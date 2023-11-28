When Is The Release Date For ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Episode 5?

Amazon Prime Video’s animated series Invincible just concluded its first half with a shocking midseason finale and, naturally, fans are wondering when the next batch of episodes will be released.

Invincible’s second season began on 3rd November, and unfortunately, fans have more than a little while to wait for the next four episodes, with the second part of season 2 expected to land sometime in 2024.

While Invincible’s track record with breaks between new seasons and episodes isn’t amazing, Robert Kirkman, the creator of the original comic, has said there won’t ever be a gap between seasons as large as the one between the first two.

When asked about how production on season 3 was going, he told Collider: “I can’t say. Far enough along that there won’t be a similar gap between season 2 and season 3.”

He continued: “This is the pain. This area right now is the pain for Invincible fans. So once we’re through this, once season 2 comes out, hopefully, it should be smooth sailing from there on. There won’t be these big, large gaps, theoretically.”

Based on the comic of the same name, the animated adaptation follows superhero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose world is shattered when his father Omni-Man’s secrets begin to come to light.

Here’s everything you need to know about when to expect from the final episode of Invincible season 2 part 1.

Episode 5 of the second season of Invincible will premiere sometime ‘early in 2024′. Unfortunately, an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Robert Kirkman explained the reasoning behind the decision to split season 2 into two halves: “With everything going on in that time of year with, you know, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there.

“So I think it’s good to take a pause, and narratively it’s going to make things hit a little bit harder. People will know what I’m talking about when the season launches.”

‘Invincible’ season 2 release schedule (so far!)

Unlike the first season, Amazon and Robert Kirkman had both previously confirmed that the second season of Invincible will be broken into two parts. Unfortunately, the premiere date for the second half of the second season is still under wraps. The first half, however, had episodes drop on the following dates –

Episode 1 – A Lesson For Your Next Life – Friday, 3rd November (out now)

Episode 2 – In About Six Hours, I Lose My Virginity to A Fish – Friday, 10th November (out now)

Episode 3 – This Missive, This Machination – Friday, 17th November (out now)

Episode 4 – It’s Been a While – Friday, 24th November (out now)

How to watch ‘Invincible’ season 2?

Invincible season 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video – if you haven’t caught up yet, then season 1 is also available to stream right now.

