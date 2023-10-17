Best TVF Web Series As Per IMDb Ratings: ‘Gullak’, ‘Panchayat’, ‘TVF Pitchers’ And More

TVF, aka The Viral Fever, has established itself as a pioneering force in the Indian web series landscape, offering a diverse list of original content that is both entertaining and relatable. Focussing on content that resonates with the digital and tech-savvy youth and the contemporary Indian culture, the best TVF web series have played a pivotal part in the web series revolution in India.

What sets TVF web stories apart from other content production houses on OTT platforms, besides its engaging storytelling, is its ability to introduce fresh talent in the industry, who have gone on to become popular actors. Case in point: Jitendra Kumar, Adarsh Gourav, Maanvi Gagroo, Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar. Additionally, the heartwarming openings of these shows often leave a lasting impression, making you avoid the ‘skip intro’ button.

From Pitchers offering insights into the startup world and Kota Factory uncovering the struggles of competitive exams in India to Tripling celebrating the bond of siblings, the best TVF web series list covers a wide range of themes. These have successfully attracted a dedicated fanbase and have been pivotal in the growth of the Indian web series industry. So much so that the announcement of the upcoming season of the TVF web series Permanent Roommates hitting the screens in October 2023 garnered much excitement among the audiences!

Whether it is the quirks of everyday life, the complexities of relationships, the challenges of starting a new venture or the nostalgia of past eras, TVF knows how to strike a chord with its audience. So, for those just getting into the Indian web series world or wishing to watch a light-hearted series, here is a list of the best TVF shows that have received much love on IMDb.

Here are the 10 best TVF web series, ranked according to IMDb ratings

Gullak (2019)

Gullak is a comedy-drama about the Mishra family and their everyday life in a small North Indian town. It showcases the ups and downs of a typical middle-class family and their financial struggles. Each episode acts like a short story, highlighting various incidents and challenges faced by the family.

The show’s title, Gullak translates to ‘piggy bank’, symbolising the everyday financial constraints and aspirations of a working-class family. The series received positive reviews for its realistic portrayal and its heartwarming content.

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

TVF Pitchers (2015)

TVF Pitchers follows the lives of four young professionals, who quit their regular jobs to start their own company. Exploring their struggles, challenges and experiences as they navigate the world of entrepreneurship, the five-episodic web series is known for its witty dialogues and lifelike portrayal of the startup culture.

A vital milestone in the Indian web series landscape, the show was well-received by the younger audience and gained a cult following.

IMDb rating: 9/10

Kota Factory (2019)

This coming-of-age drama is set in the unique coaching city of Kota, which is known for its intense preparation for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. Kota Factory revolves around the lives of a group of students preparing for the IIT and medical entrance exams and the challenges they face in a ruthless environment.

The show gained critical acclaim for its practical portrayal of the coaching industry in India and the mental and emotional pressures faced by students. Additionally, it was lauded for its distinctive black-and-white cinematography.

IMDb rating: 9/10

Yeh Meri Family (2018)

Set in the summer of 1998, this series takes viewers on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, depicting the everyday life, and experiences of a middle-class family during that era. Yeh Meri Family is a heartwarming and relatable series that captures the essence of growing up in an Indian household through the eyes of 12-year-old Harshu, the middle child of the Gupta family.

The show has managed to bring forth much nostalgia for those who grew up in the ’90s and is filled with references such as the classic Maruti 800, the prevalence of radio and cassette players and the absence of mobile phones. The feel-good series was renewed for a second season with all-new characters in 2023.

IMDb rating: 9/10

Panchayat (2020)

Set in rural India, Panchayat follows the life of an engineering graduate, played by Jitendra Kumar, who reluctantly takes a job as a secretary in the local village council. The show explores the challenges and comical situations that the protagonist faces in adapting to the unfamiliar environment and dealing with the eccentric characters in the village. Highlighting the stark contrast between urban and rural lifestyles, valuable life lessons are portrayed through the storyline.

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Flames (2018)

Another coming-of-age romantic drama series on this list, the series’ plot revolves around the lives of teenage characters and their experiences with love, friendship and growing up. The story primarily focuses on the romantic relationship between Rajat and Ishita, the two main characters, exploring their journey through school and college. It also highlights the ups and downs of young love and digs deep into the dynamics of friendship and the trials that come with teenage relationships.

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Permanent Roommates (2014)

One of the first short-form web series to be released in India, Permanent Roommates follows the lives of Tanya and Mikesh, a young couple who have been in a long-distance relationship for three years. The storyline explores their relationship as they try to decide whether to get married and move in together.

Featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles, the web series has been lauded for its relatable and sensible depiction of the complexities of a modern relationship and the characters’ journeys.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Hostel Daze (2019)

Set in an engineering institute, Hostel Daze is based on the lives of a group of hostel residents as they navigate their college life shenanigans. The series amusingly expresses friendship equations, academic pressures, cultural clashes and various adventures in a college hostel.

Comprising a talented ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Ayushi Gupta, Shubham Gaur and Nikhil Vijay, Hostel Daze received positive reviews for its ability to understand the experiences of youth.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

TVF Tripling (2016)

What happens when three estranged siblings set out on a road trip together while dealing with personal and professional challenges of their own? TVF Tripling follows the adventure of three siblings — Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan on a journey that not only takes them to various places but also helps them reconnect and rediscover their relationship with each other.

Along with Permanent Roommates and TVF Pitcher, this series also played a crucial role in the growth of the web series industry in India and has gained popularity over time for its storytelling and cast.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

The Aam Aadmi Family (2016)

Reminiscent of ’80s sitcoms like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and dramas like Buniyaad, The Aam Aadmi Family humorously portrays the daily lives and experiences of a middle-class Indian family. As viewers meet the Sharma family, the series showcases their quirks, relationships and the relatable situations they encounter in their day-to-day lives.

This web series has been praised for its family-oriented content, connecting with a wide audience following due to its humble portrayal of working-class life in India.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

