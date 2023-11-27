‘Oshi No Ko’ Season 2: Potential Plot, Release Date, Teaser Trailer And Cast Unveiled

Oshi no Ko fans, are you ready for season 2? On 26 November, at the Ichigo Production Fan Festival 2023, the anime’s makers sealed the release window for a second season with a teaser trailer that hinted at the upcoming story arc, spotlighting the three pivotal characters — Aqua Hoshino, Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa. Fans can expect the sequel to arrive as early as 2024.

🍓 Thank You From Ichigo Production☆Fan Festival 2023 🍓 Please support the #OSHINOKO archive stream with EN subtitles and spread the word! There are special performances from the cast. 💫 We want to bring more #IchigoProFan for overseas fans: https://t.co/GrMjuGkvL3 pic.twitter.com/4Cwu3MyzF2 — 【OSHI NO KO】Global (@oshinoko_global) November 26, 2023

Written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, the Oshi no Ko manga series follows the story of a doctor and a patient who, after passing away, gets reborn as twins to a well-known Japanese pop idol.

So in case you are wondering what the potential plot, cast, release date and the key visuals of Oshi no Ko’s upcoming season look like, we have got you covered. Here is all you need to know.

What is the plot of ‘Oshi no Ko’ season 2?

Oshi no Ko season 1 covered approximately the initial 40 chapters of the original manga, which makes up about a third of the entire story. The last episodes concluded with the First Concert Arc, leaving the potential for the continuation of the storyline in the next season.

According to Crunchyroll, the synopsis of season 1 is as follows: “Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry ― the world of his favourite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it’s time to stand and deliver!”

In season 2, the plot will focus on the 2.5D Stage Play story arc. It also strongly hints that the central spotlight will be on the rivalry between Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa, per the teaser trailer. On the other hand, Aqua Hoshino will try to investigate the identity of the person responsible for Ai’s murder.

When is ‘Oshi no Ko’ season 2 releasing?

Since the anime did not specify the exact premiere date, fans can anticipate Oshi no Ko season 2 to hit screens later in the year, likely during the Fall 2024 anime season.

Meet the cast of ‘Oshi no Ko’

Aqua Hoshino, voiced by Takeo Otsuka, Ruby Hoshino, portrayed by Yurie Igoma and Kana Arima, voiced by Megumi Han form the core cast. Additionally, Lynn lends her voice to Miyako Saitô, Rumi Okubo to Memcho and Manaka Iwami to Akane Kurokawa.

A majority of the cast will reprise their roles in Oshi no Ko season 2, particularly the key figures like Aqua and Ruby.

Check out the teaser visual below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Oshi no Ko)

