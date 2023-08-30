Best Tamil Thriller Movies To Put On Your Netflix Watch List

In the past few years, the ever-booming Tamil cinema has managed to impress the audience nationwide with the amazing content that they have to offer. With thriller movies like Soorari Pottru (2020), Vikram Vedha (2017) and Kamal Haasan’s comeback movie titled Vikram (2022), there is no doubt that Tamil cinema is offering some of the best thriller movies one can watch. Anyone new to this genre is surely to fall in love with the world of Tamil thrillers and keep coming back for more.

What makes these movies one of the best in the genre is the fact that these movies often push the boundaries of storytelling and offer unique and innovative narratives. Tamil filmmakers are known for their creativity in crafting suspenseful and engaging plots that keep the audience guessing till the end. Some of the best Tamil thriller movies present fresh perspectives and explore unconventional themes, making them stand out from mainstream cinema.

Some of the best Tamil crime thriller movies we can list include titles like Saaho (2019), Hey Ram (2000), Vikram (2022), and Kaithi (2019) to name a few. Netflix is one streaming platform that backs several amazing latest Tamil thriller movies. These films manage to strike a balance between thrilling moments and emotional depth, and explore complex human emotions, motivations, and moral dilemmas, which resonate with the audience on a deeper level. These thriller movies also feature well-rounded characters with nuanced performances, allowing viewers to connect with their struggles and experiences.

If you wish to explore this genre and get introduced to good regional films, we recommend you to watch these 10 best thriller movies in Tamil for a great experience.

Add these best thriller movies in Tamil available on Netflix to your list