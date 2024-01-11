‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’ Season 2 Release Date, Plot Details And Everything Else We Know

Godzilla has roared back to life with Godzilla Minus One on the big screen and the highly-anticipated Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. However, nestled within the Monsterverse, there’s a third gem captivating the audiences on the small screens – Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

This 10-episode sci-fi kaiju adventure, featuring Kurt and Wyatt Russell, has dominated Apple TV’s charts since its November 2023 premiere. A continuation of Legendary’s MonsterVerse, the series delves into the lore of the organisation that first discovered Godzilla, spanning two time periods and intertwining with the franchise’s myriad films.

As the popularity of the show’s first season continues to soar high, we explore details from the potential plot to the release date of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2.

But first, what is ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ about?

Set against the backdrop of Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters unfolds after Godzilla’s epic battle against the MUTOS in San Francisco during 2014’s Godzilla. The plot follows two siblings unravelling their family’s hidden ties to Monarch, an organisation aware of giant monsters for generations.

Acting as a bridge within the MonsterVerse, the series not only addresses timeline concerns but also injects a healthy dose of kaiju action, making it a pivotal piece in the franchise’s expansion into TV.

So, will there be ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ season 2?

Despite being a recent addition to Apple TV+, talks of a second season for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are already rife. While there’s been no official confirmation either from the streamer or the creators, subtle hints suggest the series may not be a one-off.

Notably, series producer and showrunner Chris Black’s official Writer’s Guild of America page lists Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as his most recent work, marked with two seasons. Additionally, executive producers Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell and Chris Black, in an interview with Collider, hinted at the possibility of season 2, depending on audience reception.

Considering that the series is getting a terrific response, the possibility of a season 2 is quite likely.

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ season 2 cast

Since the series has 10 episodes it has an extensive cast but the main characters including Anna Sawai as Cate Randa, Kiersey Clemons as Corah Mateo, Ren Watabe as Kentaro Randa, Mari Yamamoto as Keiko Miura and Anders Holm as Bill Randa are poised to reprise their roles in season 2, should it materialise.

Additionally, Joe Tippett (Tim), Elisa Lasowski (Michelle Duvall), and Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell in the shared role of Lee Shaw are also likely to return for any future instalments.

What could be the potential plot of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ season 2?

The series not only ties into the kaiju MonsterVerse but also acts as a bridge across different generations. While the first season delves into Monarch’s origins and explains Godzilla’s backstory, the potential for season 2 lies in exploring intervening decades or shifting focus to another colossal figure in the MonsterVerse – Kong.

Regardless, the show could be Apple TV+’s staple hit if it continues for additional seasons.

Do we have a release date for ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ season 2?

The second season for the Apple TV+ show hasn’t officially been announced yet, so fans may have to wait a little longer before they get to hear about the release date or see the trailer of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2. This timing will likely hinge on production schedules, the direction of the MonsterVerse franchise, and official announcements from the creators or the streamer.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ season 1 below:

