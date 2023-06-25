Best True Crime Series With The Highest IMDb Ratings That Will Give You Goosebumps

The genre of true crime has seen a significant spike in popularity in recent years. Shows such as Scoop, The Crowded Room, Worst Roommate Ever and Dahmer have become hits and cemented their place among the best true crime series around the world. Focusing on the psychology of criminals and analysing their motives and actions, these shows have developed a loyal following. So, if you are looking for some exceptional content in the true crime genre, here is a list of the highest-rated shows based on their IMDb ratings.

The best crime series do many things. They manage to incorporate suspense, mystery and drama while also keeping their viewers enthralled. These shows can offer a window into actual events and invite audiences to become investigators as they try to unravel the puzzle. Additionally, some of these shows can illuminate broader social issues, such as the influence of the media on public perception, corruption and the flaws within the criminal justice system. These types of shows often provide stimulating conversations concerning matters of substance.

True crime has become one of the most binge-worthy genres for television viewers, prompting IMDb to devote a special section to ranking popular shows in the genre.

Best true crime series to binge-watch, as per IMDb ratings

1. When They See Us

Director: Ava DuVernay

Actors: Jharrel Jerome, Asante Blackk, Jovan Adepo, Michael K. Williams, Logan Marshall-Green, Joshua Jackson, Blair Underwood

Number of episodes: 4

Release date: 31 May 2019

IMDb rating: 8.9

Synopsis: The series examines the events surrounding the 1989 Central Park jogger case when five Black and Latino teenage boys were wrongfully charged with the violent rape of a white woman. Through inclusive perspectives, it presents a deep dive into the families and lives of these suspects as they grapple with how an unsubstantiated allegation shapes the rest of their lives.

2. Narcos

Created by: Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro

Cast: Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal, Joanna Christie, Maurice Compte, André Mattos

Release date: 28 August 2015

No. of episodes: 30

IMDb rating: 8.8

Synopsis: For the first two seasons, Netflix’s Narcos chronicled the rise of Colombian drug kingpin and narco-terrorist Pablo Escobar. From his ascension to the leadership of the Medellin Cartel and transformation into a billionaire to his interactions with drug lords, DEA agents and rivals, the show has brought to light Escobar’s complex legacy. In its third season, the series picks up after the drug lord’s demise, shifting its focus to the DEA’s efforts to take down the notorious Cali Cartel.

3. Murder on CCTV

Narrator: Ross Huguet

Release date: 7 November 2014

No. of episodes: 37

IMDb rating: 8.8

Synopsis: This series offers a glimpse into solving homicides using video evidence. It follows real-life cases as police utilise CCTV footage to unlock answers to perplexing crimes. The show also showcases the novel approach taken by specific investigations.

4. They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back

Cast: Jason C. Henry, Charlie Ebersol, Dan Lanigan

Release date: 7 October 2015

No. of episodes: 9

IMDb rating: 8.8

Synopsis: This docuseries on true crime dives deep into the stories of abducted young children, with riveting testimonies from survivors. It is sure to make for a truly captivating viewing experience.

5. American Gangster: Trap Queens

Narrated by: Jeezy, Lil’ Kim

Release date: 17 October 2019

No. of episodes: 25

IMDb rating: 8.7

Synopsis: One of the best crime series to binge-watch, American Gangster: Trap Queens focuses on the lives and legends of America’s most notorious female criminals.

6. Making a Murderer

Directed by: Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos

Release date: 18 December 2015

No. of episodes: 29

IMDb rating: 8.6

Synopsis: Steven Avery spent 18 years wrongfully imprisoned after being convicted of the sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beerntsen. Later, he would be convicted of murdering Teresa Halbach in 2005. Making a Murderer follows his tragic story.

7. Inside the Heist

Cast: Jon Stephens

Release date: 7 November 2022

No. of episodes: 6

IMDb rating: 8.6

Synopsis: This documentary series chronicles the fascinating tales behind the boldest and bravest robberies in the world. It examines the strategies used in their planning and the ingenuity needed to execute them.

8. Delhi Crime

Directed by: Richie Mehta

Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang

Release date: 22 March 2019

No. of episodes: 12

IMDb rating: 8.5

Synopsis: The 2012 Delhi gang rape and its aftermath serve as the backdrop for the first season of this show. The second season turns its attention to the Chaddi Baniyan Gang, delving into their story.

9. American Crime Story

Developed by: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewsk

Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Kenneth Choi, Christian Clemenson, Bruce Greenwood, Nathan Lane, Sarah Paulson

Release date: 2 February 2016

No. of episodes: 29

IMDb rating: 8.4

Synopsis: This series delves into independent incidents that rocked the world, season by season. Season one explored the widely-publicised O.J. Simpson murder trial. Season two featured a deep dive into the murder of designer Gianni Versace by spree-killer Andrew Cunanan. The third season drew from the novel A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

10. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Created by: Neeraj Pandey

Cast: Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana

Release date: 25 November 2022

No. of episodes: 7

IMDb rating: 8.2

Synopsis: Chandan Mahato (Pintu Mahto in real life) is at the centre of this series, a member of the Ashok Mahto gang. With his sights set on taking his criminal enterprise down, Sheikhpura IPS Amit Lodha faces a dual challenge of bringing the gang to justice and tackling his personal woes.

