‘Naruto’ Kill Count: Which Characters Have Scored The Highest Number Of Kills?

Naruto is widely considered to be one of the greatest animes and mangas of all time. For the uninitiated, the story revolves around Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with a burning desire to become the Hokage – the strongest shinobi in the village. The series also focuses on the special bonds he makes with his friends and mentors throughout his adventures.

As Naruto embarks on a journey of self-discovery, growth and unimaginable challenges, the young ninja encounters multiple enemies, unravels secrets of his past and ultimately strives to bring peace to a world riddled with conflict and chaos.

While the series might focus on themes of friendship and determination, it’s not without its fair share of bloodshed as well. In fact, the kill count in the Naruto series is quite high. Now, if you know anything about the popular anime, you might find that odd considering the primary protagonist isn’t prone to killing. But one character does not comprise an entire series, which brings us to…

‘Naruto’ kill count: Characters with the highest number of kills

From Otsutsuki Kaguya, Itachi and Gaara to Madara Uchiha, here are the characters with the highest kill count in Naruto.

Otsutsuki Kaguya

Part of the Ōtsutsuki Clan, Otsutsuki Kaguya served as the leader of a branch within her family, consisting of her children, Hagoromo and Hamura. In an effort to bring an end to humanity’s ceaseless conflicts, she consumed the fruit of the divine tree and awakened the Rinne Sharingan. Her newfound powers elevated her to the status of a goddess with her own set of devotees.

To put an end to human life, Kaguya used the Infinite Tsukuyomi, turning humans into white Zetsu creatures and gradually sapping their life force. She liberated a portion of humanity and wiped their memories to prevent the complete extinction of mankind.

While initially her intentions were noble, ultimately the influence of her immense power led her down a corrupt path.

Kill count: 100,000+

Madara Uchiha

The most dreaded name in the entire Naruto series is undoubtedly Madara Uchiha.

However, Madara’s back story is quite tragic. He endured the heart-wrenching loss of three siblings and his father, leaving him with just his younger brother, Izuna. In a tragic twist of fate, Izuna also met his end at the hands of Tobirama Senju. The head of the Uchiha Clan, Madara played an essential role in the establishment of Konohagakure alongside his lifelong friend and competitor, Hashirama Senju, with the primary goal of bringing peace.

Uchiha’s reputation also extends to his role as a central figure in the Fourth Shinobi World War, where he claimed numerous lives with his devastating techniques. He truly is the definition of a one-man army, boldly facing down thousands of enemy soldiers single-handedly. No wonder then that his kill count in the Naruto series is one of the highest.

Kill count: 10,000+

Obito Uchiha

A member of Konohagakure’s Uchiha clan, Obito Uchiha’s descent into darkness was triggered by the tragic loss of his love interest Rin, who was killed by her own best friend. This profound loss shattered him and led him down a path of evil. Later, he played a pivotal role in the Nine Tails’ devastating attack on the Leaf Village and also became the chief instigator of the Fourth Ninja World War following Uchiha Madara’s demise.

Obito got his vengeance by slaughtering the Hidden Mist ninjas who indirectly contributed to Rin’s death. Additionally, he collaborated with Itachi in the massacre of the Uchiha clan and was partially responsible for the numerous shinobi casualties that unfolded during the war.

Kill count: 2000+

Sasori

Hailing from the Hidden Sand Village, Sasori was a formidable rogue ninja renowned as the greatest puppet master across lands. His strength was such that he managed to abduct and defeat the Third Kazekage, widely regarded as the most powerful among all the Kazekage. Subsequently, Sasori aligned himself with the Akatsuki, collaborating with various sleeper agents to infiltrate all five nations. One of his most unique abilities was a technique where he could control one hundred puppets simultaneously. As it happens, it was this skill that proved to be devastating enough to help him conquer an entire country.

Kill count: 1000+

A (The Third Raikage)

The Third Raikage, known simply as A, is hailed as the greatest Raikage in the history of the Hidden Cloud Village. His distinctive mastery of Black Lightning set him apart while his physical resilience was often regarded as his most daunting defence. One of his most legendary feats occurred during the Third Shinobi World War when he valiantly confronted an overwhelming onslaught of ten thousand enemies. His determination allowed him to hold off this massive force, buying crucial time for his allies to escape safely. Remarkably, he managed to eliminate more than a thousand foes before succumbing to exhaustion.

Kill count: 1000+

Nagato Uzumaki

Nagato Uzumaki was a shinobi hailing from the Hidden Rain Village who played an important role as one of the founding members of the Akatsuki alongside Konan and Yahiko. His initial killings began as revenge against ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village who were responsible for his parents’ deaths. Later, in an attempt to safeguard Uzumaki, his friend Yahiko made the ultimate sacrifice. So, Nagato responded by wielding the power of the Gedo Statue to wipe out everyone on the battlefield. Subsequently, he continued to carry out numerous killings, including the deaths of several Jinchuriki, displaying a ruthless approach with little remorse.

Kill count: 150+

Kakuzu

Originally a rogue ninja from the Hidden Waterfall Village, Kakuzu earned his livelihood as a bounty hunter. He was brought into the ranks of the Akatsuki to assist in their mission of gathering all the tailed beasts and to handle the organisation’s financial matters. Notably, Kakuzu managed to survive since the time of the First Hokage, showcasing his remarkable longevity. He also possessed a unique ability – to use the hearts of those he killed to extend his own lifespan. Unfortunately, his anger issues led to conflicts with at least four of his Akatsuki teammates, resulting in their demise.

Kill count: 110+

Orochimaru

Orochimaru, known for performing unethical experiments, is a former pupil of the Third Hokage. He was once a part of the Legendary Sannin, but ultimately strayed from the path. Later, he learned all of the forbidden jutsu, eventually departing from the Leaf Village to align himself with the Akatsuki. He also launched a failed attack on the village, which nevertheless endangered its residents.

One of Orochimaru’s most heinous actions involved the abduction and death of countless children from various villages. This move was driven by his quest to find a suitable host to contain Hashirama’s cells. Throughout the series, his actions marked him as one of the most morally corrupt and dangerous characters in the Naruto universe.

Kill count: 100+

Minato

The Yellow Flash of the Leaf aka Minato Namikaze earned the moniker ‘hero’ during the Third Shinobi World War due to his incredible acts of bravery and skills on the battlefield. So formidable was his reputation that enemies were ordered to flee upon seeing him, as engaging him in combat was almost certain to result in their deaths. His signature Flying Thunder God technique allowed him to teleport instantly to marked locations.

One of his most celebrated feats was single-handedly halting the Hidden Stone Village’s invasion, where he went up against a thousand ninjas. Minato’s actions led to the deaths of hundreds of enemy combatants and earned him the respect and admiration of Kage Ohnoki, the leader of the Hidden Stone Village.

Kill count: 100+

Itachi

Itachi Uchiha was a shinobi belonging to Konohagakure’s Uchiha clan, initially holding the position of Anbu Captain. However, he eventually turned into a wanted international criminal after massacring his entire clan and only sparing his younger sibling Sasuke. He was forced to carry out the tragic act of clan genocide on the orders of Danzo, the leader of the darker side of the village. In addition to this grim event, Uchiha also became a member of the Akatsuki, partaking in some dark and regrettable acts.

His character arc throughout Naruto is marked by the complexity of his actions and his ultimate sacrifice for the sake of the village and his younger brother.

Kill count: 100+

Nine-Tails Fox

At the beginning of the series, Nine-Tails Fox initially served as an antagonist and was widely recognised as a severe threat. Before being sealed inside Naruto, it played a crucial role in an assault on the Hidden Leaf Village led by Obito, resulting in the loss of many ninjas and civilians, including Naruto’s parents. Its immense destructive power and vast chakra reserves made it one of the world’s most potent weapons. Combined with its deep-seated animosity towards humans and a thirst for bloodshed, it could be easily manipulated to unleash devastation and havoc.

Kill count: 100+

Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju was a prominent figure in the world of shinobi, celebrated for his exceptional intelligence and strength. He was the creator of several groundbreaking techniques, including the shadow clone technique, the forbidden reanimation jutsu and the Flying Thunder God technique, which Minato Namikaze later became renowned for.

His early life was shaped by the brutal Warring States era, where the one rule was survival at any cost as you either had to kill or be killed. The Senju clan, to which he belonged, frequently operated as mercenaries, engaging in relentless battles against rival clans, most notably the Uchiha clan. Consequently, Senju was forced to take numerous lives in the course of these conflicts, including the younger brother of Madara Uchiha, Izuna.

Kill count: 100+

Hidan

Hidan was driven by the belief that the core purpose of a shinobi is to take lives. As such, he has been involved in a series of heinous acts throughout his lifetime. For instance, when his home village, Yugakure, was transformed into a tourist attraction, he fled the village but not before brutally murdering his own neighbours. He also adopted a twisted faith in Jashin, a deity of death and chaos, to whom he offered numerous human sacrifices.

Kill count: 50+

Kakashi

Kakashi Hatake was undeniably a pivotal figure during the Third Shinobi World War and one of the Hidden Leaf Village’s most exceptional ninjas. He was involved in taking the lives of enemy ninjas during the conflict, but one particular incident left an indelible mark on him, the death of his close friend, Rin, by his own hands. This tragic event led to Kakashi being dubbed as the ‘Friend-Killer Kakashi’.

Kill count: 50+

Gaara

Gaara’s early life was filled with fear and isolation within the Hidden Sand Village. While, as the Jinchuriki of the One-Tailed Beast, he possessed immense power, he also lived a harrowing existence. The villagers regarded him as a monstrous entity and his life was plagued by relentless assassination attempts from a very young age. The constant hatred and hostility directed toward Gaara had a profound impact on his psyche. He became consumed by rage, deriving a perverse sense of pleasure from taking the lives of those who dared to challenge him.

Kill count: 10+

Naruto

The entire Naruto series is filled with characters and clans killing off one another. So it might come as a surprise that the titular character Naruto has only killed one person throughout the series. A shinobi from Konohagakure’s Uzumaki clan, Naruto was known as the jinchūriki of the Nine-Tails from the moment of his birth. This unfortunate destiny led to his isolation and rejection by much of the Konoha community during his early years. However, after becoming a member of Team Kakashi, Naruto dedicated himself to earning the village’s recognition, all the while pursuing his aspiration of becoming the Hokage.

Kill count: one

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Naruto)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who has the highest kill count in Naruto?

Otsutsuki Kaguya has the highest kill count in Naruto with more than 100,000 deaths.

– Who did Naruto kill?

Throughout the series, Naruto has killed only one villain – a Sand Village jonin named Yura.

– How many people did Otsutsuki Kaguya kill?

Otsutsuki Kaguya has killed more than 100,000 people.