Highest-Grossing Anime Movies Of All Time: ‘Spirited Away’, ‘Demon Slayer’ And More

It is interesting to note that all the 12 highest-grossing Japanese movies of all time are anime. This shows the immense popularity of anime in its country of origin and its indelible cultural influence on Japanese society.

Truly, the world of anime extends far beyond the television screen where romantic anime series dominate ratings charts. For decades, anime films from Japan have captivated audiences with their stunning visuals, thought-provoking storytelling and diverse styles. But it has only been in the last two to three decades that these films have garnered critical acclaim worldwide. As a result, they’ve scripted history at the box office, raking in millions of dollars and establishing themselves as a dominant force in the larger animation industry.

Variety is at the heart of anime movies. There are intense action-packed films such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train and the history-creating Spirited Away (2001) — the only non-English-language animated film to have ever won an Academy Award.

Speaking of Spirited Away, it becomes imperative to mention its maker Studio Ghibli. The animation house was co-founded by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, the latter of whom is renowned worldwide for directing some of the saddest anime films of all time. Indeed, four of the 13 biggest box office grosses in the Japanese film industry are Studio Ghibli films. These include Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), Ponyo (2008), Princess Mononoke (1997) and Spirited Away. That number rises to six if the top 20 are considered.

The other major name apart from Studio Ghibli is director Makoto Shinkai, whose string of box office successes have made him one of the greatest anime filmmakers of all time in just over a decade. Two of his anime movies, Your Name (2016) and Suzume (2022) are among the top five and a third, Weathering with You (2019), is among the top 10 highest-grossing anime movies.

It is also important to note that all animated films are not anime. Animated films include techniques such as cel animation, rotoscoping, hand-drawn, stop-motion, computer-generated imagery (CGI) and several other forms. The highest-grossing animated film is Frozen II (2019), which earned USD 1.4 billion at the worldwide box office.

A look at the list of highest-grossing anime movies