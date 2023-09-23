How To Read The ‘One Piece’ Manga In Order Of Chronology

Netflix’s live-action version of the iconic One Piece manga series is getting showered with praise from anime lovers and general audiences alike. As it’s widely considered to be one of the best and most popular anime and manga series out there, it wasn’t too surprising to see the live-action One Piece adaptation also break viewership records for Netflix.

Here it’s important to note that not only the anime series but especially the original manga series has continued to captivate fans with the tale of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. For the uninitiated, One Piece holds the prestigious title of being the highest-selling manga of all time, with critics hailing it as one of the greatest adventure narratives put in print. So, in case you are considering embarking on the One Piece journey in the original fashion – by reading all of the manga comics – going about it in the correct chronological order is the way to go. As it happens, we have got you covered on that front. Which brings us to…

A guide on reading the ‘One Piece’ manga series in chronological order

We have seen the epic journey of Luffy, who assembles a crew of pirates with the goal of obtaining the legendary ‘One Piece’ treasure and claiming the title of the Pirate King, in the manga as well as its anime adaptation. The story comprises distinct sagas, each of which includes its own sub-sagas. These sub-sagas comprise a series of story arcs, categorised by the islands visited by Luffy and his crew. Each time the crew lands on a new island, a new story arc unfolds.

So without further ado, here is the ultimate guide to reading the One Piece manga series in order of chronology.

First: The East Blue Saga

The East Blue Saga is the first saga in the One Piece manga series and consists of several story arcs that introduce the main characters and set the stage for the larger adventure that follows.

As a young boy residing in East Blue, Monkey D. Luffy encounters the Red Hair Pirates in this saga and makes a vow to, one day, attain the title of Pirate King. A decade later, Luffy takes off for his long-awaited journey across the seas, embarking on his initial adventures and enlisting the inaugural companions to join the ranks of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The saga includes the following story arcs:

Romance Dawn Arc (Volume 1)

Orange Town Arc (Volumes 1 to 3)

Syrup Village Arc (Volumes 3 to 5)

Baratie Arc (Volumes 5 to 8)

Arlong Park Arc (Volumes 8 to 11)

Loguetown Arc (Volumes 11 to 12)

Second: The Arabasta Saga

The second saga of the manga series, the Arbasta Saga continues from Volume 12 to Volume 24 and sees five different arcs.

In this saga, after entering the Grand Line, the Straw Hat Pirates come across the colossal whale known as Laboon. Following this encounter, they chart a course for Whisky Peak, where they become targets of the criminal syndicate called Baroque Works. Simultaneously, they make a commitment to assist Nefertari Vivi, who is in dire need of their help. Their journey takes them through various adventures on Little Garden and Drum Island, leading the Straw Hat Pirates and Vivi to Arabasta, her homeland. In Arabasta, they find themselves on the brink of a devastating war, started by the head of Baroque Works known as Mr. 0.

The saga includes the following story arcs:

Reverse Mountain Arc (Volume 12)

Whisky Peak Arc (Volumes 12 to 13)

Little Garden Arc (Volumes 13 to 15)

Drum Island Arc (Volumes 15 to 17)

Arabasta Arc (Volumes 17 to 24)

Third: The Sky Island Saga

The Sky Island Saga is the third in the manga series and comprises two arcs. Here, we see the Straw Hat Pirates reach the island of Jaya, where they have a fateful encounter with Mont Blanc Cricket. Thanks to Cricket’s assistance, the crew successfully makes their way to the mysterious land of Skypiea. In Skypiea, they confront a self-proclaimed deity who holds control over the sky, a false god named Enel.

The saga includes the following story arcs:

Jaya Arc (Volumes 24 to 25)

Skypiea Arc (Volumes 26 to 32)

Fourth: The Water 7 Saga

Water 7 Saga is the fourth one in the One Piece manga series and consists of four different arcs, starting from Volume 32 and going to Volume 46.

Following their eventful journey in Skypiea, the Straw Hat Pirates return to the Blue Sea but find themselves challenged by the Foxy Pirates in a high-stakes Davy Back Fight. Subsequently, their voyage leads them to Water 7, a seemingly peaceful place that quickly spirals into turmoil. Here, they clash with both the Franky Family and the formidable CP9, agents of the World Government, leading to a fracture within the crew. Their path ultimately takes them to Enies Lobby, where a climactic showdown unfolds between the Straw Hats and CP9. Elsewhere, Ace encounters Blackbeard, setting the stage for a momentous duel.

The saga includes the following story arcs:

Long Ring Long Land Arc (Volumes 32 to 34)

Water 7 Arc (Volumes 34 to 39)

Enies Lobby Arc (Volumes 39 to 44)

Post-Enies Lobby Arc (Volumes 45 to 46)

Fifth: The Thriller Bark Saga

In the Thriller Bark Saga, the Straw Hat Pirates embark on a voyage to the haunted Thriller Bark Island, where they encounter the nefarious Gecko Moria. In a sinister turn of events, Moria manages to steal their very shadows, leaving them in a dire situation. With the clock ticking and dawn approaching, they must quickly reclaim their stolen shadows before the sun rises.

The saga includes the following story arc:

Thriller Bark Arc (Volumes 46 to 50)

Sixth: The Summit War Saga

The Summit War Saga begins with Volume 50 and ends with Volume 61, covering five major arcs in the One Piece manga series.

Upon arriving at the Sabaody Archipelago, the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves in a battle that scatters them to various corners of the world. Luffy ends up on Amazon Lily, where he receives the devastating news about the fate of his brother, Ace. He then embarks on a journey, first infiltrating Impel Down and subsequently arriving at Marineford. In the midst of these events, a colossal war erupts, setting in motion significant changes in the world. After his rescue and recovery, Luffy comes to the sobering realisation that both he and his crew are not yet prepared to face the challenges of the New World, prompting a decision to further master their skills before venturing into the sea again.

The saga includes the following story arcs:

Sabaody Archipelago Arc (Volumes 50 to 53)

Amazon Lily Arc (Volumes 53 to 54)

Impel Down Arc (Volumes 54 to 56)

Marineford Arc (Volumes 56 to 59)

Post-War Arc (Volumes 59 to 61)

Seventh: The Fish-Man Island Saga

After two years of separation, the Straw Hat Pirates reunite at the Sabaody Archipelago, determined to prepare for their imminent voyage into the New World. Their journey to this dangerous sea, however, necessitates passing through Fish-Man Island.

Upon reaching Fish-Man Island, they become embroiled in a brewing conflict involving the New Fish-Man Pirates and the Flying Pirates, who have sinister intentions to conquer the island. The Straw Hat Pirates must confront this new threat as they navigate the challenges that await them on Fish-Man Island, marking the beginning of another chapter in their epic adventure.

The saga includes the following story arcs:

Return to Sabaody Arc (Volume 61)

Fish-Man Island Arc (Volumes 61 to 66)

Eighth: The Dressrosa Saga

The Dressrosa Saga follows two arcs – Punk Hazard and Dressrosa, starting off with Volume 66 and going up to Volume 80.

As the Straw Hat Pirates move onto the New World, their journey takes an unexpected turn when they receive a distress call from Punk Hazard. Soon, they find themselves ensnared in the illegal experiments conducted by the notorious scientist Caesar Clown. Their travels then lead them to the enigmatic island of Dressrosa, where they take on Donquixote Doflamingo. In the process, they discover a complex and long-standing conspiracy within the island kingdom, unveiling a web of intrigue that spans a decade.

The saga includes the following story arcs:

Punk Hazard Arc (Volumes 66 to 70)

Dressrosa Arc (Volumes 70 to 80)

Ninth: The Four Emperors Saga

The Four Emperors Saga commences with the Zou Arc and ends with the Wano Country Arc.

The Straw Hat Pirates regroup on Zou and gear up for a showdown with Kaidou upon discovering the samurai’s connection with the Emperor. However, their plans take an unexpected turn as Sanji gets entangled with another of the Four Emperors, Big Mom, leading Luffy to assemble a team to infiltrate her territory and rescue their cook from her schemes. Meanwhile, the Levely, a significant world event, is on the verge of commencing.

Post Levely, the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance assembles in Wano Country, making preparations for their upcoming clash with the Beasts Pirates. Despite encountering various challenges and interruptions, the Alliance eventually launches an attack on Onigashima with the goal of defeating the combined forces of Kaidou and Big Mom.

The saga includes the following story arcs:

Zou Arc (Volumes 80 to 82)

Whole Cake Island (Volumes 82 to 90)

Levely Arc (Volumes 90)

Wano Country Arc (Volumes 90-104 and ongoing)

Tenth: The Final Saga

In the final and ongoing saga, the One Piece manga series continues after the events of the Levely, the Raid on Onigashima and the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom. Chaos spreads throughout the world and tensions give rise to a long-anticipated global war. Amidst this mayhem, the Straw Hat Pirates set their course for Egghead to save the scientist Dr. Vegapunk from assassination.

The saga includes the following story arc:

Egghead Arc (ongoing)

Where can you read the ‘One Piece’ manga volumes in order?

Currently, all of the One Piece manga chapters are available on Viz Media and Mangaplus. While the first three and most recent three chapters are accessible without charge, the complete reading experience is only offered to those with an account and subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which volume of the One Piece manga should I read first?

Beginners should start with the East Blue Saga (Volume 1) first if they want to read the One Piece manga series.

– Which volume of the One Piece manga should I read after watching the anime?

In case you wish to catch up to the ongoing storyline in the anime series, you can read volumes 90 to 104 which cover the Wano Country Arc in the Four Emperors Saga.

– How many volumes are there for the One Piece manga series?

One Piece manga series consists of a total of 105 volumes.