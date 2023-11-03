‘Doona!’ Season 2: All You Need To Know About The Renewal Of The Netflix K-Drama

Korean dramas, with their romantic charm and heartfelt narratives, have cultivated a devoted fanbase across the globe. Netflix’s latest sensation, Doona!, is another addition to that list. It has set the hearts of K-drama enthusiasts aflutter, making big waves in the realm of Korean shows and setting high expectations from a potential Doona! season 2.

This web series has surged to prominence, earning a spot on the top ten lists in 67 countries and captivating millions of viewers worldwide.

The origins of this Netflix original Korean drama directed by Lee Jung-hyo trace back to the webtoon The Girl Downstairs, authored by the talented MIN SONGA.

Those smitten by the series are now pinning their hopes on Doona! Season 2 since season 1 concluded on a rather grim note, with the central characters, Won Jun (Yang Se-Jong) and Doona (Bae Suzy), officially ending their romantic journey. This development has sparked fervent speculation about the possibility of a reunion in the next season.

So, if you happen to be a fan of the show, here’s everything we know about the prospects of Doona! season 2. But first, let’s delve into the mushy world of season 1.

What is ‘Doona!’ season 1 all about?

Doona! season 1 introduces us to Lee Doona (played by Bae Suzy), the protagonist of the show who is a member of the girl group Dream Sweet. Things take an interesting turn when, at an important concert, Doona finds herself unable to sing after her anxiety kicks in. After the incident, Doona is removed from the group, with her agency asking her to take a break and stay at the property they’ve booked for her. It’s there that she meets Won Jun, an unassuming college student. In an amusing twist, Doona mistakenly believes that Won Jun is one of her avid fans, while he remains unaware of her identity. As they navigate their newfound coexistence in the same building, a sense of infatuation blossoms between the two.

Unfortunately, Doona’s demanding schedule as well as her agency’s strict control over her personal life allow the couple only brief moments together. Despite her hopes that her agency would eventually ease its restrictions, the inevitable occurs: Won Jun decides to end their relationship, fearing the heartache of not fitting into Doona’s famous life.

Several years later, during a reunion with friends, Doona and Won Jun reconnect. He is preparing for a civil servant interview, while Doona has become a K-pop sensation. Though they do not rekindle their romance, Doona confronts Won Jun about his reluctance to express his feelings. Eventually, he opens up, leading to an intimate moment.

This hug, possibly a symbol of closure, paves the way for the next chapter. Which brings us to…

‘Doona!’ season 2: Is it happening?

Regrettably, Doona! season 2 looks unlikely.

First, from a storyline perspective, the serious yet tender ending of the series, while bittersweet, leaves little room for a continuation in season 2. Think of it like Fleabag’s heartbreaking ending in season 2 which made season 3 highly unlikely.

By the series’ conclusion, Won Jun and Doona are no longer together. Her thriving K-pop career means her agency strictly prohibits her from having a boyfriend. Not to mention, dating the K-pop star poses risks for Won Jun, including harassment from fans or even threats to his well-being. These formidable obstacles make it unlikely that Won Jun and Doona rekindle their relationship.

Furthermore, as of this moment, Netflix has not officially greenlit a second season for Doona!, despite the show’s commendable ratings.

Is there a release date for ‘Doona!’ season 2?

Since the very question of whether Doona! is getting a second season remains unanswered, it is too early to speculate about the release date for Doona! season 2. The future of this enchanting K-drama remains uncertain, leaving fans eager for any news of a potential renewal.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Netflix)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Doona! season 2 confirmed?

Not yet. While the show has gained global popularity with top-ten rankings in 67 countries, it’s too early to determine its future for a potential renewal.

– When will Doona! season 2 be released?

As the status of Doona! season 2 remains uncertain, it’s too early to comment on a release date.

– What will be the plot for Doona! Season 2?

Although there’s no official confirmation of Doona! being renewed for season 2, if a renewal does happen, we can look forward to exploring Doona and Won-joon’s dating life and the challenges of keeping their relationship a secret from the public, along with what unfolds when their sweet secret (eventually) gets out.