The Best Hindi-Dubbed Korean Dramas On JioCinema

There is a reason why K-dramas have slowly but surely taken over pop culture. After all, with emotions that run as high as skyscrapers and plot twists that are as unexpected as a sudden rainstorm on a sunny day, these addictive Korean dramas have an enchanting quality that transcends borders and cultures. It’s no wonder then that they’ve ignited a global frenzy!

The magic of K-dramas lies in their ability to stir up relatable emotions, no matter where you’re from. Picture this: a heart-fluttering romance set against the backdrop of a bustling Seoul street, or a suspense-filled zombie K-drama that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The storytelling is universal and thanks to the marvels of dubbing, language barriers are crumbling faster than you can say ‘Saranghae’. So even if you don’t speak a word of Korean, you can still immerse yourself in the world of intricate relationships, sizzling chemistry and heartwarming friendships that K-dramas serve up with gusto.

While all streaming platforms have a diverse library of Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas for you to binge-watch, today we will be focusing on one of the new kids on the block – JioCinema. From romantic dramas like Extraordinary You, I’m Not a Robot and Two Cops to psychological thrillers like Save Me and The Flower of Evil, the list of Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas on JioCinema is as diverse as it is impressive. Check it out!

9 best Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas on JioCinema to binge-watch

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows the story of Kim Shin, an immortal goblin cursed to live for eternity, seeking redemption for his past deeds. His path crosses with Ji Eun-tak, a high school student with the ability to see ghosts. As their lives intertwine, they form a unique bond and a romantic relationship develops. The drama beautifully weaves together elements of fantasy, romance and supernatural intrigue. With a mix of heartwarming moments and melancholic reflections, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God engages audiences with its unique storytelling.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Extraordinary You

In Extraordinary You, we see the story of Eun Dan-oh, a high school student who discovers she’s actually a character in a comic book and has no control over her fate. Determined to change her predestined story, she befriends an equally self-aware character, Ha-roo. Together, they navigate the confines of the comic world, challenging their scripted roles and searching for trustworthy agency in their lives. As they unravel the mysteries behind their existence, they also discover the blurred lines between reality and fiction.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

I’m Not a Robot

I’m Not a Robot is one of the more unique Korean dramas on JioCinema. The premise revolves around Kim Min-kyu, a wealthy entrepreneur who suffers from a severe allergy to human contact. He’s convinced that he is allergic to people. To cope with this, he lives in isolation… until he encounters Jo Ji-ah, a robotics expert. She introduces him to Aji-3, an advanced humanoid robot designed to resemble her. Mistakenly believing Aji-3 is Ji-ah, Min-kyu starts developing feelings for the robot. Their tangled relationship unfolds as Ji-ah must navigate her dual roles while also confronting her own complicated feelings.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Kairos

In case you’re bored of watching romantic Korean dramas and are looking for something with a heavy dose of suspense and thrilling action, Kairos is just the show for you.

The story revolves around Seo-jin, a successful executive and Ae-ri, a struggling single mother, connecting across different timelines through a mysterious phone call. Seo-jin’s daughter is kidnapped, and Ae-ri’s daughter disappeared weeks ago. In a bid to save their daughters, the two collaborate, sharing crucial information to alter past events and prevent their tragedies. As they delve deeper, they uncover a complex web of secrets, involving an evil organisation and a time-bending portal. Racing against time, they must learn about shifting realities and sacrifice their own safety to rewrite their intertwined fates.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Two Cops

If you have plans of binge-watching an action-filled comedy-drama, Two Cops should be the next show on your list. This Korean drama follows Cha Dong-tak, a dedicated detective with a strong sense of justice. After an unexpected incident, he finds himself sharing his body with Gong Soo-chang, a swindler’s spirit. Balancing their conflicting personalities and skills, the two work together to solve crimes. Dong-tak seeks justice for his late partner’s unsolved murder while navigating the challenges of his dual existence. The drama flawlessly blends action, comedy and mystery as Dong-tak juggles his personal quest with his responsibilities as a cop.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Save Me

If movies like Hereditary and Midsommar are your vibe, you will definitely be hooked on Save Me K-drama. The drama is centered around Sang-mi, who escapes a religious cult with her family, only to face new challenges in her hometown. As the cult’s influence extends, Sang-mi’s family becomes entangled again. Kim Min-cheol, a former cult member, and his friends rally to protect her. Unravelling the cult’s dark secrets, they confront manipulation, power, and the psychological hold it has on its members. The group battles to save Sang-mi and free others from the cult’s grip. The suspenseful thriller delves into psychological trauma, resilience, and the danger of blind faith.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Prison Playbook

Love Prison Break or Orange Is The New Black? This intriguing Korean drama will keep you captivated throughout!

Prison Playbook sees baseball player Kim Je-hyeok incarcerated after an accidental crime. There, he reconnects with old acquaintances, each with their own stories. The series explores the lives of inmates, their friendships and struggles, offering a humane portrayal of their experiences. With humour and emotion, it depicts the challenges they face while finding camaraderie in an unexpected environment. Je-hyeok’s journey from athlete to prisoner and the bonds he forms create a compelling narrative that delves into redemption, second chances and the complexities of life behind bars.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Kill Me, Heal Me

Kill Me, Heal Me revolves around Cha Do-Hyun, a wealthy heir with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) due to a traumatic childhood incident. To cope, he develops multiple personalities, each with distinct memories and traits. His life becomes entangled with Oh Ri-jin, a psychiatrist who becomes his secret doctor and confidante. As she helps him integrate his identities, they unravel buried memories and uncover a web of family secrets. The drama brings together comedy and romance along with offering a deep exploration of mental health and the power of human connection in healing wounds of the past.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Flower Of Evil

We have to agree that Korean thriller series have their own lane and we love to binge-watch them. The last on the list is Flower Of Evil, which follows Baek Hee-sung, a seemingly perfect husband and father, who hides a dark secret that he may be a serial killer. His wife, Detective Cha Ji-won, becomes suspicious and starts investigating his past. As Ji-won gets closer to the truth, Hee-sung’s facade begins to crack. Tensions rise as secrets are unveiled, testing their relationship and pushing them into a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The series masterfully combines psychological suspense with equal thriller.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

