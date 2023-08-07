Is The ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ Sequel Happening? Here’s What We Know

It seems like we might be getting Edge of Tomorrow 2, at least if Emily Blunt has anything to do with it. During an interview, the talented actress expressed her excitement about reuniting with Tom Cruise for a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow.

For the uninitiated, Edge of Tomorrow is a science-fiction film released in 2014 and directed by Doug Liman. The film was an adaptation of the 2004 Japanese novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka.

Blunt’s excitement notwithstanding, there haven’t really been any indicators (or announcements for that matter) regarding any potential sequel so far. So the question arises, is Edge of Tomorrow 2 happening anytime in the near future? Well, let’s find out!

Is ‘Edge of Tomorrow 2’ happening?

On a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Blunt humorously noted that Cruise already has a substantial number of Mission: Impossible films under his belt and playfully suggested that he should return to the side of acting where he can play the timid yet heroic character he skillfully portrayed in the 2014 movie. More significantly, Blunt also mentioned that director Liman had discreetly discussed the project with her.

Blunt expressed, “There was one that Doug Liman slithered over to me and like I would love to make it a reality, but I just don’t know when or how – how many Mission Impossibles does Tom Cruise need? Come on!” She also recounted an instance when Liman proposed discussing The Edge of Tomorrow 2 while flying to Martha’s Vineyard in his own plane over a weekend.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the film’s sequel since 2014. Unfortunately, there’s no clear word on whether Edge Of Tomorrow 2 is happening or not. Although, in February 2022, Village Roadshow Pictures unveiled that Warner Bros. Pictures was in the process of creating a spin-off television series based on the film. The intention was to exclusively premiere this series on HBO Max. However, there have been no updates on the same.

What is the plot of ‘Edge of Tomorrow’?

Set in a future where a significant portion of Europe has been taken over by an extraterrestrial species, the plot of Edge of Tomorrow focuses on Major William Cages, a public relations officer who possesses only limited combat experience but is nevertheless compelled by his superiors to participate in a military operation aimed at repelling the alien invaders. However, he becomes entangled in a repetitive time loop, reliving the same day over and over again. As he grapples with this bizarre phenomenon, he strives to uncover a strategy to overcome the hostile aliens and bring an end to their invasion.

Take a look at the interview below.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesty IMDb/Edge Of Tomorrow)