15 LGBTQ Movies And Series On Netflix That Celebrate Queer Love

As Pride Month continues, LGBTQ content available on streaming services is in the spotlight. One of those platforms is Netflix, the leading provider of queer content from all over the world. In fact, the LGBTQ movies and series on Netflix include award-winning and critically acclaimed fare like Schitt’s Creek and Sex Education.

While streaming services have been around for a while now, it was only during the pandemic that the entire world came to be enamoured with these OTT platforms, utilising them as a means to explore a variety of content. And as others around the world debated LGBTQ issues, moviemakers and production companies began showcasing films and series pertinent to the LGBTQ community on streaming platforms like Netflix.

Netflix’s already impressive catalogue includes a wide variety of independent films and television series focusing on the LGBTQ community, including its own original productions. In fact, quality films and series espousing the cause of the LGBTQ community from a wide gamut of genres (romcoms to the darkly profound) have been one of Netflix’s priorities since its inception.

So, as we celebrate pride month, here are fifteen of the best and brightest LGBTQ movies and series on Netflix that are worthy of your time.

15 LGBTQ movies and series on Netflix to put on your watchlist

1. Class

Directed by: Ashim Ahluwalia; Gul Dharmani, Kabir Mehta

Cast: Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Naina Bhan, Gurfateh Pirzada,

Synopsis: Class, the Indian remake of the French series Elite, centres around three lower-class youths who join an elite, international school in Delhi. The show tracks their experiences as they navigate the dramatic events they encounter while also exploring contemporary teenage issues.

2. Schitt’s Creek

Directed by: Andrew Cividino

Cast: Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara

Synopsis: Schitt’s Creek, the absolute benchmark for a world without judgement, hits all the right notes. The show focuses on the trials and tribulations of the Rose family who are forced to move from the sophisticated city life to the small town of Schitt’s Creek, where they had purchased a former asset. Though their plan was to only stay in Schitt’s Creek for a short while in order to escape their financial woes, fate had something else in store for them.

When it comes to LGBTQ movies and series on Netflix, you cannot compile a list without mentioning this Emmy-winning series.

3. Sex Education

Created by: Laurie Nunn

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood

Synopsis: Netflix’s acclaimed British series delves into the lives of high schoolers and their parents. Viewers will witness the dramatics of young people grappling with life, romance, heartache and sexuality, all in the environment of a high school.

4. Paava Kadhaigal

Directed by: Vetrimaaran, Sudha Kongara Prasad, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon

Cast: Kalidas Jayaram, Anjali, Jaffer Sadiq, Sai Pallavi, Kalki Koechlin

Synopsis: This Tamil anthology drama features four short films directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetrimaaran, and Vignesh Shivan. The short films offer an intense and realistic perspective on love and how it can be shaped by a multitude of external factors like pride and honour.

5. Ajeeb Daastaans

Directed by: Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Raj Mehta, Shashank Khaitan

Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma

Synopsis: This anthology film features four different segments, though the most notable is the Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari-starring Geeli Pucchi. In its portrayal of a lesbian relationship in India, the short film explores how societal and marital restrictions limit a woman’s ability to be her true self and enjoy freedom.

6. Badhaai Do

Directed by: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Cast: Chum Darang, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Gulshan Devaiah

Synopsis: Shardul, a gay police officer, and Suman, a lesbian woman, are forced to keep their respective sexual identities a secret from society. The two have decided to marry in an effort to appease their families. But complications arise when Suman’s girlfriend moves into their home causing them to make up a series of lies to explain her presence. As a result, both Shardul and Suman have find themselves in a precarious, volatile situation.

7. Cobalt Blue

Directed by: Sachin Kundalkar

Cast: Anjali Sivaraman, Prateik Babbar, Dr. Neelay Mehendale

Synopsis: Adapted from the novel of the same name, Cobalt Blue weaves an evocative, aesthetically compelling and emotive story of how the arrival of a paying guest disturbs a traditional family unit. When the visiting newcomer appears at their doorstep, the two siblings- an aspiring writer and a free-spirited sister- form an attraction for him that they struggle to conceal. The way the pair cope with their jealousies and secrets is masterfully realised in the onscreen adaptation.

8. Feel Good

Created by: Mae Martin

Cast: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow

Synopsis: Mae Martin – a queer comedian and recovering drug addict struggling with a series of issues – finds her situation further complicated as she begins dating her girlfriend and sees her already poor relationship with her parents further deteriorate.

9. Margarita With A Straw

Directed by: Shonali Bose

Cast: Kalki Koechlin, Sayani Gupta, Revathi

Synopsis: A young woman, long coddled by her mother, embarks on a journey of self-discovery as she travels to New York City to pursue her studies. Battling cerebral palsy, the woman discovers an unanticipated acceptance away from her illness, and, to her surprise, falls in love with a person of the same gender, thereby discovering her true self.

10. Super Deluxe

Directed by: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan

Synopsis: The critically acclaimed Tamil film has been praised for its screenplay and performances, with special recognition being given to Vijay Sethupathi whose portrayal of Manickam has set a high standard within the Indian film industry. The film tells the interconnected tales of four individuals and the unforeseen events that befall them all on the same day. Their predestined paths will ultimately lead them to their fates.

11. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Directed by: Shelly Chopra Dhar

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla

Synopsis: In small-town India, Sweety, a shy and introverted girl from a traditional family, has been hiding a secret – she is in love with a woman. To please her father, she chooses to marry a writer instead. But their lives are turned upside down when Sweety chooses to fight for her love. This film portrays the true reality of how sexuality is perceived in India’s small towns.

12. Call Me By Your Name

Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer

Synopsis: Adapted from the book of the same name, this drama is set in northern Italy where Elio, a young adolescent, forms an attraction to Oliver, who is visiting the family abode to offer aid to Elio’s father. As the short-term relationship progresses, Elio’s understanding of his sexual orientation deepens.

13. The Half Of It

Directed by: Alice Wu

Cast: Leah Lewis, Alexxis Lemire, Daniel Diemer

Synopsis: A shy but academically astute Chinese-American student assists a popular jock in school in wooing a girl, only to discover a secret longing for her too. Soon, the two are connecting and exploring what love is like. The film ends on an optimistic note, a revelation that must be seen to be believed.

14. Grace and Frankie

Directed by: Marta Kauffman, Sam Waterston, Craig T. Nelson

Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, June Diane Raphael, Martin Sheen

Synopsis: Grace and Frankie, lifelong rivals, find their worlds upended when their husbands proclaim their love for each other and plan to marry. Shaken by the news, these former adversaries find themselves with only each other to turn to.

15. XO, Kitty

Created by: Jenny Han

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Gia Kim, Choi Min-young

Synopsis: This Netflix series, a spin-off of the rom-com film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, follows the youngest Covey sister, Kitty Song Covey, as she embarks on a journey to South Korea to be with her long-distance boyfriend. With the belief that she has unlocked the secrets of love, the series follows Kitty’s story as she discovers the wonders of true romance and its hardships.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb