How The Indian Box Office Won The ‘Barbie Vs Oppenheimer’ Battle

The Box Office has emerged as the clear winner in the Barbie vs Oppenheimer battle for supremacy. And cinephiles across the globe are celebrating.

When did the word “Barbenheimer” originate exactly? It would appear that the portmanteau word first made its appearance on the internet in April last year when news about Barbie and Oppenheimer began to be released on social media. The word steadily gained traction, going viral earlier this year. Over the past few weeks, it hit a record high on July 21, two days before the polar-opposite feature films were set to release.

The Barbenheimer phenomenon, while a classic case of ‘counterprogramming,’ actually enhanced the allure of both movies, creating a social media frenzy. This love for cinema is a welcome change for industry professionals and theatres severely impacted during the pandemic. The pandemic played a crucial role in the ‘OTT boom,’ with audiences signing up for streaming platforms, but this past weekend was a massive celebration of movies, with Barbie breaking Box Office records in around 20 markets worldwide.

While the pastel-toned film is outperforming the Christopher Nolan period drama worldwide, in India, Oppenheimer rules supreme. Oppenheimer raked in Rs 14.50 crore on its opening day and around Rs 34.25 crore over the weekend, holding strong with Rs 7 crore on its first Monday. Barbie collected around Rs 5 crore on its opening day in India, following it up with around Rs 13.65 crore over the weekend and drawing in Rs 2.50 crore on Monday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

“We have seen an unprecedented response to two movies of contrasting genres both having their own sets of audiences. It seems that all entertainment avenues last weekend have converged to watching Barbie and Oppenheimer at the cinemas. The overwhelming love for cinemas has clearly brought to the forefront with movie lovers rushing to theatres as early as 3.45 AM to watch Oppenheimer in IMAX and Barbie at 8 AM,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited in an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, adding: “There was huge anticipation for Oppenheimer being an IMAX shot movie which translated into all our IMAX shows in our circuit booked for the entire weekend. However, Barbie had a strong connect across generations and customers wanted to watch it with their families. Our weekend occupancies were above average clocking 60% for Oppenheimer and 45% for Barbie.”

According to Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, around 1.4 million tickets have been booked for Oppenheimer on the platform already with over 500,000 tickets being sold for Barbie.

“Interestingly, both films have attracted a significant number of cinephiles booking tickets for both, despite their contrasting themes and a substantial portion of the audience has planned their watching schedule for both movies on the same day! The prospects for these two films seem very promising over the course of the next week, riding on massive hype as they are expected to draw hordes of audiences to theatres across different formats, providing the ultimate big-screen experience,” he further added.

This behaviour has extended beyond BookMyShow and onto theatre floors with audiences joyfully watching both Barbie and Oppenheimer as a double-feature, taking Tom Cruise’s advice. It is truly heartening to see cinema lovers coming to the theatres in droves, dressed in all-pink for the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, only to change into all-black before heading across the hall to catch a screening of Oppenheimer. For lovers of cinema, it’s a great time to be at the movies.

According to cinephile and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Barbie and Oppenheimer have come as saviours for the Indian film industry. “I think these three films coming in have brought abundant cheer in their respective sectors and their respective audience field. I think that’s a very positive sign because, somewhere down the line, people want to watch a good film. These films are offering entertainment, enlightenment,” he said in an exclusive interview with us.

He also believes that Indian filmmakers and production houses can learn a lot from the way Barbie and Oppenheimer were marketed and distributed. “We have so much to learn from them. So much. I mean, we’ve been taking our audience for granted for years, you know? The fact that these numbers have come in for all three films only indicates one thing – that people want to watch good films, quality films. These films are offering quality stuff. That is the reason why people are there. You can see the ‘house-full board’,” he goes on to say.

Of course, Adarsh is well aware that the Box Office is an unpredictable beast. Hollywood has delivered a ‘hattrick’ in the past few weeks and he hopes that with so many interesting films lined up in India, the Indian film industry manages to do the same.

Bijli agrees with Adarsh on an important point. “This is an extremely joyous occasion to see the love and affection of people for the big screen. This clearly proves the point that if there is content that meets the customer’s aspiration, they would surely come out of their homes to watch their favourite movies in the cinemas,” he says, signing off.

