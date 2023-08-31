‘First Man’ To ‘Interstellar’: The 20 Best Space Movies Of All Time

For decades, the film industry has held a deep fascination with the cosmos. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing as one of the best parts about space movies is that one does not need to be a science buff or even a sci-fi fan to enjoy them. After all, these films manage to engage people with their ability to transport us beyond the boundaries of Earth and into the undiscovered realms of our universe.

Whether depicting an epic interstellar odyssey, gut-wrenching survival stories, encounters with extraterrestrial beings or mankind’s first foot on the moon, space movies have made us ponder the mysteries of the universe and marvel at the endless possibilities that lie beyond our planet.

So, the next time you are looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, binge-watching the following films will help you escape in more ways than one.

The 20 best space movies of all time

First Man (2018)

First Man portrays the gripping journey of NASA engineer Neil Armstrong as he strives to achieve the extraordinary feat of landing on the moon by the end of the 1960s. The film depicts Armstrong’s excessive training, his dangerous test flights and the historic Apollo 11 mission, during which he, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins launched into space. The movie also delves into Armstrong’s personal struggles, the toll the monumental mission took on his family and the immense pressure of the space race. It culminates with the iconic moon landing on July 20, 1969, a moment that forever altered human history and solidified Armstrong’s place as the first person to set foot on the moon.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Gravity (2013)

In Gravity, Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) is a medical engineer embarking on her inaugural shuttle mission. Guiding the mission is seasoned astronaut Matt Kowalsky (George Clooney), who is leading his final flight before retiring. However, while conducting a routine spacewalk together, a catastrophic event occurs: their shuttle is destroyed, leaving Ryan and Matt floating in the vastness of space, cut off from Earth and any possibility of rescue. As anxiety turns into desperation, they learn that their lone chance for survival might involve exploring even deeper into the cosmos.

Fun fact: Gravity was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won an impressive seven including Best Original Score and Best Director.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Alien (1979)

Alien follows the crew of the spaceship Nostromo, awakened to investigate a distress signal from an alien vessel on a nearby moon. During their investigation, they discover a hostile organism, and as it starts wreaking havoc, tensions rise. The crew battles against the menacing alien, leading to terrifying encounters and deaths. Ellen Ripley, one of the greatest final girls in film history, emerges as a formidable survivor by defeating the extraterritorial creature. Her story arc and subsequent encounters shaped the basis of multiple sequels including Aliens (more on that later), Alien 3 and Alien Resurrection.



IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Aliens (1986)

Directed by James Cameron, Aliens continues Ellen Ripley’s story as she awakens after decades in hypersleep. In the sequel, she joins a group of colonial marines to return to the now-terraformed planet LV-426, where they encounter a deadly alien infestation. During her mission, Ripley forms a maternal bond with a young girl named Newt and faces the resilient Alien Queen.

The film marked the return of Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley, with Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser, Lance Henriksen and Carrie Henn appearing in supporting roles.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Interstellar (2014)

Hailed as one of Christopher Nolan’s greatest films, Interstellar is set in Earth’s future during a time when widespread crop blight and a second Dust Bowl are slowly making the planet increasingly uninhabitable. In response, Professor Brand, an astute physicist at NASA, is formulating strategies to ensure humanity’s survival. His plan involves utilising a wormhole to facilitate the relocation of Earth’s populace to a new habitable world. To pave the way, Brand assembles a group, led by former NASA pilot Cooper, to travel to the enigmatic wormhole and navigate through distant galaxies. Their mission? To assess three potential planets and find out which one holds the key to humanity’s survival.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Based on Arthur C. Clarke’s short story, 2001: A Space Odyssey follows the discovery of a mysterious black monolith and its influence on human evolution. As Astronauts, including Dr. Dave Bowman, embark on a cryptic mission, HAL 9000, their spaceship’s computer, exhibits odd behaviour that leads to a tense man versus machine clash.

With a stunning exploration of human-technology dynamics, the film delves into the connections between mankind, machines and the universe.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

The Martian (2015)

Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, The Martian sees an astronaut’s struggle to survive on Mars after being left behind. During a Mars mission, a storm forces astronauts to leave Mark Watney (Damon) behind after presuming he’s dead. With limited supplies, Watney must ingeniously survive the harsh environment. Meanwhile, NASA and global scientists strive to rescue him with Watney’s crew plotting a daring mission. Watney’s resourcefulness also keeps him alive as he battles isolation and grows his food through creative means.

The film also stars Jessica Chastain, Jeff Daniels, Kristen Wiig, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sean Bean, Michael Peña, Kate Mara, Sebastian Stan, Aksel Hennie, Mackenzie Davis, Donald Glover and Benedict Wong.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Apollo 11 (1996)

Released in 1996, Apollo 11 is a television movie portraying NASA’s historic 1969 mission. The film focuses on the preparations and challenges of the mission to land astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on the moon. It also delves into the personal and professional lives of the crew and the mission control team, capturing the tense moments of the lunar landing and the emotional impact of the achievement. The film offers a fictionalised portrayal of the people behind the monumental event, highlighting their dedication, perseverance and unity that led to a successful moon landing.

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Apollo 13 (1995)

Based on real events, Apollo 13 tells the story of NASA’s infamous lunar mission. When Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert encounter an oxygen tank explosion, they abort their plans for a moon landing. Stranded in space, they confront internal conflicts and technical challenges that jeopardise their survival and return to Earth. Meanwhile, NASA engineers work against time to improvise solutions and bring their astronauts home.

Fueled by powerful Oscar-nominated performances, Apollo 13 showcases the human spirit’s victory over adversity and the dedication of those who overcame the catastrophe.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Moon (2009)

Directed by Duncan Jones, Moon’s plot sees astronaut Sam Bell approach the conclusion of his three-year tenure at a lunar mining facility. While he cannot wait to reunite with his wife and daughter, an unexpected deterioration in Sam’s health disrupts his plans. Plagued by severe headaches, hallucinations and a near-fatal mishap, he encounters a figure resembling a younger version of himself, potentially a clone. With limited time at his disposal, Sam must unravel the enigma before the corporate team arrives at the facility.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Arrival (2016)

Arrival follows linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams), who heads a specialised team, responding to enormous alien vessels that land across the globe. As international tensions escalate, she races against time to decipher communication with the extraterrestrial visitors. Amid the brink of war, she takes the risky step of trying to comprehend their language, potentially jeopardising her life and humanity’s fate in the process.

Besides Amy Adams, the cast of the film also includes Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg and Tzi Ma.

Fun fact: Arrival was nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning for Best Sound Editing.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Passengers (2016)

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, Passengers is a story about a space voyage to a distant planet. During the journey, two passengers, Jim and Aurora, wake up prematurely due to a ship malfunction, leaving them with a lifetime aboard. Together, they must avert an impending disaster that could endanger not only their lives but the entire mission. The supporting cast of the film includes Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne and Andy García.

IMDb rating: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Cargo (2009)

Set in the year 2267, Cargo takes place on the spaceship Kassandra during its eight-year journey to a remote freight station in deep space.

Dr. Laura P. accepts a position on the cargo spaceship with a planned mission duration of four years (plus another four years for the return journey). Her destination is Rhea, where she intends to reunite with her sister. However, 44 months into Laura’s shift, unusual occurrences transpire within the cargo area of the spaceship. The crew is unexpectedly awakened from their suspended animation and the captain dies under weird circumstances. These mysterious events cause Laura and the remaining crew to attempt to uncover the truth behind the captain’s death and the events unfolding within the ship’s cargo hold.

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Ad Astra (2019)

Ad Astra follows astronaut Roy McBride taking up a mission to Neptune to find his missing father, Clifford, a space explorer who is presumed dead. As he journeys across the solar system, he uncovers hidden truths about the Lima Project which harbours significant implications for humanity. As a result, Roy’s space trip becomes a reflection of human nature, identity and the mysteries of the universe.

The film boasts an impressive cast including Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland.

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Pandorum (2009)

The sci-fi thriller Pandorum follows astronauts Payton and Bower as they awaken from hypersleep with amnesia. Payton stays to monitor the ship, while Bower explores the vessel and discovers it is not deserted. As they piece together their mission, they come to the chilling realisation that humanity’s survival depends on their actions.

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Prometheus (2012)

If you are someone who loves watching stories about cults and their implications, then Prometheus will be right up your alley as it combines space and cosmic horror.

The film focuses on scientists Shaw and Holloway as they interpret a discovery as an invitation from human creators. As a result, they decide to lead an expedition to find these beings in the universe’s depths. Upon arrival, they encounter horrors surpassing their own expectations. Driven by religious and scientific motivations, the crew faces unimaginable threats and as they find more about the origins of humanity, their quest unveils chilling truths.

IMDb rating: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Sunshine (2007)

Set in the future, Sunshine revolves around a crew’s mission to save Earth by reigniting the dying sun with a special device. A total of eight astronauts embark on this crucial journey, though an accident and interpersonal tensions test them. When they intercept a distress signal from a previous mission, their priorities shift.

The film’s cast includes Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Troy Garity, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benedict Wong, Chipo Chung and Mark Strong.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Gattaca (1997)

In Gattaca, Vincent Freeman dreams of space travel but is constrained by his ‘in-valid’ genetic status. Determined to overcome this limitation, he obtains the DNA of Jerome Morrow, a genetically superior ‘valid.’ Assuming Jerome’s identity, Vincent enters the Gattaca space program and falls in love with Irene. Things take an interesting turn, however, when the murder of a Gattaca officer threatens Vincent’s double life.

The film has an interesting storyline, especially if you are interested in watching an exciting space thriller.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Contact (1997)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Contact is an adaptation of Carl Sagan’s novel of the same name and sees Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster) determined to decipher a potential message from the Vega star system. As contact with extraterrestrial intelligence is confirmed, Arroway faces opposition from National Security Advisor Kitz and religious groups that are worried about the implications. A profound message is discovered within the signal, prompting Arroway to confront questions of human existence and connection.

Contact is the type of film that makes you think about the intersection of science, faith and the pursuit of knowledge beyond Earth.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Pitch Black (2000)

Pitch Black follows the crash of a transport ship on a remote planet with three suns. Survivors, including pilot Carolyn Fry, mystic Abu`Imam’ al-Walid, cop William J. Johns and convict Richard B. Riddick, focus on survival and escape. However, they discover that the planet faces a total eclipse every 22 years, a phenomenon that awakens carnivorous creatures that hunt in the dark. As the group battles both the planet’s deadly inhabitants and their own internal conflicts, they must navigate their way through fear and struggle to survive.

IMDb rating: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59%

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Gravity and First Man)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which is the best movie based on space travel?

Interstellar, Aliens, Gravity, Passengers and First Man are some of the best movies based on space travel.

-Which is the highest-grossing movie based on space?

Gravity is the highest-grossing movie based on space with total collections of USD 723 million.

-Which movie is based on the moon landing?

First Man and Apollo 11 are movies based on the moon landing.

-Is Russia filming a movie in space?

In 2021, Russian filmmakers released a trailer for The Challenge, which became the first-ever feature film to be shot in space.