‘Indian Predator’ To ‘House Of Secrets’: 8 Indian True Crime Shows On Netflix You Should Not Watch Alone

True crime shows have always been a genre that a large audience enjoys, and Netflix has left no stone unturned to bombard its users with these kinds of shows. From fictional stories to documentaries based on notorious criminals, Netflix has a great range of crime shows to offer. Amongst these are included Indian docuseries that narrate horrific stories of some of the most infamous criminals in the country.

Most of the true crime shows on Netflix are quite compelling because they explore real-life mysteries, crimes, and investigations, which people are naturally drawn to. The cultural relevance also makes the stories more engaging and resonates with viewers on a personal level. The sense of intrigue and curiosity that these shows create is also a very good reason why Netflix has so many successfully running crimes shows.

The Indian Predator series, for example, has gained a lot of popularity. The docuseries talks about Indian criminals and examines their mindset and the crimes they committed. The psychological angle included in these Netflix crime shows adds depth to the storytelling and engages viewers to another level.

Some true crime shows like House of Secrets, also often feature the victims and their families. The human interest aspect evokes empathy and a sense of connection, making viewers even more invested in such shows. The cliffhangers and suspenseful storytelling keeps them on the edge of the seat, making crime shows more engrossing to watch. Shows like the recently released Netflix docuseries titled The Hunt for Veerappan also offer a great insight into the criminal mind of the man and try to make people understand the true face of the criminal.

If you are a fan of this genre, then we have listed a few documentary crime shows that you can watch on Netflix. Check out the list and update your binge list right away.

8 True Crime documentary shows you need to watch if you love this genre