7 Bhumi Pednekar Movies To Put On Your Watchlist

Stellar acting, a wide range of roles, the queen of social dramas – that’s Bhumi Pednekar summed up. Having started her career with an unconventional role, something that a lot of contemporary actresses wouldn’t dare to do, Pednekar swiftly made a name for herself. Here’s looking at all Bhumi Pednekar movies that cemented her position as a bankable Bollywood actor.

A Yash Raj sweetheart, Bhumi Pednekar was THE Yash Raj girl when she was launched. But soon she forayed into other genres and diverse characters, that were challenging and rewarding at the same time. Bhumi Pednekar is known to push boundaries with her choice of films and her filmography is proof. Be it a social film with a message or a women-centric or an out-and-out commercial film, Pednekar can do it all. Here are some of the must-watch Bhumi Pednekar movies.

Bhumi Pednekar movies to watch

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

An unorthodox and unpretentious film, this Bhumi Pednekar movie was a surprise for hardcore Yash Raj loyalists as well. The story of an obese but brilliant and smart small-town school teacher married to an under qualified boy who hates her for her weight was something that resonated with people. Bhumi became a star overnight and this was the beginning of her Bollywood journey.

Badhaai Do

One of the most thought-provoking movies in recent times, Badhaai Do was the sequel of Badhaai Ho, but with a different plot and a different message. Tapping in on the never explored before concept of lavender marriages in India, this Bhumi Pednekar movie explored homosexuality like no other. Bhumi Pednekar played the role of a closeted lesbian girl, who had to marry a man to avoid society’s questions.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

A commercial film also starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, this was a light-hearted and funny take on infidelity in marriage. Chintu Tyagi, played by Aaryan, is married to Vedika, played by Pednekar. Even though it was an arranged marriage, they have a good marriage. But he starts finding himself drawn to Tapasya, a young fashion designer who he starts working with.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Based on a true story, this movie further made Bhumi Pednekar’s position stronger in the fraternity and established her as an actress. The movie is about a small-town couple who fall in love and get married. But when she comes to his house after their wedding, she discovers that there is no toilet in the house. She leaves and he builds a toilet in an attempt to bring her back.

Lust Stories

The franchise that needs no introduction, Bhumi Pednekar appeared in the first instalment of the franchise. This movie deals with women and relationships, from a sexual point of view in four different short films. Bhumi was seen in the short by Zoya Akhtar, co-starring Neil Bhoopalam, where she played a house help who is in a sexual relationship with the man of the house.

Saand Ki Aankh

Even though this film tanked at the box-office, it was critically acclaimed and loved by many. This Bhumi Pednekar movie is about Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, two women in their 60s in a highly patriarchal society. They discover their shooting skills by accident, and decide to pursue it professionally, with the help of their instructor.

Govinda Naam Mera

One of her most recent films, this comedy thriller was a love triangle starring Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The story revolves around Govinda Waghmare, a choreographer, who is in a troubled marriage with his controlling wife. He has a gorgeous girlfriend too, but when his wife gets murdered, they all get entangled in a chaotic mess.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy bhumipednekar/Instagram; All Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India