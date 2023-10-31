10 Best Psychological Thriller Anime Series: ‘Death Note’, ‘Monster’ And More

Anime is home to some incredible battleground fantasies, such as Dragon Ball, Naruto and One Piece. However, if you are willing to expand beyond the happy hits, the creative genre is teeming with stories with dark psychological concepts. These make for the best psychological thriller anime series, immersing the audiences in a world where reality fades into illusions and the human psyche is explored with meticulous detail.

While anime enthusiasts appreciate a diverse array of storylines, psychological thrillers have the power to keep them on the edge of their seats — making them question their perceptions while probing the complexities of the human mind. From perplexing crime thriller animes including Death Note, Banana Fish and Monster to psychological battles in Ergo Proxy, Series Experiment Lain and Steins; Gate, these series are a testament to the power of good animation.

So much so, Japanese director and screenwriter Satoshi Kon has been lauded for his work in the psychological thriller and surreal genres, with anime films such as Perfect Blue and Paprika. Interestingly, the 2010 Hollywood hit Black Swan, directed by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is loosely based on Kon’s Perfect Blue. Additionally, the impact of this genre has always been baffling and realistic, with many countries banning certain shows on multiple grounds. For example, Death Note has been restricted in China as the series inspired real-life cases of children making their very own diaries and writing names of people they did not like.

So, get ready to enter a realm where the line between sanity and madness is as thin as a razor’s edge as we take you through the 10 best psychological thriller anime series that blend nail-biting elements of crime, horror and suspense.

10 best psychological thriller anime series to binge-watch

Death Note (2006)

When discussing psychological thriller anime, it would be a crime not to mention the iconic Death Note. Ever since its debut in 2006, the series has been hailed as one of the most popular animes and has been recommended by many to anyone getting into this genre.

Light Yagami, a high school student stumbles upon a mysterious notebook called the Death Note, which has the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it, provided the writer knows the person’s face. Light, who is disappointed with the state of the world and its justice system, decides to use the book to rid the world of criminals and create a world reigned by him. However, his actions attract the attention of law enforcement agencies and a brilliant detective known only as L.

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Steins; Gate (2011)

The creators of Steins; Gate have managed to master the art of time travel like no other anime series and, in the process, made one of the best psychological thrillers of all time. Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed mad scientist, along with his friends, creates a makeshift time machine using a microwave and a mobile phone. The group accidentally discovers they can send text messages to the past, which leads to a series of experiments with time travel. However, they soon realise that changing the past has disastrous consequences. Now, they must work to decipher the secrets behind the technology they have stumbled upon and try to prevent a global catastrophe.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Monster (2004)

Based on the manga of the same name by Naoki Urasawa, Monster revolves around Dr Kenzo Tenma, a highly skilled neurosurgeon working in Germany. Tenma’s life takes a dark turn when he is faced with a moral dilemma: should he save the life of a young boy named Johan Liebert, a criminal or the town’s mayor? His decision sets off a chain of events that leads to a complex and suspenseful mystery.

Thanks to its complex nature and dark storytelling, this psychological thriller series is often praised for exploring topics like morality, identity and the consequences of one’s actions.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Banana Fish (2018)

Based on the manga series of the same name, Banana Fish makes a distinctive addition to the psychological thriller genre. Set in New York City in the ’80s, the plot follows Ash Lynx, a young gang leader in New York City and Eiji Okumura, a Japanese photographer. The duo gets involved in a dark conspiracy surrounding a mysterious drug known as Banana Fish, which primarily brainwashes its users.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (2011)

Puella Magi Madoka Magica is a dark and deconstructive take on the magical girl genre . Here, a group of young women are offered the chance to become magical girls by a mysterious creature named Kyubey. In exchange for a single wish, they gain magical powers and the responsibility to fight witches and other supernatural creatures that pose a threat to humanity. However, they soon discover the harsh and grim reality of being a magical girl. One of the highest-rated anime series, this show is known for subverting many of the traditional tropes associated with this genre and delving into darker and more philosophical territory.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Re: Zero, Starting Life in Another World (2016)

At first glance, Re: Zero, Starting Life in Another World might appear like a regular anime series. However, it is filled with full of twists and turns and a thought-provoking storyline as the episodes progress.

Based on a light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka, the series follows Subaru Natsuki, a young man, who finds himself transported to a fantasy world. In this new world, Subaru discovers that he can return from death to a specific ‘save point’ whenever he dies. He uses this ability to navigate the challenges and dangers of this world and to save those he cares about.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Serial Experiments Lain (1998)

Created almost two decades ago, Serial Experiments Lain is a groundbreaking and avant-garde anime series that has managed to blur the lines between virtual and real and the impact of technology on society— something that is still relevant even in 2023.

An introverted teen, Lain’s life is changed forever when she receives an unusual email from Chisa Yomoda, a fellow student, who has recently died by suicide. Upon opening the mysterious message, she becomes engrossed in The Wired, a virtual realm that gradually encroaches on her everyday life.

The series offers a profound and contemplative exploration of the psychological aspects of humanity’s interaction with technological innovations and their influence on the subconscious.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Ergo Proxy (2006)

Ergo Proxy unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world where the majority of human civilisation has perished. The last trace of humanity exists within Romdo, a domed city protecting its residents from the uninhabitable exterior. In response to the decline of humanity, scientists have engineered a new race of androids known as the AutoReivs. However, these AutoReivs are filled with a mysterious disease known as the Cogito Virus, which compels them to attain self-awareness.

When investigator Re-l Mayer is tasked with the mission of uncovering the origins of this condition and preventing its spread, she discovers a web of secrets that challenge their very understanding of reality and humanity.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Higurashi When They Cry (2006)

Set in Hinamizawa village, a series of gruesome murders and disappearances occur each year during the Watanagashi Festival. The series primarily follows a group of friends, including Keiichi Maebara, Rena Ryuuguu and Mion Sonozaki as they become entangled in a series of disappearances, murders and dark secrets of the village. This causes Keiichi to question everything in his surroundings, including his mental stability.

Higurashi When They Cry may appear to be a standard slice-of-life anime series rather than a psychological thriller initially. However, it doesn’t take much time for the series to shed its façade and turn into a horror show concealed beneath the veneer of a tranquil small town.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Classroom of the Elite (2017)

Classroom of the Elite is set in the fictitious Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, a school that is renowned for providing its students with an extraordinary education. The plot follows Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, an intelligent student and his experiences in this highly competitive and complex environment. Additionally, the school students are categorised into four distinct rankings and those in the top tier enjoy exclusive privileges, whereas those in the lowest rank face second-class citizen treatment. The academy employs this hierarchy as a means of pitting students against one another and they are willing to go to great lengths to elevate their status.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

