive. So, grab some snacks, cosy up on your couch and let the magic of the best Hindi-dubbed K-dramas sweep you off your feet.

15 best Hindi-dubbed K-dramas to watch on OTT platforms

Crash Landing on You (Netflix)

One of the most popular K-drama series among audiences, Crash Landing on You is the perfect series for beginners to start their K-drama journey with. Directed by Lee Jeong-Hyo, it features an ensemble cast of Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-Hye and Kim Jung-hyun.

The story follows Yoon Se-ri, a successful South Korean businesswoman who accidentally paraglides into North Korea during a storm. There, she meets Ri Jeong-hyeok, an elite North Korean military officer, and his loyal comrades. As Se-ri tries to find a way back home, she becomes entangled in the lives of the North Koreans while hiding her true identity. As time passes, Se-ri and Jeong-hyeok fall deeply in love, overcoming cultural and political barriers in the process.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch Here

Squid Game (Netflix)

Squid Game does not need any introduction.

Upon its release in 2021, the series went on to achieve unprecedented success, becoming Netflix’s most-watched show and capturing the top spot in viewership in 94 countries. It was also critically acclaimed and received 14 Emmy nominations, winning six including Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae.

The show centres around a competition in which 456 people, all facing severe financial difficulties, put their lives on the line to participate in a series of dangerous games. The participants include Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father burdened with debts, who receives an invitation to participate in the game. He then decides to accept the offer and is transported to an undisclosed location where he finds himself among 455 other individuals. After the first game, the players quickly realise that losing means death, with each eliminated contestant contributing KRW 100 million to the massive KRW 45.6 billion grand prize. Gi-hun must navigate through the physical and psychological challenges of the games if he wants to survive.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch Here

Itaewon Class (Netflix)

Itaewon Class is based on a webtoon of the same name. The story revolves around ex-convict Park Sae-ro-yi who opens a street bar in Itaewon while simultaneously seeking vengeance against the powerful Jangga Group and its heir, Jang Geun-won, who were responsible for his father’s death. With extreme determination, Sae-ro-yi builds his business empire and challenges the social hierarchy. Along the way, he goes on to form a deep bond with Jo Yi-seo, his loyal manager. The series comprises a talented cast including Kim Dong-Hee, Chris Lyon, Ryu Kyung-Soo, Park Seo-joon, Lee Joo-young and Kim Da-mi.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Watch Here

Sweet Home (Netflix)

Like Itaewon Class, Sweet Home is a horror K-drama that is also based on a webtoon.

In Sweet Home, things are anything but sweet as troubled teenager Cha Hyun-soo, who recently moved into a gloomy apartment building after the tragic death of his family, is battling depression and suicidal thoughts. At the same time, a mysterious phenomenon transforms people into monstrous creatures reflecting their inner desires. Trapped with other survivors, Hyun-soo must fight to stay alive and confront his own demons.

At the core of this apocalyptic thriller, the talented cast of Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook and Lee Si-young bring the story to life and keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Watch Here

The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix)

Loved Boys Over Flowers? If so, you’d be pleased to know that Lee Min-ho is playing the romantic lead in The King: Eternal Monarch. As it happens, there are other reasons, besides its casting, to watch this show.

The King: Eternal Monarch revolves around two parallel universes: the Kingdom of Corea and the Republic of Korea. Lee Gon, the King of Corea, discovers a portal that leads him to the Republic of Korea, where he meets Detective Jung Tae-eul. As they navigate between worlds, they uncover a sinister plot involving Lee Gon’s uncle, Lee Lim, who seeks to capture the throne and disrupt the balance between the two universes. Amidst political disturbances, a love story blossoms between Lee Gon and Jung Tae-eul as they strive to protect their worlds from danger.

Apart from Lee Min-ho, the series also stars Kim Go-Eun, Woo Do-hwan, Kim Kyung-Nam, Jung Eun-chae and Lee Jung-jin.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Watch Here

Sketch (Disney+Hotstar)

If you are tired of watching cliched K-dramas from the rom-com genre, it’s a good idea to binge-watch the thriller Sketch.

As its name suggests, this Hindi-dubbed K-drama on Hotstar revolves around a talented police sketch artist, Kang Dong-soo, who possesses an uncanny ability to visualise crime scenes and suspects based on descriptions. Teaming up with expert detective Yoo Shi-hyun, the two form a unique crime-solving duo. Soon they uncover a web of corruption and conspiracy reaching high levels of government and society.

The K-drama offers a thrilling amalgamation of crime procedures and suspense, highlighting the power of artistry in solving crimes and exposing hidden truths.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Watch Here

The Golden Spoon (Disney+Hotstar)

Would you grab an opportunity to be someone else for a day or a month? Well, that’s what The Golden Spoon is all about. The story revolves around an opportunity to step into another person’s life, be it for a week, a month, a year or even an indefinite duration. Lee Seung-cheon is a child born into a disadvantaged family. However, his destiny takes a dramatic turn when he exchanges fates with a friend born into a wealthy family, facilitated by a golden spoon. This shift results in Lee Seung-cheon gaining newfound affluence and becoming a recipient of the acquired gold spoon.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Watch Here

When the Weather is Nice (Disney+Hotstar)

In When the Weather is Nice, Mok Hae-won goes back to her rural hometown to escape the pressures of city life and heal from her emotional scars. In the process, she reconnects with her childhood friend Im Eun-seob, a bookstore owner. As their bond deepens, they provide solace to each other, sharing stories and gradually opening up about their past traumas.

The K-drama beautifully depicts the slow-burning romance between Hae-won and Eun-seob, set against the tranquil backdrop of the countryside. Together, they embark on a journey of healing from their past wounds while gradually finding themselves falling deeply in love.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Watch Here

One Dollar Lawyer (Disney+Hotstar)

Think of One Dollar Lawyer as Suits but with a twist.

Cheon Ji Hun is a brilliant yet struggling lawyer who takes on cases for a symbolic fee of just WON 1000. These cases usually pit him against the most expensive lawyers in the country and their affluent clients who seek to bend the law to their advantage. On the other hand, Baek Ma Ri, armed with a diploma from the Judicial Research and Training Institute, serves as a prosecutor’s assistant. She operates within the well-known Baek Law Firm, overseen by her grandfather. However, Ma Ri’s life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Cheon Ji Hun.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Watch Here

Extraordinary You (JioCinema)

In Extraordinary You, we see the story of Eun Dan-oh, a high school student who discovers she’s actually a character in a comic book and has no control over her fate. Determined to change her predestined story, she befriends an equally self-aware character, Ha-roo. Together, they navigate the confines of the comic world, challenging their scripted roles and searching for trustworthy agency in their lives. As they unravel the mysteries behind their existence, they also discover the blurred lines between reality and fiction.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Watch Here

I’m Not a Robot (JioCinema)

I’m Not a Robot is one of the more unique Korean dramas on JioCinema. The premise revolves around Kim Min-kyu, a wealthy entrepreneur who suffers from a severe allergy to human contact. He’s basically convinced that he is allergic to people. To cope with this, he lives in isolation… until he encounters Jo Ji-ah, a robotics expert. She introduces him to Aji-3, an advanced humanoid robot designed to resemble her. Mistakenly believing Aji-3 is Ji-ah, Min-kyu starts developing feelings for the robot. Their tangled relationship unfolds as Ji-ah must navigate her dual roles while also confronting her own complicated feelings.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Watch Here

Kairos (JioCinema)

In case you’re bored of watching romantic Korean dramas and are looking for something with a heavy dose of suspense and thrilling action, Kairos is just the show for you.

The story revolves around Seo-jin, a successful executive and Ae-ri, a struggling single mother, connecting across different timelines through a mysterious phone call. Seo-jin’s daughter is kidnapped, while Ae-ri’s daughter disappeared weeks ago. In a bid to save their daughters, the two collaborate, sharing crucial information to alter past events and prevent their tragedies. As they delve deeper, they uncover a complex web of secrets, involving an evil organisation and a time-bending portal. Racing against time, they must learn about shifting realities and sacrifice their own safety to rewrite their intertwined fates.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Watch Here

Flower of Evil (JioCinema)

We have to agree that Korean thrillers are a genre in and of themselves, one we absolutely love to binge-watch. The last K-drama on our list, Flower of Evil, belongs to that genre. It tells the story of Baek Hee-sung, a seemingly perfect husband and father, who hides a dark secret – he may be a serial killer! When his wife, Detective Cha Ji-won, becomes suspicious about his activities, she starts investigating his past.

As Ji-won gets closer to the truth, Hee-sung’s facade begins to crack. Tensions rise as secrets are unveiled, testing their relationship and pushing them into a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Watch Here

Your Honor (Amazon Prime Video)

One of the best Hindi-dubbed K-dramas on Amazon Prime Video, Your Honor revolves around identical twins, Han Soo Ho and Han Kang Ho, who share an uncanny resemblance yet follow different paths. Han Soo Ho, an upstanding judge, adheres strictly to the law, whereas Han Kang Ho has a criminal record and is a habitual wrongdoer. Following Han Soo Ho’s sudden disappearance, Han Kang Ho inadvertently steps into his brother’s shoes, adopting a fresh identity as a judge. This unexpected twist triggers a series of events as Han Kang Ho navigates a new life filled with challenges and complexities that, more often than not, blur the lines between right and wrong.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Watch Here

XX (Amazon Prime Vide)

Na Na serves as the lead mixologist at the concealed establishment known as XX. Known for her stylish appearance and tactful communication skills, she effortlessly maintains the bar’s ambience. Na Na essentially runs the place, managing aspects like decor, the menu and even crafting the signature XX cocktail. Her aspiration involves amassing funds to, eventually, claim ownership of XX. Unexpectedly, the bar gets sold, introducing a fresh proprietor, Lee Roo Mi, who was once Na Na’s closest confidante but ultimately betrayed her.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Watch Here

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where can I watch Hindi-dubbed K-dramas?

Hindi-dubbed K-dramas are available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Disney+Hotstar and ZEE5.

– Which is the best K-drama dubbed in Hindi?

Crash Landing on You, Squid Game, Sweet Home, Your Honor, Flower of Evil and Extraordinary You are some of the best Hindi-dubbed K-dramas.

– Which is the best romantic K-drama dubbed in Hindi?

Crash Landing on You, Your Honor, I’m Not a Robot and When the Weather is Nice are some of the best romantic Hindi-dubbed K-dramas.