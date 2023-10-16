Is Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Season 4 In The Works? Here Is What We Know

Everyone’s favourite French con artist has returned for a thrilling third season of Netflix’s crime drama, Lupin. As fans finish bingeing the seven-episode instalment, there’s only one question on everyone’s lips: Will there be a season 4?

Season 3 of Lupin is out! What did you think of it? (without spoilers 👀) pic.twitter.com/pOtrLpIxb8 — Lupin (@LupinNetflix) October 11, 2023

The Netflix original tells the story of Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy, a master con artist inspired by the legend of gentleman thief Arsène Lupin. Assane uses his knowledge of the Lupin stories to carry out high-stakes heists while seeking revenge for an injustice committed against his father.

Based on a character originally crafted by Maurice Leblanc in the early 1900s, Diop is a charismatic and intelligent man who uses his wits and skills to outsmart both law enforcement and criminals.

Without further ado, let us take a look at what we know about the next season, its plot, release date and more.

Has Netflix’s’Lupin’ been renewed for season 4?

At the moment, there is no official confirmation regarding the release date for Netflix‘s Lupin season 4. It has not been officially announced at this time. Nevertheless, season 3 of the show premiered on 5 October 2023. So, it seems like the producers and Netflix executives may be awaiting audience feedback and reactions to the latest season before deciding its future.

Considering the strong performance and popularity of the previous three seasons, it is highly probable that the crime thriller will be renewed for an upcoming season soon. Additionally, the conclusion of season 3 leaves several unresolved plotlines, suggesting that the show’s creators had a fourth part in mind when crafting the plot.

In an interview with Variety, Lupin’s creator George Kay opened up about the possibility of the next season. He says, “We’ve worked super hard on these seasons and then we got to see how the world reacts. So, I would say, not to answer for Damien Couvreur (Netflix’s VP of content series in France), but he’s got to factor that in.”

He continues, “But when you create the dynamics amongst the characters, you set these shows up so that they can have a long life so that you’re not cornered or you don’t have a problem continuing them because it’s harder to generate length out of a show that’s not designed to run and run.”

What will the plot of season 4 be?

Lupin season 3 concluded with a significant and suspenseful turn of events. (Spoilers ahead!)

Hubert Pellegrini, the billionaire responsible for framing Assane’s father and subsequently causing his imprisonment in the second season, has reemerged. Notably, he finds himself in the same prison as Assane. Adding to the intrigue, Hubert sends a childhood photo of Assane in possession of Leblanc’s title, Arsène Lupin, indicating that he knows about his cunning methods. So, if season 4 happens, there is a possibility of an intense rematch between Assane and Hubert.

The tentative release date for ‘Lupin’ season 4

While the first two seasons were released in close succession, separated by only five months in 2021, Lupin season 3 took a considerable amount of time in the making. So, even if the series is renewed again, it is safe to assume that season 4 might follow a similar pattern and possibly be released in late 2024.

However, this might also be affected due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. As of now, all we can do is wait and be patient for the showrunners to announce the next update on the series.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Lupin)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Will there be season 4 of Lupin?

As of October 2023, there has been no announcement of Lupin season 4 renewal.

-How did Lupin season 3 end?

Lupin season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger with Hubert knowing Assane’s secrets.

-How many seasons does Lupin have?

Lupin has a total of three seasons, as of 2023.