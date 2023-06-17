Crime Shows That You Can Binge-Watch If You Enjoyed ‘Scoop’

The perfect formula for a good crime show is an accurate mix of drama, action and suspense. When the story blends factors like true stories and investigative journalism into it, then a crime show becomes even more interesting to watch. All these elements make Indian crime shows a fan-favourite genre for binge-watching. The recently released Netflix show by Hansal Mehta proves the same. Scoop starring Karishma Tanna, Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja and others has been garnering praise from both the audience as well as the critics.
Crime shows like Scoop, which are based on true stories and have strong plotlines, make the content compelling and relatable. The audience is drawn to narratives that creatively delve deep into uncovering the truth behind high-profile cases and scandals, and also highlight the tireless efforts of journalists. The fact that most of these shows are also based on true stories draws even more attention from fans of this genre.
A good crime show has a balance of factual information with dramatic storytelling techniques, which makes it both informative and entertaining as well. Many filmmakers are also interested in creating more such shows for different streaming platforms because of the kind of response these shows get. If you liked watching Scoop and are looking for more such shows to binge-watch, we have just the list for you.
7 crime shows like Scoop that are worth a watch
Crime shows offer a phenomenal blend of real-life stories, truth-seeking endeavours, mystery-solving, societal relevance, cinematic production values, and impactful storytelling. These factors combine to make these shows not only engaging but also thought-provoking, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. Here’s what we recommend you to watch:
Directed by: Shashant Shah
Cast: Manav Kaul, Elli AvrRam, Sumeet Vyas, Viraf Patel
No. of episodes: 10
Streaming on: ALT Balaji/ZEE5
Release date: 30 September 2019
Synopsis: The Verdict: State vs Nanavati is a gripping web series based on the infamous Nanavati case, a landmark trial that shook the nation in the 1950s. The series follows the true story of naval officer K.M. Nanavati, who was accused of murdering his wife’s lover. It explores the media frenzy, legal battle, and societal impact of the case, highlighting the role of investigative journalism in uncovering the truth.
Directed by: Soumendra Padhi
Cast: Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany
Aasif Khan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sparsh Shrivastav, Monika Panwar, Aatm Prakash Mishra, Kartvya Kabra, Mahesh Chandra Deva
No. of episodes: 18
Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: 10 January 2020
Synopsis: Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega is a crime drama series inspired by true events that took place in the small town of Jamtara, Jharkhand. The show delves into the world of phishing scams and the efforts of a group of young scammers to earn some money. It showcases the role of investigative journalism in exposing the rampant cybercrime and corruption prevalent in the area.
Directed by: Richie Mehta
Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang
No. of episodes: 12
Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: 22 March 2019
Synopsis: While Delhi Crime primarily focuses on the police investigation into the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, it also highlights the crucial role of investigative journalism in bringing the incident to light. The series portrays the media’s efforts in covering the case, raising public awareness, and pressuring the authorities to take swift action.
Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea, Anup Soni
No. of episodes: 9
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: 15 January 2021
Synopsis: Tandav is a political drama series that sheds light on the power struggles and manipulation within the Indian political landscape. While the show primarily focuses on political intrigue, it also emphasises the role of investigative journalism in exposing corruption, scandals, and conspiracies. It portrays the challenges faced by journalists in uncovering the truth and holding those in power accountable.
Directed by: Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Furia
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka, Mita Vashisht, Pankaj Saraswat, Rucha Inamdar, Madhurima Roy
No. of episodes: 10
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: 5 April 2019
Synopsis: Criminal Justice revolves around the story of a cab driver named Aditya Sharma. He gets accused of sexually assaulting and then murdering a customer. Aditya is denied bail based on the evidence gathered against him, and is sent into judicial custody, much like Scoop’s lead character, Jagruti.
Directed by: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy
Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt
No. of episodes: 9
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: 15 May 2020
Synopsis: This highly-acclaimed web series is loosely based on the novel The Story of My Assassins by Tarun Tejpal. The story revolves around an intriguing investigation involving a brutal murder of a journalist. Four suspects become a part of the investigation that takes multiple twists and turns.
Directed by: Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta
Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Hemant Kher, Satish Kaushik
No. of episodes: 10
Streaming on: SonyLIV
Release date: 9 October 2020
Synopsis: Based on the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, the show revolves around the infamous 1992 Indian stock market scam. The show talks about how stockbroker Harshad Mehta broke the stock market company with one of the biggest frauds and how it all started because of a journalist chasing a story.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, Scoop is based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison
Answer: A major reason for the popularity of a crime show is its ability to provide an engaging and thrilling experience to the audience.
Answer: It is a sub-genre of drama that has its prime focus on crimes, the criminals that commit them and the police that catch them
Answer: Watch shows like Criminal Justice, Tandav, Delhi Crime and more.