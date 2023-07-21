Everything We Know About ‘Invincible’ Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Teaser, Poster And More

Invincible fans, it’s your time to shine! We have some exciting new updates about Invincible season 2 that you will definitely love.

A day prior to the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, IGN exclusively revealed the first poster for Invincible’s second season. The new poster sees the return of Mark Grayson aka Invincible, his old companions and even some new allies. The busy and packed poster shows all the characters gathered on a bus and even hints at new episodes arriving shortly.

Earlier this year, the show dropped a teaser for its second season where Invincible and Allen the Alien were seen conversing with each other in Burger Mart. The teaser addressed the reasons behind the delayed production of season 2 and assured fans that the series would come back in late 2023. For context, the first season of Invincible aired in early 2021.

What will be the plot of ‘Invincible’ season 2?

Adapted from the Image Comics series authored by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Invincible revolves around the journey of Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old who undergoes a transformation into a superhero under his father Omni-Man’s mentorship. In season 1, we saw Mark face the challenges of balancing his personal life with his responsibilities as a hero. The second season of the animated series will pick up from where season 1 left off. We might also see a bigger focus on Mark’s love life and the thrilling new responsibilities bestowed upon him by Cecil and the Guardians of the Globe.

In an interview with Collider, Steven Yeun, who plays the titular character, spoke about season 2 and shared an update, “I’ve talked to Robert, here and there. He’s super excited about it. He thinks Season 2 is gonna be even better than Season 1, which I have no doubt about. If you go to his source material, Invincible is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn’t been told from that run, it’s gonna be bonkers. I’m really excited about it.”

Who is in the cast of ‘Invincible’ season 2?

Invincible features a truly impressive cast with Yeun playing the lead role of Mark Grayson. Other important cast members include Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson and Emmy-nominee Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett.

Grey Griffin is the voice behind Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl, while Kevin Michael Richardson plays the Mauler Twins and Walton Goggins portrays Cecil Stedman. Gillian Jacobs takes on the role of Atom Eve and Zachary Quinto voices the Robot. Rounding up the cast is Jason Mantzoukas who takes on the dual role of Rex Sloan/Rex Splode and Seth Rogen who voices Allen the Alien.

Jeffery Dean Morgan, who previously worked with Kirkman on The Walking Dead, has also hinted at his involvement in the new season.

When is ‘Invincible’ season 2 releasing?

As of now, there is no official release date announced for Invincible season 2, although it is scheduled to come out in late 2023.

Check out the teaser below

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Invincible)