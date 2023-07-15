Fan Of 2PM’s Lee Jun-Ho? Here Are His Best Movies And K-Dramas To Binge-Watch

Few idol-turned-actors can claim to be able to balance their discography and filmography with as much grace and ease as 2PM’s Lee Jun-ho. In fact, the wildly popular star – who’s currently in the headlines for featuring in the romantic comedy King’s The Land – has a string of chart-topping songs and shows to his name. Whether you’re a seasoned fan who’s keen on getting better acquainted with Lee Jun-ho or a K-drama enthusiast on the lookout for their next watch, we’re exploring a few of his best movie and TV show titles that are worth an addition to your binge list.

From putting on ‘10/10’ performances with top K-pop group 2PM to working his magic on the sets of K-dramas and movies, Lee Jun-ho has been there, done that. The 33-year-old star has had a stellar streak of successful ventures since he first stepped foot in the entertainment industry. In fact, his current project – a romantic comedy alongside actress Im Yoon-ah – is the talk of social media. A far cry from his last title The Red Sleeve, the show sees him play the role of an heir and head general manager of a conglomerate, adding to the list of versatile characters he’s played on-screen. If you’ve yet to be acquainted with them all, we’re binge-watching our way through some of his most entertaining and defining movies and shows.

Best movies and TV shows starring 2PM idol Lee Jun-ho that are worth the watch

Twenty

Directed by: Lee Byeong-heon

Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Lee Jun-ho, Kang Ha-neul, Jung So-min, Lee Yu-bi, Min Hyo-rin

Release date: 25 March, 2015

Synopsis: Carefree aspiring cartoonist Dong-woo (played by Lee Jun-ho), playboy Chi-ho (played by Kim Woo-bin), and university student with corporate dreams Kyung-jae (played by Kang Ha-neul) just graduated from high school. The 20-year-old best friends navigate their transition to adulthood together, coping with the rollercoaster ride that comes with it together.

The movie starring Lee Jun-ho marked his first lead role in a major feature – with critics commending his ability to play an outwardly positive character who’s struggling on the inside. Reflecting on his role, the actor told Korea Herald, “Despite having a lot of K-pop experience and know-how — like stapling (documents) without the manager telling me to or which times to distribute coffee — I’m still a newbie when it comes to acting.” He described his character as “a youngster who has a lot of worries and things to do.” The director, meanwhile, noted in another interview that he’d done well to portray his character and was quoted by the publication saying, “Lee has pathos in his face and was cast as he looked the part. He exuded inexhaustible energy during the filming.”

Good Manager

Directed by: Lee Jae-hoon, Choi Yoon-suk

Cast: Namkoong Min, Nam Sang-mi, Lee Jun-ho, Jung Hye-sung

Episodes: 20

Release date: 25 January, 2017

Synopsis: Accounting genius Kim Sung-ryong (played by Namkoong Min) works for gangs to save up enough to travel abroad. However, he accidentally finds himself being hired as the chief of a department in a popular Korean corporation. He then decides to pull off a heist. However, along the way he grows closer to his colleagues and fights corruption. Also in the picture? Seo Yul (played by Lee Jun-ho) – a former prosecutor who is appointed in the same company as the Director for Finance.

This show marked Lee Jun-ho’s first rodeo as an antagonist. His stellar performance was received by a lot of critical acclaim, which translated to the actor taking home the Excellence Award for an Actor in a Mid-length Drama in the 31st KBS Drama Awards as well as the Best Celebrity, Actor title at the 2017 Asia Artist Awards. Reflecting on his role, he noted in an interview with Sports Donga that he strove to do right by the character. “I wanted to widen the spectrum of my acting by playing the villain sincerely,” he added.

Rain or Shine

Directed by: Kim Jin-won

Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Won Jin-ah, Lee Ki-woo, Kang Han-na

Episodes: 16

Release date: 11 December 2017

Synopsis: Lee Kang-doo (played by Lee Jun-ho) and Ha Moon-soo (played by Won Jin-ah) survive a building collapse. For the former, the tragedy led to the death of his father as well as an injury that put an end to his ambitions of being a football player. The latter struggles with survivor’s guilt, having lost her younger sister to the disaster. Years later, the two cross paths, healing each other as they discover love.

The K-drama – reminiscent of the 1995 Sampoong Department Store collapse which killed more than 500 people – marked Jun-ho’s first lead role in a TV series. In an interview with Korea Herald, he revealed that to accurately depict the trauma his on-screen character goes through, he shed 7 kilograms and isolated himself from the outside world. “The role has not been easy for me,” the actor noted, “Lee (the character) hears things and hallucinates, unable to cope with the stress. Imagining that I was Lee, I actually began to feel pain myself.” He further said, “I hope that the drama can comfort the survivors of any accident by showing how the characters in the drama ‘just’ live their lives.”

Wok of Love

Directed by: Park Seon-ho

Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Jang Hyuk, Jung Ryeo-won

Episodes: 38

Release date: 7 May, 2018

Synopsis: Seo Poong (played by Lee Joon-ho) is a former star chef whose fiance cheats on him with the CEO of the hotel that he worked at. Determined to exact revenge, he heads to a competitor restaurant across the street – run by loan shark Doo Chil-Seong (played by Jang Hyuk) to draw out his regular customers. Meanwhile Dan Sae-woo (played by Jung Ryeo-Won) is a former heiress who goes bankrupt when her wealthy father is arrested on the day of her wedding. She turns to Chil-seong to help her get back on her feet.

The Korean drama series was met with widespread acclaim, sending Joon-ho’s popularity soaring. The actor was nominated in the Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Drama category at the 2018 SBS Drama Awards. In an interview with iMBC, he revealed he learned to cook from a Chinese chef a month before filming, adding that work that went into the romantic scenes as well. He noted that being natural was important, “We are trying to show excitement without embellishment. While filming, we’re concentrating on communicating through our eyes, clicking just by looking at each other.”

The Red Sleeve

Directed by: Jung Ji-in, Song Yeon-hwa

Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Lee Se-young, Kang Hoon

Episodes: 17

Release date: 12 November, 2021

Synopsis: King of Joseon Jeongjo/Yi San (played by Lee Jun-ho) is an arrogant monarch who places his royal duties above all else, including love. He’s traumatised by the death of his father. Meanwhile, strong-willed court lady Seong Deok-im (played by Lee Se-young) wishes to have the reins of her life in her hands, rather than being just one of the king’s women. The two cross paths and fall in love.

The show met with wild success, bagging Jun-ho several awards including the Top Excellence Award for Actor in a Miniseries at the APAN Star Awards, the Grand Prize (Daesang) for Actor of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, Best Actor at the Korea Drama Awards, and the Top Excellence Award for Actor in a Miniseries at MBC Drama Awards, amongst others. He was the first idol-turned-actor to win the Best Actor title at the Baeksang Arts Awards as well as the Korea PD Awards.

“The only focus for me was to fully get into the character of Jeongjo. Because he was such a beloved king in history and many great actors have played the figure in the past, I did feel the weight from taking the role,” the actor told Korea Times. “But, regardless, I wanted to portray him in my own style. I just had in mind that if I pull it off well, it’s going to work out.” The director Jung Ji In attested to his stellar acting skills in an interview with Star News Korea, “Lee Jun-ho did not look at the script while on set, he showed up prepared for everything,” she said before adding, “He did say that it was hard to memorise his long lines, but he always delivered them smoothly and gracefully.”

Homme Fatale

Directed by: Nam Dae-jung

Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Jung So-min, Gong Myung

Release date: 10 July 2019

Synopsis: Heo Saek (played by Lee Joon-Ho) is a young man whose mother was a gisaeng (courtesans) and he grew up at the gibang (a place where gisaeng work). Here, he becomes Joseon’s first male gisaeng during a time when women suffered from oppression. As he enjoys success in his business, he meets Hae-Won (Jung So-Min), who’s not only beautiful, but also has a progressive way of thinking, and they try to find true love.

The South Korean historical drama movie is known to be one of Lee Jun-Ho’s best movies, and is funny, thought-provoking, and wistfully bittersweet, as it highlights the gender oppression that women had to endure in the past.

All images: Courtesy Lee Jun-ho

