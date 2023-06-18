From ‘Duranga’ To ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, Indian Remakes Of Korean Dramas You Probably Didn’t Know About

Korean films have often acted as an inspiration for Indian filmmakers. In the past few years, we have seen several adaptations and remakes of Korean movies that have resonated very well with the audience. Films like Murder 2 (2011), Singh Is Bliing (2015), Bharat (2019), Oh! Baby (2019), Dhamaka (2021), and more (all remakes or adaptations of popular Korean films) have received a lot of love from cinemagoers. However, this trend has not only been confined to films. Many Indian remake of Korean dramas have also been produced in the last few years.
Thanks to the Hallyu wave, Korean dramas or K-dramas have gained tremendous popularity worldwide, including in India. Their unique style of storytelling, emotional depth, and well-developed characters resonate with the audiences, making it a favourable choice for viewing everywhere. Seeing the success of these Korean dramas, many Indian producers have attempted to remake these shows in the Indian context. Why Korean dramas? Well, producers believe that an Indian version will attract a large viewer base and replicate the success of the K-dramas.
From romantic dramas to suspense thrillers, many Indian remake of Korean dramas are available for the audience to watch. What makes watching an Indian adaptation more interesting is the fact that these shows are altered in a way that the Indian audience is able to relate to the show even more. Relevant plot twists, characters and climaxes are added to the storyline to make it more engaging for the Indian audience. So if you need some more masala and entertainment but with a Korean touch, here are some of the Indian shows that were inspired by popular K-dramas.
Indian remakes of K-dramas
Directed by: Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan
Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Abhijeet Khandkekar,
Divya Seth, Amit Sadh, Barkha Bisht
No. of episodes: 9 episodes
Release date: 19 August 2022
Remake of: Duranag is quite a popular K-drama remake in India. The Zee5 web series is an adaptation of the Korean drama titled Flower of Evil. The story revolves around a detective working on a gory copycat killing case, and finding out that her husband of 11 years is an accomplice of the person behind this gruesome act.
Directed by: Lalit Mohan, Ashima Chibber, Vikas Gupta, Rajeev Raj, Shashank Bhardwaj, Karishmaa Oluch
Cast: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Ayaz Ahmed, Veebha Anand, Utkarsh Gupta, Krissann Barretto, Charlie Chauhan, Abhishek Malik, Kishwer Merchant, Karan Jotwani
No. of episodes: 358 episodes
Release date: 21 July 2014
Remake of: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan aired on MTV India and is a remake of Boys Over Flowers. Considered to be one of the most famous Korean dramas, this show served as the inspiration for the incredible love story of the main leads — Nandini Murthy and Manik Malhotra. The show revolved around a group of friends trying to navigate college, family, relationships and friendships all at once.
Created by: Gul Khan and Gorky M
Cast: Karan Wahi , Rhea Sharma , Nikhil Chadha, Krissan Barreto
No. of episodes: 30 episodes
Release date: 16 May 2016
Remake of: This Indian television show was a remake of one of the most popular Korean dramas titled The Heirs. The plot revolves around a group of rich friends who stop talking to each other due to miscommunication. Things get even more tense when two of them fall in love with the same girl.
Directed by: Karan Darra
Cast: Angad Bedi, Barkha Singh
No. of episodes: Not announced
Release date: Expected to release in 2023
Remake of: A Legal Affair is a soon-to-be-released official adaptation of the Korean series titled Suspicious Partner. The original drama series starred popular Korean actors — Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun. The Indian adaptation has been filmed extensively in Delhi and Mumbai. The plot revolves around a lawyer and his affair with his associate.
Directed by: Umesh Bisht
Cast: Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal
No. of episodes: To be announced
Release date: To be announced
Remake of: Gyaarah Gyaarah will be the Indian remake of the Korean drama titled Signal, which originally featured Kim Hye-soo, Lee Je-hoon and Cho Jin-woong in lead roles. The story unfolds across three distinct decades and timelines where three cops try to solve a series of cold cases.
Backed by: Pocket Aces
Cast: Not announced
No. of episodes: Not announced
Release date: Not announced
Remake of: Several media reports suggest that Pocket Aces has teamed up with JTBC Studio to produce the Indian remake of another popular Korean drama titled Something In the Rain. JTBC Studio, in a statement, revealed, “We have recently confirmed the production of an Indian remake of Something In the Rain with Pocket Aces.” The show revolves around a woman in her mid-thirties who falls in love with her best friend’s younger brother.
Directed by: Not announced
Cast: Not announced
No. of episodes: Not announced
Release date: Not announced
Remake of: Business Proposal continues to be one of the most-watched Korean dramas in India. Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, the co-founder and president of Kross Pictures (producers of the show), told Femina India, “Many companies have already approached me, so it will be announced soon. Perhaps the first one might come out in Telugu and I think Hindi will follow. So there are already a lot of talks, a lot of propositions. So, yes, that’s something that I’m already working on.” The show talks about the brewing romance between a CEO and his employee, whom he marries because of a misunderstanding.
