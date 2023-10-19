‘Guns And Gulaabs’ Season 2: Potential Plot, Likely Release Date And Everything Else We Know

Since the conclusion of its first season, Guns & Gulaabs has become a hit in India, pleasing Bollywood enthusiasts and critics alike. The Hindi language dark comedy blended with crime and romance managed to capture the essence of the ’90s, which has made viewers wish for a season 2 ardently.

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 84 per cent, the 2023 series by the director duo Raj & DK has been topping Netflix’s Top 10 segment since its release in August. So, it is quite obvious to wonder whether there is a Guns & Gulaabs season 2 happening or not. Is the crime thriller series being renewed or cancelled? Fret not, we are here to resolve your doubts.

So, without further ado, here is all we know about the upcoming season.

Has ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ been renewed for a season 2 release?

Netflix has yet to announce a renewal for Guns & Gulaabs season 2. Usually, the fate of any series depends on various metrics, such as its initial viewership. So far, the show has garnered a positive response from both viewers and critics, maintaining steady ratings for a web drama. Additionally, the first season’s conclusion also plays a crucial role concerning the potential for the second season.

Taking in all these factors, there is a likelihood that the streaming giant might choose to go ahead with Guns & Gulaabs for a follow-up season. However, viewers will have to wait for an official announcement from the OTT platform.

What is the plot of ‘Guns & Gulaabs’?

Bringing back the ’90s nostalgia, Guns & Gulaabs takes place in the heart of a fictitious town named Gulaabganj, known for its opium cultivation. As the newly assigned Narcotics Officer strives to fulfil his duties, the armed individuals and criminals involved are determined to boost unlawful opium production to deliver a particular client’s requirement.

Filled with unique characters, audiences get to meet protagonists Paana Tipu, a lovestruck mechanic, brought to life by Rajkummar Rao; Arjun, an honest-officer-turned-chaotic-agent, portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan; and the menacing assassin Chaar Cut Atmaram, played by Gulshan Devaiah.

Who forms the cast of ‘Guns & Gulaabs’?

Besides, Rao, Salmaan and Devaiah, the main cast of Guns & Gulaabs features Adarsh Gourav as Jugnu “Chhotu” Ganchi, Sushil Kumar as Dheeraj and Rajatava Dutta as Sukanto. TJ Bhanu, Satish Kaushik and Suhani Sethi complete the ensemble cast.

Check out the trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Guns and Gulaabs)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-When is Guns & Gulaabs season 2 releasing?

As of October 2023, Netflix has not renewed Guns & Gulaabs season 2.

-What will be the plot of Guns & Gulaabs season 2?

The plot of Guns & Gulaabs season 2 is likely to continue from where the first season concluded unless the makers decide to take a different approach to connect with the initial season.