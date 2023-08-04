‘Fantastic Four’ 2025 Reboot: Everything To Know About The Upcoming Movie

It’s time for OG Marvel fans to rejoice as the Fantastic Four are officially making a comeback on the big screen. However, there’s one small catch – you have to be a bit patient. The Fantastic Four, considered to be some of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes, are all set to return to the silver screen ….. but in 2025. Matt Shakman will be directing the upcoming superhero film, with the writing team consisting of Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

Part of the Marvel Universe, the Fantastic Four is a renowned superhero team of, you guessed it, four individuals who gained superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays during a space mission. The team consists of Mr Fantastic aka Reed Richards, who can stretch his body in any direction, and Invisible Woman aka Susan Storm, who, as her name suggests, can become invisible and create force fields. The other two characters are the Human Torch aka Johnny Storm, who has the ability to generate and control fire, and the Thing aka Ben Grimm who possesses superhuman strength and has a rock-like appearance. Together, the four use their powers to protect the world from various threats and villains of the universe.

Now that you are up to date on who the Fantastic Four are, let us take a closer look at the Fantastic Four 2025 reboot, including its plot details, cast and release date.

Who is in the cast of the 2025 Fantastic Four reboot?

As of now, the official casting process for the film is on hold due to the ongoing SAG (Screen Actors Guild) and Hollywood writer’s strike. However, according to industry insiders, such as film critic Jeff Sneider, some actors have been finalised for key roles in the new superhero movie.

Some sites have been writing up every single FANTASTIC FOUR rumor, but this is @LineAbove‘s FIRST report on the cast. I moved THE HOT MIC up b/c this was all happening in real-time. Sorry it got a little messy there for a sec but now that the dust has settled, here’s the story… https://t.co/4Qjx7IzfDM — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 3, 2023

It is being speculated that Vanessa Kirby, known for her Emmy-nominated performance in The Crown and Oscar-nominated performance in Pieces of a Woman, has been chosen to play Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four 2025 reboot. Additionally, Joseph Quinn, known for his work in Stranger Things, is reportedly set to play the role of Johnny Storm.

What will be the plot of the new Fantastic Four movie?

As of now, the Fantastic Four reboot is still in the early stages of development. However, according to Sneider’s report, the film’s plot will likely see Galactus as the antagonist and might even include the The Silver Surfer.

When will the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot hit theatres?

The release of the Fantastic Four reboot is planned for May 2, 2025. It will be part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/ Fantastic Four 2015 and Fantastic Four 2007)