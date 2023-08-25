‘Dream Girl 2’ Review: The Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Pandey-Starrer Will Leave You In Splits

Cast: Ayushmann Khurana, Ananya Pandey, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Producers: Ektaa Kapoor and Sobha Kapoor

The X (formerly Twitter) reviews for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 are in and from the early reviews, it looks like Pooja has charmed the audience. An indirect sequel to the 2019 movie, Dream Girl 2 is a complete family entertainer, according to the tweets so far.

Produced by TV queen Ektaa Kapoor and mother Sobha Kapoor, this Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial is a comedy of errors which will tickle your funny bone real hard. Ayushmann Khurrana’s (Karamveer/Pooja) dalliance is almost perfect as several men fall in love with his character – the vivacious Pooja. Ananya Panday (Pari) is equally a treat to watch. Both Ayushmann and Ananya make for a refreshing pair.

Annu Kapoor and Ayushmann’s camaraderie as the erratic father and son will leave you in splits. The rest of the ensemble cast boasts talented actors like Vijay Raaz as the salacious night club owner, Abhishek Banerjee as Shahrukh, the one who introduces Pooja to another pivotal character, and Manjot Singh as Ayushmann’s best friend. And then there is Paresh Rawal. The actor adds a certain charm in his own quintessential way as Abu Saleem, Shahrukh’s father. Does the audience share similar views about Pooja aka the Dream Girl? Well, let us check out the reviews on X (Twitter) shared by the netizens.

Dream Girl 2 review on X (Twitter)

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Dream Girl 2 would have its dream run at the box office. Going by the advance bookings, and viewers’ reaction, it’s safe to say that Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 has resonated with the masses who would love to spend their Friday enjoying good humour.

#DreamGirl2Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 Just watched the much awaited #DreamGirl2 An Absolute Laugh Riot with the jawdropping Performances providing wholesome fun ride. Ananya has also coped her best. @ayushmannk is back to what he is best at👌 Really Loved the Film 🤩💥

#DreamGirl2 pic.twitter.com/wLW7cZtCT7 — Arjun Trivedi (@Arjun_Srkian) August 25, 2023

#DreamGirl2 Review⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dream girl 2 fun and entertaining

Acting of @ayushmannk shows how versatile actor he is…

Ananya pandey did a fantastic job

All the best to them… pic.twitter.com/RBHhOlFE6z — Gufran (FAN) (@gufran_here) August 25, 2023

#MovieReview Just finished the early morning preview Show of #DreamGirl2. It’s a GiggleFest Adventures, a movie that delivers big on humor and fun!!! Good performance by starcast. ☀☀☀☀/5#AyushmannKhurrana #AnnuKapoor #DreamGirl2Review pic.twitter.com/xpqKcw2Xa0 — The One Linerrr (@anuj_akc) August 25, 2023

First Review #DreamGirl2 from Overseas :@ayushmannk Stole the Show all the way. He is One Man Show. Best Comedy Movie of 2023! Supporting Cast is Terrific. Sure Shot Hit on the way for @balajimotionpic. ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 ! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 24, 2023

#DreamGirl2Review : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Dream girl 2 is an engaging, delightful movie that showcases Ayushman Khurana’s versatile acting skills once again. Ananya panday adds a fresh charm to the screen, and the supporting cast, including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav,deliver… — Λѕαժ (@KattarAaryan) August 24, 2023



Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India