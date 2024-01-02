8 Exciting K-Dramas To Watch In January 2024

From thrillers and family dramas to romances, here are some of the best new K-dramas to add to your January 2024 binge list.
While December 2023 offered an exciting selection of K-dramas with shows like Welcome to Samdal-ri and Death’s Game, January 2024 is no exception. The month will see the return of the Park Seo-joon starrer hit Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature. The fantasy action show, which ranked #3 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV chart with 24 million viewing hours in the first three days of release, is ready with its second part. Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 will focus on the lives of the residents of Gyeongseong after the events of Part 1 and is slated for a 5 January 2024 release.
Meanwhile, Lee Ji-Ah, who is famous for playing challenging roles in K-dramas like The Penthouse: War in Life (2020) and Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (2023), is all set to return to the silver screen in January 2024 with the Park Jin-suk directorial Queen of Divorce.
Not to forget the Netflix Korean show The Bequeathed, which stars Hellbound fame Kim Hyun-joo and is co-written by the Train to Busan creator Yeon Sang-ho, alongside series director Min Hong-nam. The K-drama is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, written by South Korean artist Kang Tae-kyung.
Check out these January 2024 K-dramas that will keep you hooked
Jump To / Table of Contents
Directed by: Park Won-gook
Cast: Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, Song Ha-yoon
Episodes: 16
Release date: 1 January
Synopsis: Kang Ji-won (Park) discovers that her husband Park Min-hwan (Lee) is having an affair with her best friend Jung Soo-min (Song). Feeling betrayed, she confronts the duo and is killed in the process. However, when a strange set of events gives Ji-won a second chance at life, she vows to expose Min-hwan and put him behind bars.
About the show: This January 2024 K-drama is based on the 2021 romantic webtoon Nae Nampyeongwa Gyeolhonhaejweo by Korean artist Seong So-jak.
Directed by: Lee Jung-seob
Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Hong Ye-ji, Ji Woo
Release date: 2 January
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: Charming assassin Yeon Wol (Hong) is on a mission to trap and kill Crown Prince Sa Jo-hyun (Park). When she discovers that the prince suffers from dual personality disorder, Yeon Wol poses as a concubine and enters Jo-hyun’s mansion with the hopes of assassinating him. But Yeon-wol’s romantic feelings for the prince start distracting her from her mission.
About the show: It is adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Vanziun.
Directed by: Jung Dong-yoon
Cast: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Hae-sook, Kim Su-hyun
Release date: 5 January
Episodes: 3
Synopsis: Gyeongseong’s wealthy and arrogant pawnshop owner Jang Tae-sang (Park) and brave bounty hunter Yun Chae-ok (Han) get entangled in a series of missing person cases in the strange Ongsung Hospital. Now Tae-sang and Chae-ok must work together to solve the mystery behind these weird kidnappings.
Directed by: Jang Tae-yoo and Choi Jung-in
Cast: Lee Ha-nee, Lee Jong-won, Kim Sang-joong
Episodes: TBA
Release date: 12 January
Synopsis: Widow Jo Yeo-hwa (Haa-nee), who comes from a noble family, leads a simple life by day and turns into a vigilante by night. During one of her adventures, she meets senior officer Park Soo-ho (Jong-won) and takes a liking to him. Will Yeo-hwa get a second chance at love?
About the show: This action romance K-drama is also known as Flower That Blooms at Night.
Directed by: Lee Kwon
Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-joon, Seo Hyun-woo
Episodes: 8
Release date: 17 January
Synopsis: After losing her parents, Jung Ji-an (Kim) grew up under the guidance of her uncle Jung Jin (Lee). When a sudden phone call from the police informs Ji-an about her uncle’s suicide, she finds it hard to believe. As she travels back to her uncle’s home to unravel the truth behind his death, she comes across a group of assassins hell-bent on killing her.
About the show: This K-drama is an adaptation of the novel Sarinjaui Syopingmol by Kang Ji-young.
Directed by: Min Hong-nam
Cast: Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byung-eun
Episodes: 6
Release date: 19 January
Synopsis: Yoon Seo-ha (Kim) inherits a seonsan (Korean for a mountain where one’s ancestor’s grave is located) after the sudden death of her uncle. This traps Seo-ha in a series of unsettling incidents and leads the town’s detective Choi Sung-joon (Park) to take an interest in her.
Directed by: Kim Jae-hong
Cast: Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun, Kang Sang-jun
Episodes: 16
Release date: 26 January
Synopsis: Rich Jin Yi-soo (Ahn) decides to get into the police department instead of joining his family business. He is assigned to the violent crimes team which is led by the honest Lee Gang-hyun (Park). When Gang-hyun learns that Yi-soo uses his connections and wealth to handle investigations, she looks down upon him. However, when she is teamed with Yi-soo on a case, Gang-hyun starts seeing the former in a new light.
Directed by: Park Jin-suk
Cast: Lee Ji-ah, Kang Ki-young, Kim Sun-young
Episodes: 12
Release date: 31 January
Synopsis: Sara Kim (Lee) gets backstabbed by her husband and becomes the team leader of a divorce settlement company in Korea. She teams up with fearless lawyer Dong Ki-joon (Kang) and focuses on exposing all the bad spouses in the country.
12 Upcoming K-Dramas That Will Keep You Hooked In 2024
The Saddest K-Dramas To Watch If You Want To Bawl Your Eyes Out
(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Netflix)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the highest-rated K-drama?
Some of the highest-rated K-dramas are Crash Landing on You, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Boys Over Flowers, Business Proposal, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Heirs, Hotel Del Luna, My Demon, King The Land, Goblin and Legend of the Blue Sea.
– Which K-drama is a must-watch?
Some of the must-watch K-dramas are The Glory Part 2, Bloodhounds, Big Bet Part 2, My Demon, The Good Bad Mother, Queenmaker, Divorce Attorney Shin and Crash Course in Romance.
-Who is the most famous K-drama actor?
Some of the most popular Korean drama actors are Lee Min-ho, Ahn Bo-hyun, Song Kang, Hyun Bin, Lee Ji-ah, Kim Jae-won, Bae Suzy, Son Yu-jin, Song Hye-kyo, Park Shin-hye, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Woo-bin and Jo Bo-ah.