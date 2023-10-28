Will The ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Movie Get A Sequel? Here’s What We Know

Excitement is running wild in the world of horror and gaming as the much-anticipated cinematic adaptation of the beloved Five Nights at Freddy’s video game franchise hit the big screen on October 27.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (often abbreviated as FNAF) takes place in a spine-chilling pizzeria teeming with animatronic creatures with a sinister agenda: they’re out to get you! Among these eerie, mechanised pizza parlour denizens you’ll find the likes of Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, Freddy and Golden Freddy. These animatronic nightmares, fueled by a desire to harm, add up to a chilling cinematic experience that’s not for the faint-hearted. At the centre of this animatronic madness stands Freddy, a colossal teddy bear with a penchant for murder. The scariest part? You never know where he might be lurking.

If the premise sounds like a deliciously classic horror cocktail, that’s because it is. Surprisingly, it took a while for Universal and Blumhouse to adapt Five Nights at Freddy’s as a comedic horror flick since the game first came out in 2014.

It’s also important to note that FNAF isn’t just another scary video game; it’s a cultural phenomenon that has significantly influenced gaming fandom and YouTube culture. Now that the movie is finally out, these fans are eagerly pondering about the possibility of a sequel.

If you’re among those intrigued by the prospect of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, you’re in luck as there’s some good news to share from director Emma Tammi. Speaking of which…

Is a ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ sequel in the works?

In a recent conversation with Inverse ahead of the film’s release, Tammi addressed the question on every fan’s mind – is Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 in the works?

“Yes, I would for sure,” Tammi declared in a response that would surely be music to every FNAF fan’s ears.

She also hinted that the fate of the sequel hinges on the success of the current film. “I think we would all be really excited to dive into that if this one does well, and if it seems like audiences have an appetite for that, we would be so excited to make it.”

Do we have a release date for the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ sequel?

Given the enthusiastic response from both fans and audiences to the first instalment – the film has already grossed USD 10 million on 26th October and is eyeing another USD 34 million on 27th October – it’s highly likely that Emma Tammi and her team will seriously consider developing Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. However, as of now, there’s no official confirmation regarding the production of this sequel. In other words, we can’t provide a release date just yet.

Given the positive box office numbers, however, it’s more likely than not that our beloved animatronic characters will return to continue their eerie legacy.

More About ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

The screenplay for this chilling cinematic experience was skillfully penned by Tammi, Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. Leading the cast, Josh Hutcherson takes on the role of security guard Mike Schmidt, joined by an ensemble featuring Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard.

Five Nights at Freddy’s hit the silver screens on October 27, 2023, marking a milestone for fans and horror enthusiasts alike.

Check out the trailer of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ below:

