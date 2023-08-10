Home > Entertainment > Film & TV > ‘Made In Heaven’ Season 2 Review: Zoya Akhtar Returns With A Bigger And Better Sequel
By Ananya Swaroop, Aug 10 2023 1:37 pm

In 2019, when Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti introduced the audience to Made In Heaven, the web series became a fan favourite instantly. Post that, for five long years, the audience kept demanding an update on the second season. The wait has finally come to an end as the show is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Made In Heaven season 2 has lived up to the hype as reviews suggest that the web series delivers maximum drama.

Created by Akhtar and Kagti, the episodes of Made In Heaven season 2 have been directed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nitya Mehra. Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi will return for the new season. New additions include Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, Trinetra, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar and Sarah Jane Dias.

Made In Heaven season 2 X (Twitter) review: What is the audience saying about the show

The trailer of the show promised a lot of chaos and twists, and X (Twitter) users believe that the show was worth the wait. Check out a few tweets below:

Made In Heaven season 1 recap

Season 1 ended on quite a crucial note where Karan and Tara were at a strange crossroad. The two business partners made some tough choices, and season 2 is all about the consequence of these decisions. In the new season, fans will get to see them build their business from scratch. The wedding season will be hectic for the team and they will deal with major wedding drama and taboo situations, while also navigating through their personal lives.

What to expect from season 2?

Made In Heaven S2 review

Each episode will deal with a different kind of taboo. As you see the main characters navigate the new life, you will also see how Made In Heaven clients have their own dark secrets in hiding. Expect to see discussion on topics like people’s obsession with bright skin, scepticism about the third gender, lost love and sacrifices. Tara will be dealing with an ugly divorce, while Anik will finally reveal his true identity. A massive curve will be seen in Arjun Mathur’s character, who takes a lot of bad decisions that have harsh consequences.

Is Sobhita Dhulipala & Arjun Mathur’s show worth the watch?

Made In Heaven Season 2

Made In Heaven season 2 continues to create a buzz and the reviews suggest that you should watch the show before you get spoilers on the internet. You might be amazed by the end of the show, wanting to have the makers create another season after this.

All Images: Amazon Prime India/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

