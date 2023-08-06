The Best Kiara Advani Movies That Showcase Her Versatile Acting Skills

Within just a decade in the industry, Kiara Advani has carved a niche for herself. Today, she is considered to be one of the most bankable names in the industry, and rightly so. Out of the 17 movies that Kiara Advani has been a part of, most of them have been a hit at the box office. And the actress, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, has managed to impress the audience with every role that she has played on the big screen.

Kiara Adani’s new movie, for example, has been everything that people are talking about. Satyaprem ki Katha stars her alongside Kartik Aaryan, and the story told by the cast has impressed cinema-goers a lot. Her past films like Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Laxmii, Good Newwz and more have proved her range, and more and more people now look forward to Kiara Advani’s upcoming movies as well.

Another movie starring Kiara Advani that is close to everyone’s heart is Shershaah. The movie made people take note of the scintillating chemistry between Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who have now become one of the most loved couples in B-town as well. Other notable movies of Kiara Advani are M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and more. Today, to ring in the actress’ birthday, let’s revisit some of her best performances.

10 Kiara Advani starrer movies to binge-watch on her birthday

Kiara Advani marked her debut in movies with Fugly in 2014. Born as Alia Advani, she changed her first name to Kiara before the release of her first film. She chose the name after being inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s character Kiara from Anjaana Anjaani (2010). The actress also once revealed that it was Salman Khan who suggested her to change her name as Alia Bhatt was already an established actress.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Directed by: Neeraj Pandey

Other star cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher

Release date: 30 September 2016

Synopsis: In this biographical sports drama, Kiara portrayed Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the wife of the former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film explores Dhoni’s journey from a small-town boy to becoming one of India’s most successful cricket captains and what role Sakshi played in his success.

More about the film: The film got the most comprehensive release ever for a Bollywood film across 61 countries. It is the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2016.

Lust Stories

Directed by: Karan Johar

Other star cast: Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia

Release date: 15 June 2018

Synopsis: The story revolves around Megha and Paras. The two have an arranged marriage and Megha struggles with sexual dissatisfaction. As the story unfolds, Megha’s frustration and loneliness become apparent. To help her out, her colleague Reakha suggests her to use different ways to satisfy herself. Apprehensive about the idea at first, Megha gives Rekha’s suggestion a try, only to get stuck in a very awkward situation with her husband. Lust Stories is one of the best movies of Kiara Advani.

More about the film: The film was nominated for two awards at the 47th International Emmy Awards.

Kabir Singh

Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Other star cast: Shahid Kapoor, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Amit Sharma, Kamini Kaushal

Release date: 21 June 2019

Synopsis: Kiara Advani played the female lead, Preeti Sikka, in this romantic drama film. The movie revolves around the intense and troubled love story of Kabir Singh, a brilliant but aggressive medical student who spirals into self-destructive behaviour after his girlfriend Preeti marries someone else.

More about the film: The film became the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019. It was also Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing solo-lead release. This Kiara Advani starrer movie also became the 26th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Good Newwz

Directed by: Raj Mehta

Other star cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh

Release date: 27 December 2019

Synopsis: Kiara Advani appeared as Monika Batra in this comedy film. The story follows two couples who undergo IVF treatments to conceive a child, leading to a hilarious mix-up that creates chaos in their lives.

More about the film: The film became one of the biggest blockbuster films of 2019, with a final worldwide gross of USD 38 million approx. (INR 318 crore).

Guilty

Directed by: Ruchi Narain

Other star cast: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, Taher Shabbir

Release date: 6 March 2020

Synopsis: In this Netflix original, Kiara Advani played Nanki Dutta, a college student who becomes the subject of a high-profile rape case. The story delves into the complexities of truth, perception, and justice.

Indoo Ki Jawani

Directed by: Abir Sengupta

Other star cast: Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua

Release date: 11 December 2020

Synopsis: Kiara starred as Indira Gupta (Indoo), a young woman who embarks on a roller-coaster journey of dating apps and online romance. Things take a funny turn when she realises that the man she has invited home for a date is a Pakistani citizen. This is one of the most-entertaining Kiara Advani starrer movies.

Shershaah

Directed by: Vishnuvardhan

Other star cast: Sidharth Malhotra

Release date: 12 August 2021

Synopsis: Kiara Advani portrayed Dimple Cheema, the love interest of Captain Vikram Batra. The film is a biographical war drama based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Kargil War.

More about the film: On 31 August 2021, Amazon declared that Shershaah had become the most-watched Indian film on the platform in India.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Directed by: Raj Mehta

Other star cast: Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Manish Paul, Prajakta Koli

Release date: 24 June 2022

Synopsis: The film revolves around Kuldeep “Kukoo” Saini and Nainaa Sharma. The married couple decides to get divorced and announce their separation after they attend a family wedding. The two return to India from Toronto only to realise that Kukoo’s father himself is planning to get a divorce. While saving his parent’s relationship, Kukoo and Nainaa realise the importance of their relationship and try to work things out.

More about the film: The film minted USD 12 million approx. (INR 101.23 crore) in India and USD 4 million approx. (INR 34.90 crore) overseas.

Govinda Mera Naam

Directed by: Shashank Khaitan

Other star cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Renuka Shahane, Dayanand Shetty, Amey Wagh

Release date: 16 December 2022

Synopsis: The comedy thriller revolves around Govind Waghmare and his tragic life. His fight is with her wife, whom he wants to divorce, and his father’s first wife who wants to take all the property from Govind. He devises a vicious plan to win it all and live a life of freedom. Kiara Advani essays the role of his girlfriend, Suku, who helps him in achieving his goals.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by: Sameer Vidwans

Other star cast: Kartik Aaryan, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav

Release date: 29 June 2023

Synopsis: The story revolves around Satyaprem and Katha. Satyaprem wishes to marry Katha, who is the daughter of a well-known businessman named Harikishen. His dream eventually comes true when Katha’s parents decide to give her hand in marriage to Satyaprem. However, he later discovers some dark truths about Katha’s past. Satyaprem then decides to do everything in his power to prove that he is a worthy husband.

More about the film: The film has grossed over USD 15 million approx. (INR 125 crore) worldwide to rank as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

