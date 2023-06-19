Home > Entertainment > Film & TV > Everything We Know About ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4: Plot, Release Date, Trailer And More
Everything We Know About ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4: Plot, Release Date, Trailer And More
Entertainment

Everything We Know About ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4: Plot, Release Date, Trailer And More

By: Sanika Achrekar, Jun 19 2023 5:30 pm

With season 3 coming to an end, fans are already prepping themselves for whatever Demon Slayer’s upcoming fourth season has in store for them. Officially announced by Studio Ufotable, it won’t be long before we get to see Demon Slayer season 4 as it is already in production.

The studio has also unveiled an official teaser trailer for the fourth season, which follows the pattern of how the studio announced the anime‘s previous three seasons. The teaser trailer provides glimpses of the upcoming season’s character visuals and specifically showcases the Hashira Training arc. Needless to say, fans of the anime are already brimming with excitement for season 4. So, let’s take a closer look at everything we can expect from Demon Slayer’s upcoming season.

What will be the plot of ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4?

Created by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer, also known as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Japanese, is a popular manga series set in Taishō-era Japan which follows a young boy named Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is massacred by demons. His younger sister, Nezuko Kamado, is the sole survivor but she too has been transformed into a demon.

Demon Slayer Season 4
Image credit: IMDb

Driven by the desire to avenge his family and find a cure for Nezuko, Tanjiro becomes a Demon Slayer and joins the organisation known as the Demon Slayer Corps. The Corps is a group of skilled swordsmen and women who protect humanity from the threat of demons. Tanjiro trains rigorously to become a powerful swordsman and learns various breathing techniques to enhance his combat abilities.

Season 4 of the anime will be based on the Hashira Training arc, which plays out in chapters 128 to 136 of the original manga series. According to the synopsis, the viewers will see Tanjiro visiting Himejima, a powerful member of the Demon Slayer Corps known as the Stone Hashira. Himejima wants to train Tanjiro for future battles, but the training is tough and challenging. Becoming a Hashira is not easy, and earning Himejima’s approval seems almost impossible. However, Tanjiro is determined and won’t give up. At the same time, the demon lord Muzan is still on the hunt for Nezuko and Ubuyashiki, the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps.

When will ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 release?

Demon Slayer Season 4
Image credit: IMDb

As of now, there is no official release date for Demon Slayer season 4, although there is speculation that the forthcoming season will likely debut during the summer of 2024.

Where to watch ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3?

For those who wish to catch up with the series or wish to watch the Season 3 finale, Demon Slayer is available for streaming on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Demon Slayer)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: When will Demon Slayer season 4 release?

Answer: As of now, there is no official release date for Demon Slayer season 4.

Question: Which arc will Demon Slayer Season 4 cover?

Answer: Demon Slayer Season 4 will be based on the Hashira Training arc.

Question: Where will Demon Slayer Season 4 release first?

Answer: Demon Slayer Season 4 will release on Netflix.

Question: Where can I watch Demon Slayer Season 3's final episode?

Answer: Demon Slayer Season 3 is available for streaming on Netflix.

Question: Will there be Demon Slayer Season 5?

Answer: As of June 2023, nothing has been announced regarding Demon Slayer's fifth season.

Anime Demon Slayer tv shows
written by.

Sanika Achrekar
Digital Writer, Augustman
Sanika lives for fashion and skincare. She enjoys writing about style, beauty, and lifestyle. She worked as a fashion writer for Man's World India magazine. When not writing about designers and trends, she likes to shop, travel, try new Sushi restaurants, practise pilates and rewatch her comfort shows.
Style grooming Wellness
Everything We Know About ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4: Plot, Release Date, Trailer And More

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman