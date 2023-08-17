When Is Bigg Boss Season 17 Premiering And Who Will Be Its Contestants?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has finally wrapped up, after a charged up season of love, drama, fights, twists that no one saw coming. We had a glorious winner, Elvish Yadav, who was one of the strongest contenders on the show. And now it’s time to shift focus to Bigg Boss season 17. Are you surprised? Let’s find out more.

As the OTT version of the show came to an end, fans were disappointed. Bigg Boss is a phenomenon that gets the entire country hooked throughout its entire duration. But if you thought you are going to miss the excitement of new episodes and new fights and connections that housemates make on the show, there’s some good news. Bigg Boss season 17 is not far away. With a whole new bunch of contestants and the classic television format, it is one of the most highly awaited shows of the year. As the show is all set to make a comeback for its 17th season, here is all you need to know about it.

Everything about Bigg Boss season 17

When is it going to start?

According to reports by Telly Chakkar, the premiere date of Bigg Boss season 17 has not been announced yet. However, speculations are rife that it is going to go on air sometime around the last week of September.

List of contestants

The final list of Bigg Boss season 17 contestants has not been announced by the makers yet, but there are speculations about the tentative list of contestants who might be seen on this season.

The first person in question is, of course, Elvish Yadav. He just won the Bigg Boss OTT 2, and that makes him a strong candidate for the upcoming season of the show.

In the past, we saw Bigg Boss OTT finalists Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty become a part of the main Bigg Boss house. This makes fans believe that on Bigg Boss 17, one can expect Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani.

According to reports, some of the other contestants who might be seen this season are Mr. Faisu, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Awez Darbar, Surbhi Jyoti, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Fahmaan Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Anjum Fakih, among others.

Please note that these are all based on reports and speculations, and the makers have not confirmed anything officially. Nevertheless, it will be exciting to see how this season pans out.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India