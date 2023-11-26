The Best South Indian Films With The Highest IMDb Ratings

South Indian movies, made in several languages, are hailed for outstanding cinematography, iconic actors, mesmerising music, engaging storytelling, thrilling action sequences and much more. Spanning various genres, such as drama, romance, and inspiring biographies, the best South Indian films have been crowd-pullers for all kinds of viewers, raking in high IMDb ratings as well.
Owing to such marvellous portrayals on the big screen, South Indian movies have created their own fanbase worldwide. So much so that in 2022, the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR made the world dance to the tunes of “Naatu Naatu”. The Telugu-language track, composed by M.M. Keeravani, bagged the 2023 Oscar for Best Original Song. Such a milestone achievement further propelled South Indian films on the global map.
The stars of South Indian movies
South Indian cinema has a breed of iconic actors who have earned laurels from the world over. From legends like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi to contemporary stars like Suriya, Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, these actors have delivered outstanding performances that have turned movies into classics.
Whether it is Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada or Telugu-language films, the South Indian entertainment industry has made exemplary contributions towards the growth of the Indian film fraternity. Under directors like Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, Atlee and Rajeev Menon, movies become a celebration of hard-hitting real-life stories. Be it portraying the life of Captain GR Gopinath in Soorarai Pottru (2020), depicting communal riots of the ‘90s in Bombay (1995) or showcasing grand scenes in mythical movies like Baahubali (2015 and 2017), every title is a cinematic delight.
Further enhancing the experience for cine-goers are composers such as AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, Keeravani and Devi Sri Prasad who render soulful background scores to these iconic films. If the movie buff in you wants to revisit the best South Indian movies ever made, this list will help you find the highest-rated titles according to IMDb.
Best Tamil Thriller Movies To Put On Your Netflix Watch List
‘The Last Of Us’ To ‘Breaking Bad’: 10 Highest-Rated IMDb Shows Of All Time
These are some of the best South Indian movies ranked by IMDb
Jump To / Table of Contents
IMDb rating: 8.8
Directed by: T. J. Gnanavel
Cast: Suriya, Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijo Mol Jose, Manikandan K.
Synopsis: Rajakannu (Manikandan) and his wife Sengeni (Jose) are a low-caste tribal couple who are happy with their lot in rural Tamil Nadu. When Rajakannu is wrongly accused of theft by someone belonging to the upper caste, the police arrest and torture him. Rajakannu goes missing from custody, and his pregnant wife turns to lawyer Chandru (Suriya) for justice.
About the film: It is loosely based on the real 1993 incidents of a tribal couple in Tamil Nadu. According to Hindustan Times, Suriya’s character is based on former Madras High Court judge Krishnaswami Chandru who helped a tribal woman get justice. The film has received a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Awards won: Jai Bhim was awarded Best Film, and Jose received Best Actress 2022 Filmfare Awards South.
Image: Courtesy Jai Bhim/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.8
Directed by: Kiranraj K
Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty
Synopsis: The movie revolves around the bond between a reclusive individual, Dharma (Shetty), and a stray dog whom he names Charlie. The lively and cheerful dog helps transform Dharma’s monotonous life with unconditional love and friendship.
About the film: According to Times of India, the screenplay has a number of references to Charlie Chaplin movies like A Dog’s Life (1981), which inspired the dog’s name. The South Indian film has a perfect 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Awards won: 777 Charlie was named the Best Feature Film in Kannada at the 2023 National Film Awards.
Image: Courtesy 777 Charlie/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.7
Directed by: Sudha Kongara
Cast: Suriya, Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu
Synopsis: Nedumaaran Rajangam, aka Maara (Suriya), dreams of making flying accessible for every man in the country. He is determined to introduce a low-cost airline, which will make flights affordable for commoners and not restricted to only the upper class. However, the journey does not have a smooth takeoff.
About the film: The movie features one of the best performances from Suriya as well as the other cast members. A must-watch South Indian gem, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan and his 2011 book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.
Awards won: Suriya and Balamurali won Best Actor and Best Actress at the 2022 National Awards. G.V. Prakash Kumar won Best Music Direction (Background Score), and the film also won Best Screenplay and Best Feature Film at the same event.
Image: Courtesy Soorarai Pottru/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.7
Directed by: Bharathan
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Shivaji Ganesan, Nassar, Revathi
Synopsis: Sakthivelu (Haasan) is a foreign-educated son of gang lord Priya Thevar (Ganesan). While the young man has plans and ambitions of his own, he is dragged into feuds and made the successor by his father.
About the film: The film was India’s official entry into the 1992 Oscars in the Best Foreign Film category. Haasan’s character has the same name as in his other film Nayakan (1982), which was also shortlisted for the Academy Awards.
Awards won: Thevar Magan won five National Awards, including Best Feature Film in Tamil, Special Jury Award for Ganesan and Best Supporting Actress for Revathi. Haasan and Revathi won Best Actor and Best Actress at the 1993 Filmfare Awards South.
Image: Courtesy Thevar Magan/IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.5
Directed by: K. Balachander
Cast: Rajinikanth, Madhavi, Thengai Srinivasan
Synopsis: Ayyampettai Arivudainambi Kaliyaperumal Chandran, aka Chandran (Rajinikanth), is a recent graduate who lands a job with Sri Ramachandramurthy (Srinivasan). The latter is an eccentric person with some hilarious notions of moustache, patriotism and characters. Things start taking a hilarious turn when Chandran makes an excuse to lie about his (dead) mother and goes to watch a football match. Later, he takes on a disguise and goes to teach music to his daughter.
About the film: Thillu Mullu is a remake of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal (1979), starring Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami and Deven Verma.
Image: Courtesy Thillu Mullu/IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.5
Directed by: C Prem Kumar
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan, Adithya Bhaskar, Gouri Kishan
Synopsis: Ramachandran Krishnamoorthy, aka Ram (Sethupathi), a travelling photographer, goes to his hometown Tanjore and experiences a flood of memories. He meets with his old friends at a school reunion, which also brings him face-to-face with Janaki (Krishnan), Ram’s long-lost love interest, after almost two decades. The story takes viewers through a flashback where their teenage romance blossoms, while the present scenes unearth facts about their lives.
Awards won: Sethupathi and Krishnan won Best Actor and Actress, respectively, at the 2019 Filmfare Awards South. Govind Vasanth bagged Best Music Director, Chinmayee Sripada won Best Playback Singer – Female and Karthik Netha won Best Lyricist at the same event.
Image: Courtesy 96/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.5
Directed by: Mani Ratnam
Cast: Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Shobana, Arvind Swami, Srividya
Synopsis: Suriya (Rajinikanth) is a slum-dwelling orphan who befriends the local underworld crime lord, Devaraj (Mammootty). Together, they make a parallel government and rule the town. However, the arrival of the honest district collector and Suriya’s stepbrother, Arjun (Swami), changes his life.
Awards won: Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja won Best Director and Best Music Director, respectively, at the 1992 Filmfare Awards South.
Image: Courtesy Thalapathi/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.4
Directed by: Nag Ashwin
Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda
Synopsis: The biopic revolves around the life and works of legendary South Indian actress Savitri (Suresh). When she is admitted to the hospital, a young journalist Madhuravani (Prabhu) decides to write an article about her life. Savitri’s relationship with Gemini Ganesan (Salman), their tumultuous marriage, and how she stood against all odds make it a must-watch.
Awards won: While Suresh won Best Actress at the 2019 National Film Awards, the film won Best Feature Film in Telugu, and Indrakshi Pattanaik, Gaurang Shah and Archana Rao won Best Costume Designer.
Image: Courtesy Mahanati/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.4
Directed by: Vetrimaaran
Cast: Dhanush, Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier, Aadukalam Naren
Synopsis: Narasimhan (Naren) is an upper-caste landlord who has his eyes set on Sivasami’s (Dhanush) land to build factories. Things go south when Sivasami’s hot-headed elder son humiliates Narasimhan and is brutally killed. Though Sivasami tries to make peace, his younger son kills Narasimhan. Will the patriarch be able to protect his family?
About the film: The action thriller is based on the novel Vekkai (1982) by Sahitya Academi-winning author Poomani. The film explores the subjects of caste and class conflicts and brings out the raw essence of the characters with gripping storytelling and powerful scenes.
Awards won: Dhanush won Best Actor, and the film bagged Best Feature Film in Tamil at the 2021 National Film Awards
Image: Courtesy Asuran/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.4
Directed by: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil
Synopsis: After the events of the first film, Drishyam 2 shows Gerogekutty (Mohanlal) as a thriving family man with a cinema theatre and plans to enter the film business. However, the fear of the police and the horrors of the murder investigations continue to haunt his wife, Rani (Meena). She also worries about her daughters and the growing rumours among neighbours as the cops track down her husband’s darkest secret.
About the film: The film picks up the threads of Drishyam (2013), also directed by Joseph. The film series was also remade in Hindi with the same name. Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu, the first instalment was released in 2015, with the sequel following in 2022.
Image: Courtesy Drishyam 2/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.3
Directed by: Thiagarajan Kumararaja
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin
Synopsis: The movie includes four riveting stories where the protagonists arrive at a very trying position in their lives. A married couple, Vaembu (Prabhu) and Mukil (Faasil) try to dispose of a dead body; Shilpa (Sethupathi) returns as a transgender woman to meet her son; Arputham (Mysskin) begins to doubt his gods when ill luck struck him after a tsunami; and Leela (Krishnan), a former porn star, tries to save her injured son.
Awards won: Sethupathi won Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 National Film Awards.
Image: Courtesy Super Deluxe/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.3
Directed by: Ram Kumar
Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Radha Ravi
Synopsis: Arun (Vishal) thwarts his dreams of becoming a filmmaker and joins the police force after his father passes away. When a young girl is found brutally murdered, the police officer has to dig up the past as he finds a connection with an old case. He has to use his knowledge of making a murder-thriller film to solve the case before the body count begins to rise.
Awards won: Kumar won Best Director at the 2019 Filmfare Awards South.
Image: Courtesy Ratsasan/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.3
Directed by: Dileesh Pothan
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Soubin Shahir, Aparna Balamurali
Synopsis: The movie takes place in the scenic locales of Idukki in Kerala where Mahesh (Faasil) is a contented photographer. When a couple of unforeseen events interrupt his peaceful life, he vows to take revenge.
About the film: One of the best South Indian movies to watch for family entertainment, Maheshinte Prathikaaram eschews the typical revenge tropes and has a comic undertone to it.
Awards won: The film won Best Feature Film in Malayalam and Best Screenplay at the 2017 National Film Awards. It also bagged Best Film at the 2017 Filmfare Awards South where Pothan got the award for Best Director
Image: Courtesy Maheshinte Prathikaaram
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: SS Rajamouli
Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan
Synopsis: The movie picks up from where the first part left. It opens with Kattappa (Sathyaraj) recounting the tale of Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas). In the past, Sivagami (Krishnan), the Queen Mother of Mahishmati, proclaimed Amarendra the ruler of the kingdom and Bhalla Deva (Daggubati) his commander-in-chief. However, the latter hatched a deep conspiracy that got Amarendra and his family killed while his son, Mahendra Baahubali (Prabhas), was taken to safety in a rural village. Now, driven by a desire for revenge, Mahendra vows to avenge his family’s death.
About the film: The Baahubali film series is one of India’s most expensive movies ever made and is also among the highest-grossing projects of all time. The magnum opus, with larger-than-life scenes and effects, ushered in a new wave of South Indian cinema.
Awards won: The film won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Special Effects and Best Action at the 2018 National Film Awards. Rajamouli won Best Director at the 2018 Filmfare Awards South, while Daggubati won Best Supporting Actor and MM Keeravani won Best Music Album and Best Lyricist for “Dandaalayyaa,” among other accolades.
Image: Courtesy Baahubali 2: The Conclusion/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.1
Directed by: Mani Ratnam
Cast: Arvind Swami, Manisha Koirala, Nassar, Prakash Raj
Synopsis: Shekhar Narayanan Pillai (Swami), a Hindu boy, and Shaila Bano (Koirala), a Muslim girl, fell in love in their village. Despite opposing families, they get married with the help of Shekhar’s friends and soon begin their own family. Over time, the families reconcile, but the couple’s happiness is shortlived as communal riots erupt in Bombay post the Babri Masjid demolition.
About the film: Contrary to popular belief, this South Indian film was made in Tamil and then dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages. It depicts the events leading to the 1992-93 Bombay riots and left a lasting impression on society. Not only was Bombay a blockbuster hit, but it was also screened at several film festivals, such as the Philadelphia Film Festival in 1996, according to Times Of India.
Awards won: Bombay won Best Feature Film on National Integration and Best Editing at the 1996 National Film Awards. It also bagged the In Spirit For Freedom Award at the 2003 Jerusalem Film Festival. Ratnam and Koirala won Best Film – Critics and Best Performer – Critics at the 1996 Filmfare Awards.
Image: Courtesy Bombay/ IMDb
(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Jai Bhim/ IMDb)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-Which is the No. 1 South Indian movie?
Movies like 777 Charlie, Soorarai Pottru, Nayakan, Jai Bhim and Basha are some of the best South Indian movies.
-Who is the king of South Indian movies?
Stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi, along with stars like Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Dhanush, Revathi and Samantha Prabhu are among the top-tiered actors of the South Indian movie industry.
-Which is the biggest blockbuster in India?
Movies like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion are among the highest-grossing South Indian films of all time.
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India