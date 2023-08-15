‘Daddy’ And 7 Other Pooja Bhatt Movies You Should Put On Your Watch List

In a twist that no one saw coming, we saw Pooja Bhatt in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house this season. What’s even more surprising is to have watched her being a strong contender over the weeks and now making it to the finale. As the OG Bhatt will battle it out on 14 August for the trophy, here’s a look at Pooja Bhatt’s movies.

Just like youngest sister Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt made her debut at the age of 17. Very soon, she went on to become one of the boldest and most fearless actresses of her time. Her persona and views on life were indomitable, and quite ahead of her time. From her interviews to photoshoots, Pooja Bhatt was never the one to mince words, and even in her Bigg Boss OTT 2 stint, we got to see the same spirit. With a career spanning over decades, here are the best Pooja Bhatt movies to watch.

Best of Pooja Bhatt’s movies to watch

Daddy

Pooja Bhatt’s debut movie, Daddy was directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja was only 17 when she played the role of a young daughter who tries to save her alcoholic father from getting destroyed with the help of her unconditional and unwavering love. The 1989 film won several awards that year, including a National Award.

Sadak

The 1991 musical blockbuster starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles and was a Mahesh Bhatt directorial as well. The movies centres around Ravi, a taxi driver, who unexpectedly falls in love with Pooja, a sex worker. As they elope to build a secure future for themselves, the brothel owner Maharani orders her men to kill them. Pooja Bhatt made a name for herself in the industry after this movie.

Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin

Next on the list of Pooja Bhatt movies is the biggest hit of her career. Also directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is about a young girl who runs away from home to find and be with her boyfriend. But in a twist of events, she meets Raghu on her way. Raghu becomes the kind stranger who is going to take her safely to her destination, but in the process, they fall in love. This film became one of the biggest musical hits of the 90s.

Chaahat

Starring Pooja Bhatt and the one and only Shah Rukh Khan, this was a Mahesh Bhatt directorial venture that came out in 1996. An innocent Roop comes to the big city with his ailing father for his medical treatment. He meets and falls for Pooja, and even proposes to her. But the plot twist comes when a spoilt Reshma falls for him too and becomes obsessed with him.

Zakhm

Another notable Pooja Bhatt movie is Zakhm. It is said to be based on Mahesh Bhatt’s grandmother. This was a turning point in her career as she proved her finesse as a serious actor. The movie chronicles the story of a boy who is born into a family with varying religious faiths. He finds himself in the middle of communal riots, and when his mother passes away, it becomes a political issue.

Tamanna

Tamanna, a young girl, is raised by Tikku, an eunuch, who decides to provide for her and look after her. However, Tamanna is unable to accept her fate and wants answers. So, she sets off to find her real family, in order to learn what the real reason was for them abandoning her.

Junoon

A fantasy horror film starring Rahul Roy and Pooja Bhatt, the film explores the concept of werewolves in Bollywood. Vikram is a boy who gets cursed and turns into a tiger every full moon night. While Dr. Nita treats him, he starts liking her and falls in love with her.

Border

One of the biggest multi-starrer movies of the 90s, Border starred the who’s who of Bollywood. The story revolves around a 120 Indian soldiers in the Longewala region on a night of war against Pakistan. They battle it out all night against a mighty Pakistani army, until they receive help from the Indian Air Force the following morning.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram; Other Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India