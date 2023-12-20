When Is ‘Reacher’ Season 2 Episode 4’s Release Date?

Reacher season 2 has kicked off on Prime Video, launching Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher back onto our screens.

When viewers last saw Jack, he burnt a complex counterfeiting operation to the ground and exacted vengeance for his brother’s murder.

Reacher season 2, which is based on the 11th book in Lee Child’s series, Bad Luck and Trouble, kicks off two years later, with Jack living a more peaceful life – until he receives a coded message revealing that members of his former military unit are being mysteriously and brutally killed one by one.

New episodes of the series, which premiered with the first three episodes, are being released every week.

But when can we expect more? Read on to find out.

When is ‘Reacher’ season 2 episode 4 releasing on Prime Video?

Reacher season 2 is being released in multiple parts.

The first three episodes premiered on Prime Video on Friday 15th December, while the next five episodes will land weekly on the streaming platform.

This means that we can expect the fourth episode to be released on Friday 22nd December.

How many episodes of ‘Reacher’ season 2 are there?

There are eight episodes of Reacher season 2 in total.

‘Reacher’ season 2 release schedule

The new series premiered with the first batch of three episodes, with the rest of the eight episodes being released every Friday. Here is their release schedule:

Episode 1 – ATM – Friday 15th December (out now)

Episode 2 – What Happens in Atlantic City – Friday 15th December (out now)

Episode 3 – Picture Says A Thousand Words – Friday 15th December (out now)

Episode 4 – A Night at the Symphony – Friday 22nd December

Episode 5 – Burial – Friday 29th December

Episode 6 – New York’s Finest – Friday 5th January 2024

Episode 7 – The Man Goes Through – Friday 12th January 2024

Episode 8 – Fly Boy – Friday 19th January 2024

‘Reacher’ season 2 trailer

You can watch the action-packed trailer for Reacher season 2 below.

(Hero and feature image credits: IMDb/Reacher)

