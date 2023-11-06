All We Know About ‘Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ Season 5

Fujino Omori’s Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, aka DanMachi, anime is all set to return for season 5. This exciting announcement was made on November 4, 2023, during the 10th-anniversary celebration of the original light novel series.

Accompanying the announcement, a promotional video, key visual, and logo for the upcoming season were also unveiled. The series, which follows the adventures of the young adventurer Bell Cranel, wrapped up its fourth season earlier this year, leaving fans on the edge with a cliffhanger. However, they can now rejoice as a fifth season has been officially confirmed.

So here is all you need to know about the potential plot, release date, teaser trailer and where to watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5.

‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ season 5: Potential plot and release date

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is set in the fictional city of Orario, which is built around a massive underground labyrinth referred to as the Dungeon. Here, Bell Cranel is a 14-year-old adventurer and the only member of the Hestia Familia. He deeply admires Ais Wallenstein, a renowned and formidable swordswoman from the Loki Familia, and commits to reaching her level of strength after a fateful encounter in which she saves his life from a monster. Although Bell holds romantic feelings for Ais, multiple other females, both divine and mortal, also have feelings for him.

Season 4 of the series followed the storyline from volumes 12-14 of the light novel series, where Bell and his group became involved in the Xenos Incident, a significant conflict between the human inhabitants and the monsters of Orario.

While the season 5 plot remains uncertain at this time, it will probably be adapted from volumes 16-18. In these manga parts, Bell and his group persist in their dungeon exploration, encountering fresh obstacles such as a new creature and a clash between the various factions within Orario.

Going by the timeline of previous DanMachi seasons, there’s a likelihood that season 5 may be released around the middle of 2025. However, it is important to note that this is a speculation and the actual release date could vary, depending on various production-related factors.

All about the cast of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’

The main cast of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? includes Bell Cranell voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hestia voiced by Inori Minase, Aiz Wallenstein voiced by Maaya Uchida, Lefiya Viridis voiced by Ai Kayano, Mikoto Yamato voiced by Risa Taneda and Cassandra Illion voiced by Chinatsu Akas. They are anticipated to reprise their roles for season 5 of the anime.

Where to watch ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ season 5

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Those who haven’t watched the series yet can catch up with the previous seasons.

Check out the teaser trailer for the new season below:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-When will Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5 be released?

As of November 2023, the release date has not been confirmed. However, we can expect DanMachi season 5 to release in mid-2025.



-What will be the plot of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5?

We can expect the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon season 5 plot adaptation through volumes 16-18 of the light novel series.