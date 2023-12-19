‘Chainsaw Man’ Movie Adaptation Announced: Release Date, Plot Details, Trailer And More

Following a successful anime television series adaptation, Chainsaw Man, the cult-favourite manga that won over fans with its debut in 2018, is set to be adapted into a movie. A promising source material, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s hit manga lends its enigmatic Reze arc to the upcoming film.

At this year’s Jump Fiesta, Tokyo played host to a fleet of exciting announcements for manga enthusiasts. MAPPA, the creative force behind the anime adaptation, unveiled an intriguing teaser trailer for the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie.

This announcement has made fans eager to hear more details about a new chapter in the Chainsaw Man saga. On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming film.

Unveiling the details of the ‘Chainsaw Man’ movie adaptation

Penned and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the manga, serialised in Weekly Shōnen Jump, unfolds across two gripping arcs. Initially adapted into a 12-episode TV series in 2022, the Chainsaw Man universe is now expanding further with a cinematic venture instead of a traditional second season.

According to Polygon, the anime movie has been titled Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc and will pick up the narrative after the electrifying events of the inaugural anime season, which premiered in October 2022 via Crunchyroll.

As far as the plot of Chainsaw Man movie is concerned, it will delve into the Reze arc, featuring the eponymous character voiced by Reina Ueda. Despite a late entry into the series, Reze made an impact by embodying the Bomb Devil dispatched to Japan by the Soviet Union. Reze, who appears innocent, has a dark past as a military school graduate trained to camouflage her true form behind a human facade while on a mission to seize Denji’s heart.

For the uninitiated, the manga orbits around Denji, a man who strikes a fateful deal with a devil named Pochita. This pact bestows upon him the ability to morph his limbs into chainsaws. Denji, armed with his newfound powers, joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters agency, embarking on a mission to combat the demonic entities tormenting Japan.

Do we have a release date for the ‘Chainsaw Man’ anime movie?

While the anticipation for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc reaches a fever pitch with the announcement of its production, details about its release date are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, check out the teaser trailer for ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ below

