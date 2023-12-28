‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And More

In a sweet departure from the usual anticipation buildup, Netflix wasted no time in renewing its latest hit series, My Life With the Walter Boys for a second season, just 12 days after the premiere of its first instalment on 7 December 7 2023.

The debut season of the young adult drama swiftly rose to prominence amassing over 20 million views worldwide within a few days of release and secured the Top 10 status in 88 countries on Netflix, making it a global phenomenon.

Based on Ali Novak’s Wattpad novel, My Life With the Walter Boys tells the story of 15-year-old Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez). Uprooted from her idyllic Manhattan life, Jackie finds herself in Colorado with the Walter family following a family tragedy. Amidst grief, she strives to cling to her dream of attending Princeton University while navigating a love triangle with the Walter brothers, Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry).

And now with the announcement of season 2, it looks like there’s more in store when it comes to this Walter boys love triangle. Well, if you’ve already watched the first 10 episodes and are hooked to know what happens next, we’ve gathered all the information there is about My Life With the Walter Boys season 2.

‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ season 2 official announcement

MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS SEASON 2 IS COMING! Watch the cast find out pic.twitter.com/dLNZmCOoVU — Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2023

Yes, the much-anticipated second season was officially confirmed on 19 December by the makers. Show creator Melanie Halsall expressed her elation to Variety, stating, “I am beyond thrilled that My Life With the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season.”

Executive producer Ed Glauser added, “The saying ‘it takes a village’ couldn’t be more true as it pertains to the success of My Life With the Walter Boys.”

Exploring the potential plot of ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ season 2

The next season of My Life With the Walter Boys is set to intensify the love triangle, as hinted by Netflix’s “Team Alex or Team Cole” tagline. Expect heightened drama from the romantic show as the narrative picks up from the unresolved choice Jackie faces between Cole and Alex at the end of the first season.

The season 1 ending deviated slightly from the novel, offering a unique twist. Creator Melanie Halsall explained, “In the book, she’s with Alex for quite some time, then they split up and it’s quite mutual. I knew I didn’t want to do that. The thought I had in my head was that she wouldn’t end up with either boy — that she’s a successful young woman, striving out on her own, without a romance. So that was one idea.”

Do we have a release date for ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ season 2?

With production for season 2 yet to start, fans may have to wait until late 2024 or early 2025 for confirmation on the release date of the next chapter.

Do we have a trailer for ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ season 2?

Much like the release date, a trailer for season 2 is expected to emerge later, given that it’s not even been a month since the inaugural season premiered.

Who could return to reprise their roles?

While there is no official information on the cast of My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 yet, insights from the announcement video suggest that Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry will likely reprise their roles.

Other potential returning cast members from the larger Walter family include Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter, Marc Blucas as George Walter, Connor Stanhope as Danny, Johnny Link as Will, Lennix James as Benny, Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan, Dean Petriw as Jordan and Alix West Lefler as Parker.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer for ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ season 1 below:

(Hero and feature image courtesy: IMDb/My Life With the Walter Boys)

