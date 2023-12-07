9 Ranbir Kapoor Movies Besides ‘Animal’ That Depict Father And Son Relationships

Animal has put Ranbir Kapoor back in the spotlight. While the film is receiving mixed reactions from the fans, the star has managed to impress everyone with his acting prowess in the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial. The movie deals with a father-son relationship (a rather toxic one) and has managed to generate quite a buzz. Interestingly for Ranbir Kapoor, this is not the first movie that revolves around this theme, read father-son relationships.

In the past with films like Wake Up Sid (2009), Tamasha (2015), and Jagga Jasoos (2017) — Ranbir Kapoor has worked on several films that have depicted the father-son relationship in a different light. From a supporting father to a father who never understands his son’s passion, the actor seems to be a fan of working on films in this genre.

What makes it more impressive is that these movies lie in the father-son relationship genre or are a sub-genre of a romantic or an action film, most of Ranbir Kapoor’s movies have performed quite well at the box office like Animal. Fans have loved his bond with his on-screen fathers and appreciated the graph that these characters have seen in these movies.

If you have not explored these RK films yet, we list some of the best movies you can watch to witness Ranbir Kapoor’s acting skills and his camaraderie with the actors who play his father on the big screen.

9 Ranbir Kapoor films that explore the father-son relationship