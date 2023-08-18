Who Is Károly Takács? Read The True Story Of The Olympian Who Inspired ‘Ghoomer’

Abhishek Bachchan has always associated himself with content-driven movies, and his next release is no exception. Ghoomer is an upcoming sports drama which stars Bachchan in the role of a cricket coach. The film is inspired by the true story of an Olympic-winning athlete named Károly Takács and from the looks of the trailer of Ghoomer, the movie seems to be an interesting watch.

The film narrates the story of Anina, who is considered to be a young batting prodigy. However, things take a drastic turn when she loses her right hand in an accident. She decides to give up on playing cricket further when a callous, failed cricketer gives her new hope. He decides to train her with uncommon techniques and invents a new style of bowling. While Ghoomer is loosely based on a true story, the narrative is fictional. Let’s get to know the person who inspired the story of R Balki’s directorial.

The inspiring story that gave birth to the plot of Ghoomer movie

Also starring Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi, the film is slated to hit the theatres on 18 August. Saiyami plays the lead role of Anina. Her character has been inspired by Károly Takács, the third known physically disabled sportsperson who competed in the Olympic Games.

Who was Károly Takács?

Born in Budapest, Károly Takács enrolled himself in the Hungarian Army at a young age. Trained in pistol shooting, he became a world-class shooter by 1936. He wanted to take part in the Summer Olympics that year, but was denied a place in the Hungarian shooting team because he was a sergeant and only commissioned officers were authorised to contest. However, post the Berlin Games, the prohibition was lifted and Takács was allowed to take part in 1940 Summer Olympics.

The accident that changed the course

In 1938, Takács was busy with his army training when he got badly injured due to a faulty grenade explosion. He lost control of his right hand, but he was determined to continue his shooting career. Takács trained himself to shoot with his left hand. Everyone was surprised when he won the Hungarian national pistol shooting championship in the spring of 1939. He even won the 1939 UIT World Shooting Championships as a part of the Hungarian team. The plot of Abhishek Bachchan’s movie Ghoomer is similar to his story.

Olympic win and his career ahead

Takács took part in the 1948 Summer Olympics in London. He won a gold medal after beating the reigning world champion and everyone’s favourite, Argentine Carlos Enrique Díaz Sáenz Valiente. He won his second gold medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki in the same event.

Later years of his career

Takács did not get to win a third medal when he finished eighth during the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne. He, however, did take part in ISSF World Shooting Championships (25-metre centre-fire pistol) and won a bronze medal in 1958. After this, he gave up on pursuing shooting as a career and became a coach. He went on to train Hungarian Szilárd Kun. The sportsperson won the silver medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics.

More about Ghoomer

Last night, #Ghoomer had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The love and reception from the audience left me deeply grateful. Can’t wait to show you all the magic of Ghoomer on 18th August. @IFFMelb #TeamGhoomer #IFFM2023 #GhoomerInMelbourne pic.twitter.com/kWwfpKUWHH — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) August 13, 2023



Ghoomer premiered on the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023. Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s sports drama also received a standing ovation at the event. The trailer of Ghoomer has also generated a lot of buzz across the country.

